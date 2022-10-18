The Best Halloween Movies and Series On Every Aussie Streaming Service

Halloween is fast approaching and streaming services are serving up quite a feast of scary content for us in Australia.

From sci-fi thrillers to gory horrors, there are hundreds of movie and TV show options to pad out the spooky season. If you’re looking for somewhere to start, here are some of the best horror movie and series options on each Aussie streaming service.

The best Halloween movies and TV shows to stream this October

Halloween movies and shows on Netflix

Netflix definitely goes hard for the Halloween season and this year is no different.

The streaming service is already home to plenty of horrors and thrillers that make for the perfect movie night. Netflix is also adding a whole bunch of new options this month including a YA series from Mike Flanagan, The Midnight Club, a new anthology from Guillermo del Toro and the modern Addams Family spin-off Wednesday.

Here are some of the spooky options you can find on Netflix:

Fear Street

There’s Someone Inside Your House

Bird Box

The Babadook

The Exorcist

Annihilation

Midnight Mass

The Haunting of Hill House

The Haunting of Bly Manor

Ratched

Stranger Things

The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina

Locke & Key

Spooky movies and series on Stan

Stan is home to some great horror movies and TV shows, including our homegrown serial killer story Wolf Creek.

In the TV realm, From is the latest creepy mystery about a nightmarish town that traps all those who enter. And there’s always Hannibal for those who are really not squeamish.

As for scary movie franchises, Stan pretty much has it all between Saw, Scream and Halloween as well as Sinister, which has been named the scariest movie ever according to science.

Here are some other options to consider:

Wolf Creek

Daybreakers

Rosemary’s Baby

Let The Right One In

The Mist

The Nun

Annabelle

Poltergeist

You’re Next

Best scary movies and shows on Amazon Prime Video

Prime Video has plenty of scary content and it will be adding Marvel vampire film, Morbius, to its collection on October 29. Is Morbius a particularly scary film? No. Is it a particularly good film? Also no. But if you didn’t want to pay for a ticket to see it at the cinemas now is your chance.

If you’re after more Amazon options, The Stand is another TV show taking on the repertoire of Stephen King stories and The Purge adapts the horror movie into a TV series.

Here are some of the best Halloween titles on Prime Video right now:

Candyman

Last Night in Soho

I Know What You Did Last Summer

The Stand

The Purge (TV Show)

Reginald the Vampire

The Walking Dead: World Beyond

Goodnight Mommy

Happy Death Day

Horror TV and movies on Disney+

Disney isn’t exactly the first thing that comes to mind when you think of Halloween movies, but thanks to the addition of Star in Australia it actually has some decent options.

Marvel Studios has gotten into the horror spirit this year with a new Special Presentation titled Werewolf By Night. It’s an ode to old-school horror and we thought it was pretty good!

Hocus Pocus 2 was also recently released on Disney+ after a nearly 30-year break.

For monster horror, you can find the Alien and Predator franchises on Disney+ including the excellent sequel (prequel?) Prey, starring Amber Midthunder.

Here are some more spooky options for your perusal:

Victor Frankenstein

Hocus Pocus

The Nightmare Before Christmas

Frankenweenie

American Horror Story

Buffy the Vampire Slayer

Where to find a scream on Binge

When it comes to horror on Binge you’ll find all the latest movies, including the 2022 Hellraiser reboot that is the talk of the town right now.

Newer Halloween movie options also include Studio 666 and A Quiet Place Part II

Check out these Halloween options on Binge:

Lovecraft Country

Us

It

Halloween (2018)

Get Out

Old

Midsommar

Casper

The Walking Dead

Fear The Walking Dead

Scare yourself silly with Paramount+

Scream came slashing back into cinemas earlier this year but if you missed it you can catch up on the 2022 sequel on Paramount+ now. You’ll also find other spooky titles like A Quiet Place and Yellowjackets.

Here’s a hit list of Halloween movies and series from Paramount+:

Paranormal Activity: Next of Kin

A Quiet Place

A Quiet Place Part II

Yellowjackets

Speak No Evil

Dexter: New Blood

It

Twin Peaks

The best Halloween movies and TV shows on Shudder

Shudder may seem a bit less familiar but if you like scary movies and TV shows it is the place for you.

Shudder is a streaming service dedicated entirely to horror and has a batch of originals like Deadstream as well as iconic titles like The Babadook and Under the Skin. The streaming service also holds an expansive library of Halloween-appropriate movies from around the world with movies you didn’t even know existed but will instantly want to watch.

This is just a minute selection of what Shudder has to offer.

Creepshow

Goodnight Mommy

The Guest

House of Wax

Wyrmwood

V/H/S

Now that your Halloween movie and show options are sorted you just need a blanket, some popcorn (and maybe a change of pants!) and you’re good to go.

