Everything Worth Watching on Aussie Streaming Services This Month

At Lifehacker, we independently select and write about stuff we love and think you'll like too. We have affiliate and advertising partnerships, which means we may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. BTW – prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

If you’re wondering what to watch these days, you’re not alone. We have so many streaming services, each with so many promising content offerings; where does one begin?

We’re officially in a new year with a fresh batch of content to watch and many streamers have a vast array of new movies and series to look forward to.

We’re here to help your decision fatigue by breaking down all the best things you can watch on each Aussie streaming service throughout the month.

The best TV shows and movies to watch this Christmas

What to watch on Netflix this month

The Brothers Sun (January 4)

Oscar-winner Michelle Yeoh will next be seen in the Netflix series The Brothers Sun. The series follows the family of a head honcho in the Taiwanese triad, who is killed by an assassin, leaving his eldest son to return to Los Angeles to protect his mother and brother.

Boy Swallows Universe (January 11)

Netflix’s next Australian original is an adaptation of the popular novel, Boy Swallows Universe. Set in the suburbia of 1980s Brisbane, Boy Swallows Universe follows a young boy experiencing the harsher realities of life. Travis Fimmel and Phoebe Tonkin lead the series.

Griselda (January 25)

Real-life Colombian cartel boss Griselda Blanco gets an adaptation of her life in this new Netflix series, with Sofia Vergara playing the lead role. Griselda takes place in 1970s-80s Miama where, Blanco’s charm and savagery lead to her becoming known as “The Godmother”.

What else should you watch on Netflix?

Image: Netflix

Netflix is a massive content hub with hundreds of sub-genres and niches. We’ve collected our top picks in each category for you below.

Start streaming on Netflix.

What to watch on Stan this month

The Tourist – Season 2 (January 2)

Jamie Dornan returns in Stan’s original series The Tourist. In season 2, Elliot and Helen (Danielle Macdonald) are confronted by friends and foes in Ireland as they attempt to uncover the secrets of Elliot’s past.

Prosper – Season 1 (January 18)

Another new Stan original series hitting streaming this month is Prosper, a family drama that’s giving Succession meets megachurches. The TV show stars Richard Roxburgh and Rebecca Gibney as the founders of a megachurch based in Sydney and the family drama they encounter as they prepare to launch a lucrative American expansion.

What else is on Stan?

Image: Stan

If none of these takes your fancy, we’ve curated a list of some of the best content, tips and tricks on Stan:

Start streaming on Stan.

What to watch on Disney+ this month

Echo (January 10)

Echo gives Alaqua Cox’s Hawkeye anti-hero her own series, exploring her complicated backstory with Kingpin (Vincent D’Onofrio) and her attempts to reconnect with her Native American roots and embrace her past. This will be Marvel’s first spotlight series, signalling a darker and grittier approach to content that doesn’t necessarily connect to the wider MCU.

Percy Jackson and the Olympians (new episodes weekly)

Percy Jackson fans of multiple generations are frothing over the new Disney+ series, that faithfully recreates Rick Riordan’s classic YA books. The first season tackles The Lightning Thief, which introduces Percy Jackson to the world of Greek Gods as he learns he is secretly a Demigod and must recover Zeus’ lightning bolt to clear his name.

Read our review.

What else is worth watching on Disney+?

Image: Disney+/Marvel

Disney+ is known for its many content hubs, which encapsulate the worlds of Marvel, Star Wars, National Geographic and more, but what should you watch out of all of that? We’ve broken it down for you.

Start streaming on Disney+.

What to watch on Binge this month

Ted – Season 1 (January 11)

If you ever wanted to see a younger version of Seth MacFarlane’s foul-mouthed teddy bear, Ted the TV show is the one for you. The series follows a younger version of Mark Wahlberg’s character, John Bennett (played by Max Burkholder), as he grows up with with his sentient teddy bear toy.

True Detective: Night Country (January 15)

The gritty crime anthology True Detective is back with a new mystery to solve. Jodie Foster and Kali Reis star as investigators paired on an eerie crime concerning the disappearance of eight men from a remote Alaskan research station.

What else is streaming on Binge?

Image: Binge

Binge is home to plenty of great content, including the majority of HBO’s massive back catalogue. Here are some guides to all the great titles Binge has to offer:

Start streaming on Binge.

What’s on Prime Video this month?

Dance Life – Season 1 (January 19)

Sydney’s premiere dance studio Brent Street gets the docuseries treatment in Dance Life, which gives an inside look at the personal lives of the students as they endure the cut-throat performing arts course.

Expats (January 26)

Coming from The Farewell director Lulu Wang, Expats explores the lives of three women who move from America to Hong Kong and the events that follow which cause a chain reaction life-altering events. Nicole Kidman, Sarayu Blue and Ji-young Yoo star.

Reacher – Season 2 (new episodes weekly)

The second season of Prime Video’s hit series Reacher sees Alan Ritchson’s military police investigator unravel a coded message after members of his former army unit begin dying in mysterious ways. Forced out of his drifter lifestyle, Jack Reacher has to reunite with his former teammates to put an end to the killings.

What else is worth watching on Prime Video?

Image: Prime Video

Prime Video Australia’s offerings can be quite different to the content in other countries, so we’ve picked some of our favourites you can watch locally below.

Start streaming on Prime Video.

What to watch on Paramount+ this month

The Gilded Age – Season 2 (January 14)

The Gilded Age is a new series from the creator of Downton Abbey and season 2 begins during the Easter of 1883, following the characters as they fight against old systems and try to incite change whilst working their way up the ladder in society. Christine Baranski, Cynthia Nixon and Carrie Coon lead the cast.

What else is on Paramount+?

Image: IMDb

Paramount+ is our newest streaming service in Australia, but it’s quickly bulking up its content offering. We’ve started a guide to streaming on Paramount+ for you below.

Start streaming on Paramount+.

Apple TV+ this month

Masters of the Air (January 26)

Austin Butler stars in the new series from the producers of Band of Brothers, this time following the men inside a bomber known as the Flying Fortress who battle waves of German fighters during World War II.

What else is streaming on Apple TV+?

Image: Apple TV+

If you’re unaware of Apple TV+’s growing library of content, we’ve put together some suggestions for you below:

Start streaming on Apple TV+.

What’s new on PEDESTRIAN TELEVISION?

In case you didn’t know, our parent company Pedestrian Group just launched a brand new television channel on 9Now, which streams a bunch of chaotic pop culture content for free 24/7.

Along with re-runs of cult classics like Jawbreaker and Fright Night there are awesome reality shows like Call Me Mother (which will fill the RuPaul’s Drag Race void in your life) and Murder House Flip (a renovation show for old crime scenes).

You can see some of our top recs for PEDESTRIAN TELEVISION here.

Sports streaming

Image: Supplied

Gone are the days when you needed an expensive cable subscription for sports. Many of our streaming services have branched out into the world of sports, including Kayo, Stan Sport, Optus Sport and free-to-air channels like Seven and Nine.

Check out our guide to find out all about the upcoming sports on streaming services.

When you’re done here, you can check out the full list of every single title streaming on Netflix, Stan, Prime Video, Binge, Disney+, Apple TV+, PEDESTRIAN TELEVISION and Paramount+.

This article has been updated since its original publish date.

Lead Image Credit: Stan/Disney+/Netflix/Binge