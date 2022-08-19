19 Thrillers on Netflix to Keep You Comfortably Stressed Out

If the surge in true crime content is anything to go by, it’s clear we love a thrilling story. Thankfully, there’s no shortage of thrillers on Netflix.

Whether they’re crime-oriented, psychological or borderline horror, these movies and TV shows on Netflix will ensure you’re on the edge of your seat the entire time.

Here are some of the best thrillers on Netflix you can watch right now.

Top thriller movies on Netflix

What is the best thriller on Netflix right now?

You’re reading this list so we can assume you don’t just want any thriller, you want the best thriller movie on Netflix right now.

You’re in luck. Since Netflix started publishing its top 10 lists we have a better idea of how popular something is and right now a thriller movie that is topping the charts worldwide is The Informer.

The 2019 thriller stars Joel Kinnamon, Rosamund Pike and Clive Owen. Kinnamon is the lead as an FBI informant who is imprisoned after a drug bust gone wrong and must continue his undercover work behind bars to crack a notorious crime ring.

Other worthwhile movies

The Little Things

The Little Things is one of those intricate crime thrillers that stays with you long after the credits roll. Denzel Washington stars as a veteran detective who teams up with a rookie (Rami Malek) to track a cunning serial killer. Jared Leto also features as the creepy main suspect.

The Unforgivable

Sandra Bullock stars in one of Netflix’s best thriller movies from 2021. The Unforgivable follows a woman who is released from prison after being convicted of a violent murder and struggles to put her life back together in a society that won’t forgive her.

The Platform

The Platform is a chilling look at greed and class in society. The Spanish-language film puts us in a futuristic prison where a slab of food descends through the floor each day and those on the top floors feast while those on the bottom floors starve.

It’s a dark and unique concept you won’t be able to look away from.

1922

Aussie director Zak Hilditch picked up this Stephen King novella and turned it into a suspenseful horror drama on Netflix.

1922 follows the tale of a farmer who conspires to kill his wife and drags his teen son into his dark plans. Things get even more twisted from there as the duo experience the consequences of their actions.

Gone Girl

Gone Girl is one of the must-see psychological thrillers in recent memory and will have you guessing right until the end.

Adapted from Gillian Flynn’s book, Gone Girl stars Ben Affleck as a husband who becomes the prime suspect in his wife’s disappearance. Shocking secrets start to come to light as he learns what really happened to her.

Seven

If you’re loving the chilling neo-noir atmosphere that The Batman recently brought to cinemas you’re going to love Seven, one of the film’s big influences.

Directed by David Fincher, Seven is a psychological crime thriller starring Morgan Freeman and Brad Pitt as detectives tracking down a serial killer who is conducting murders according to the seven deadly sins.

Bird Box

Bird Box throws us into a world where if you gaze upon a monster you’ll meet a quick death. Think A Quiet Place but with the focus on sight instead of sound and the same level of thrills.

Sandra Bullock leads the cast as a mother and survivor who embarks on a trek across the dangerous post-apocalyptic world to get her two children to safety, all while completely blindfolded.

Awake

We’ve all imagined what life would be like if you didn’t need to sleep. No more reliance on coffee, no passing out at your desk after a late night, extra hours to spend the way you want – sounds great, right? Not so much in Netflix’s thriller Awake.

After a global event wipes out humanity’s ability to sleep, an ex-soldier must save her family, all while spiralling from the effects of sleep deprivation.

Joker

With all this talk of Joker 2 coming down the line, it’s not a bad time to see why the first movie was so critically acclaimed (and divisive).

The origin story of Batman’s greatest foe sits well outside anything done with the character before and even earned Joaquin Phoenix and Oscar. Phoenix’s Arthur Fleck is a struggling comedian and party clown who is shunned by society and instead turns to a life of crime and chaos.

Prisoners

Before he directed big-budget sci-fi like Dune and Blade Runner 2049, Denis Villeneuve made his mark with a crime thriller movie titled Prisoners.

Hugh Jackman stars in the film as a father intent on finding his missing daughter who is led down an increasingly desperate path that pushes moral boundaries.

Best thriller TV series on Netflix

Keep Breathing

Netflix’s limited thriller series Keep Breathing pushes the limits of the survival drama. Melissa Barrera (Scream) stars as Liv, the sole survivor of a plane crash that must overcome unforgiving cold and personal traumas to survive in the Canadian wilderness.

Squid Game

There’s no doubt that the thriller no one can stop talking about is the super violent Korean drama Squid Game. It’s possibly the most suspenseful thriller on Netflix just due to the amount of tension it builds.

The series follows hundreds of contestants who are forced to compete in deadly children’s games in order to try and win a cash prize to help pay off their debts.

Mindhunter

Based on a true story, Mindhunter dives into the psyche of some of the most dangerous serial killers to ever live.

The gripping character study of these twisted killers, and the detectives who question them, comes from the master of thrillers: David Fincher (Zodiac).

Pieces of Her

Netflix’s original series Pieces of Her, based on the Kain Slaughter novel, is nothing short of thrilling.

The series stars Toni Collette as Laura Oliver and Bella Heathcote as her daughter Andy who starts piecing together her mother’s dark past after a violent attack occurs in their small town. This one will keep you guessing.

Ozark

Ozark’s final season was released this year to a thrilling conclusion. The crime drama stars Jason Bateman as a financial planner who is sucked into a world of trouble after he gets in deep with a Mexican drug lord.

If you haven’t crossed Ozark off your list now is the time.

The Sinner

All three seasons of this police procedural anthology thriller on Netflix will have you hitting “play next episode”.

Each season of The Sinner sees detective Harry Ambrose (Bill Pullman) unwind the mystery behind perplexing crimes, with stars like Jessica Biel and Matt Bomer giving performances of a lifetime.

Behind Her Eyes

If combining noir, supernatural, psychological and thriller all sounds good to you, then check out Behind Her Eyes.

The show follows a single mother as she begins an affair with her psychiatrist boss and befriends his mysterious wife. It’s a love triangle with a dose of mind games from which you just cannot look away.

Money Heist

Netflix’s incredibly successful Spanish crime thriller series Money Heist spanned five seasons of on-the-edge-of-your-seat tension and heists.

The series follows a group of special-skilled individuals who are recruited by a criminal mastermind known as The Professor to plan off the biggest bank heists in history.

You can check out all of the above titles on Netflix Australia right now.

This article has been updated with additional titles.