Optus Is Offering a $300 Discount on the iPhone 14 This Month

Optus is selling the iPhone 14 for $300 off on its 24 and 36-month phone plans, bringing the price of the lowest storage option to just under $1,000. This deal will be on offer until May 26, so if you’re looking for a cheaper iPhone, you’ll need to jump on it before the month’s end.

The iPhone 14 is last year’s model, but it’s by no means long in the tooth. It has a beautiful screen, solid battery life, and a great camera – the front-facing camera in particular was a big improvement over the previous iPhone.

All three storage options are included in the deal. The 128GB iPhone 14 comes to $998.64 across the Optus repayment period. The 256GB model is $1,198.08, and the 512GB model is $1,548.72 – though this largest option was out of stock at the time of writing. Monthly payment pricing for each depends on whether you opt for a 24 or 36-month contract, with the longer contract being the cheapest option per month.

Unfortunately, its larger iPhone 14 Plus sibling isn’t included in the sale, so those with a hankering for a heftier handset should adjust their expectations this time around.

Of course, you’ll need an Optus mobile plan on top of what you pay for the phone. So, if you want to keep your monthly bill as low as possible, the longer-length repayment period is the better option of the two.

Here are Optus’ mobile plans, plus a 128GB iPhone 14 with a 36-month contract:

And here’s how the cheapest 128GB iPhone 14 plan from Optus compares to Telstra and Vodafone right now:

Here are Optus’ 36-month plans for the 256GB iPhone 14 with deal pricing:

And here’s how Optus’ cheapest 256GB iPhone 14 plan compares to Vodafone’s and Telstra’s right now:

Here are the 512GB iPhone 14 plans on a 36-month contract from Optus:

And here’s how the cheapest 512GB iPhone 14 plans from Optus compares to Telstra and Vodafone:

Alex Angove-Plumb is a journalist at WhistleOut, Australia’s phone and internet comparison website

Lead Image Credit: iStock