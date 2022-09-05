20 TV Shows on Binge That Everyone Is Talking About

Competition between streaming services in Australia is fierce but it’s hard to deny some of the best TV shows are on Binge.

This is in large part due to the fact that Binge is home to most of the movies and TV shows in the HBO catalogue, which is widely considered to be some of the best content around.

From award-winning series to pop culture touchstones, here are some of the best shows you can find on Binge.

The Best TV shows on Binge

The White Lotus

The White Lotus is the smash-hit dark comedy starring some of the best actors around (Jennifer Coolidge, Sydney Sweeney, Connie Britton, need I name more?).

The series takes place at the luxurious White Lotus resort in Hawaii where the twisted secrets of the guests and staff collide over a week of “relaxing” vacations. Season 2 is hitting Binge soon so be sure to catch up while you can!

House of the Dragon

To no one’s surprise, the Game of Thrones prequel House of the Dragon is on absolute fire, smashing viewership numbers and becoming the talk of the internet once again.

The series takes place hundreds of years before the birth of Daenerys Targaryen, in a time when the Targaryen dynasty reigned supreme. But a civil war is brewing within the family as matters of the royal succession come to the forefront.

Euphoria

The darkly spectacular high school series Euphoria follows a group of teens as they endure the trials of love, social media, drugs and forming their own identities in this wild world.

It’s already earned Zendaya one (soon to be two?) Emmy awards and rocketed the likes of Sydney Sweeney, Hunter Schafer and Jacob Elordi to fame. Catch us watching this on repeat until Season 3.

Westworld

For high-concept sci-fi fans, you can’t miss Westworld. The series adapts Michael Crichton’s famous novel about a wild west theme park inhabited by humanoid robots.

Over its four seasons, Westworld has taken us into multiple parks, a cyberpunk-style future city and through more mind-bending puzzles than you can count.

Barry

Bill Hader steals the show as Barry, a hitman who travels to Los Angeles to eliminate a target but ends up joining an acting class and questioning his career path.

Barry has scored multiple Emmy wins and more nominations than you can count which reflects its insanely high Rotten Tomatoes score of 99%.

I May Destroy You

I May Destroy you raked in 9 Emmy nominations last year, and for good reason.

The story follows a successful writer in her 20s who tries to rebuild her life after being sexually assaulted. The TV show is timely, powerful and showcases Michaela Coel’s incredible talent.

Game of Thrones

It wouldn’t be a best shows on Binge list without the ultimate series that brought us all together for 8 years: Game of Thrones.

The sprawling fantasy epic takes place in the fictional lands of Westeros as noble families lead their kingdoms to war over the Iron Throne.

The Staircase

The thrilling true crime documentary that captured the world has been turned into an HBO drama with The Staircase. Starring mega stars Colin Firth and Toni Collette as Michael and Kathleen Peterson, the episodes explore the suspicious death of the latter after she is found at the bottom of the staircase in their family home.

Pose

Created by the powerhouse that is Ryan Murphy (American Horror Story, American Crime Story), Pose is a pivotal TV series for the LGBTQ+ community.

The series explores the underground drag ball culture scene in New York City in the 1980s-1990s and features a groundbreaking cast of LGBTQ+ actors.

Reservation Dogs

Reservation Dogs brings the great minds of Sterlin Harjo and Taika Waititi together for a story about four Indigenous teenagers trying to escape from rural Oklahoman to the mysterious land of California.

Betty

If you like teen shows and comedy you’ll probably like Betty.

The TV show follows a group of diverse young women who are trying to survive the predominantly male world of skateboarding in New York City.

Atlanta

You’ve probably heard of Donald Glover’s Atlanta. The comedy-drama series has received plenty of Emmy and Golden Globe nominations over the years and they are very well-deserved.

Atlanta stars Glover as Earn, a university dropout turned manager who is attempting to get his cousin’s rapping career off the ground to try and earn a living and create a better life for his daughter.

Doom Patrol

A surprise choice, but the unlikely superhero team of misfits in Doom Patrol have worked their way to the top of the Rotten Tomatoes ratings.

The team is made up of heroes who have all suffered some form of a horrific accident that has left them disfigured but with superhuman abilities. They’re definitely not your typical Justice League but it’s well worth a watch for superhero fans.

The Flight Attendant

Kaley Cuoco proves herself as a leading lady in HBO’s thriller The Flight Attendant. Cuoco plays Cassie, a flight attendant who spends her life recklessly drinking and sleeping with strangers. When she wakes up next to a dead body one day she has to piece things together to try and figure out who the killer is.

Watchmen

Zack Snyder’s take on DC’s seminal comic book series Watchmen was met with mixed reviews but there’s no doubt the new HBO series is one to watch.

Watchmen takes place years after the events of the comics and explores racial tensions in a small town in Oklahoma where police conceal their identities behind masks.

Chernobyl

Chernobyl is a nuclear disaster that many of us know about thanks to history lessons, but you haven’t seen the story told quite like this.

The HBO miniseries tells some of the lesser-known stories around the Chernobyl disaster including the first responders on the scene and the workers who tried to stop it from happening.

The Americans

The Americans has been a staple at awards shows ever since it began airing, and its Rotten Tomatoes score has never slipped.

The Americans follows a married couple of undercover KGB operatives living in America during Ronald Reagan’s presidency. The show has been praised for its writing, acting and characters, and many publications claim it’s the best show of all time.

Mare of Easttown

There’s been no shortage of talk about Mare of Easttown since it debuted in 2021.

Kate Winslet’s gripping performance as a police officer attempting to hold her life together while investigating a mysterious murder certainly got audiences and critics talking and it scored 16 nominations at the 2021 Emmys.

Succession

One of Binge’s biggest shows is without a doubt Succession and it has a fresh batch of Emmy nominations to back it up.

Succession follows the members of the Roy family who consistently compete with each other for power as they run the multimedia conglomerate Waystar Royco. Try as they might, only one can be the CEO.

Peacemaker

It’s no secret the DC extended universe has been through a pretty rough couple of years, but thanks to The Batman and The Suicide Squad, things are turning a corner.

James Gunn boosts DC’s offerings yet again with his The Suidice Squad spin-off show Peacemaker, which stars Jon Cena as the goofy antihero who is recruited by the mysterious ARGUS investigation to help them solve a mission of superhero proportions. It’s bloody, raunchy and refreshing television for the world of DC.

This article has been updated since its original publish date.