What to Watch on Aussie Streaming Services This Month

If you’re wondering what to watch these days, you’re not alone. We have so many streaming services, each with so many promising content offerings; where does one begin?

We’re officially more than a third of the way through the new year, with a fresh batch of content to watch, and many streamers have a vast array of new movies and series to look forward to.

We’re here to help your decision fatigue by breaking down all the best things you can watch on each Aussie streaming service throughout the month.

What to watch on Netflix this month

Bridgerton – Season 3 Part 1 (May 16)

After a long wait, the much-anticipated third season of Bridgerton has arrived. This season shakes up the order of the books, jumping to Penelope and Colin’s love story, and all the clips and trailers so far tease plenty of romantic tension between the two.

Geek Girl (May 30)

Geek Girl. Cr. COURTESY OF NETFLIX © 2024

Based on the popular young adult novels by Holly Smale, Geek Girl stars House of the Dragon’s Emily Carey as Harriet Manners, an awkward teenager whose life is changed when she is picked up as a model and goes on a journey to balance high school and high fashion.

What else should you watch on Netflix?

Image: Netflix

Netflix is a massive content hub with hundreds of sub-genres and niches. Below, we’ve collected our top picks in each category.

What to watch on Stan this month

The Tattooist of Auschwitz (May 2)

Stan’s original series The Tattooist of Auschwitz is based on the bestselling novel that tells the story of Jewish holocaust survivor Lali Sokolov (played in modern day by Harvey Keitel), who recounts his experiences of Auschwitz in 1942 in an epic tale of love and resilience.

Hacks – Season 3 (May 3)

Jean Smart and Hannah Einbinder return as the unlikely comedy duo in Hacks Season 3. The third and final season follows legendary comedian Deborah Vance (Smart) and her mentee Ava a year after they’ve parted ways, with each exploring new opportunities until they are inevitably drawn back together again.

What else is on Stan?

Streaming services. Image: Stan

If none of these takes your fancy, we’ve curated a list of some of the best content, tips and tricks on Stan:

What to watch on Disney+ this month

Doctor Who – Season 14 (May 11)

The new season of Doctor Who introduces the fifteenth iteration of the mystical doctor, this time in Ncuti Gatwa (Sex Education). Having been introduced in the Christmas special, the Doctor and his companion Ruby Sunday (Millie Gibson) embark on a series of journeys throughout time and space, that will even see them interact with the Beatles in the 1960s!

Let it Be (May 8)

Speaking of The Beatles, the iconic band is featured again in Let it Be on Disney+, which is a modern restoration of Michael Lindsay-Hogg’s original film that followed the band amidst rumours of a break up as they recorded their Grammy Award-winning album ‘Let it Be’.

X-Men ’97 (new episodes weekly)

Fans of the X-Men: The Animated Series from the 90s are getting a sequel series thirty years later in X-Men ’97. The new Disney+ series utilises the same animation style, characters and costumes with fresh storylines, following the superhero group as they forge ahead after the death of Professor X.

What else is worth watching on Disney+?

What to watch Australia. Image: Disney+/Marvel

Disney+ is known for its many content hubs, which encapsulate the worlds of Marvel, Star Wars, National Geographic and more, but what should you watch out of all of that? We’ve broken it down for you.

What to watch on Binge this month

Barbie (May 8)

The Barbenheimer experience can now be recreated at home with the release of Barbie on streaming services from May 8. The movie from Greta Gerwig, starring Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling, incited a cultural phenomenon as it brought Barbie into the modern day and explored the impact the doll has had on women over the decades – in the form of a rollicking comedic adventure.

Colin From Accounts – Season 2 (May 30)

Binge’s original Aussie series Colin From Accounts returns with a second season at the end of the month. The romantic comedy stars real-life couple Patrick Brammall and Harriet Dyer as a relatable pair brought together by a series of quirky incidents.

What else is streaming on Binge?

The Last of Us Episode 9 (Image: Binge/HBO)

Binge is home to plenty of great content, including the majority of HBO’s massive back catalogue. Here are some guides to all the great titles Binge has to offer:

What’s on Prime Video this month

The Idea of You (May 2)

Anne Hathaway and Nicholas Galitzine star in the new romantic comedy about a 40-year-old single mum who starts dating the 24-year-old singer in a popular boy band. The movie is based on the book by Robinne Lee and has been receiving rave reviews so far.

What else is worth watching on Prime Video?

Prime Video

Prime Video Australia’s offerings can be quite different from the content in other countries, so we’ve picked some of our favourites below that you can watch locally.

What to watch on Paramount+ this month?

Buffy the Vampire Slayer (May 3)

Paramount+ is becoming home to a range of classic TV series this month, including the cultural phenomenon that was Buffy the Vampire Slayer. The series, which stars Sarah Michelle Gellar as a teenage vampire slayer attempting to balance the supernatural with normal high school life, was a formative TV series in the genre space and is well worth a binge-watch if you’ve never experienced it.

Knuckles (now streaming)

Paramount’s live-action Sonic the Hedgehog universe expands into television as Idris Elba’s echidna gets his own solo series, where Knuckles attempts to teach police deputy Wade the ways of an echidna warrior.

What else is on Paramount+?

What to watch Australia. Image: IMDb

Paramount+ is our newest streaming service in Australia, but it’s quickly bulking up its content offering. We’ve started a guide to streaming on Paramount+ for you below.

What’s new on Apple TV+ this month?

Dark Matter (May 8)

Apple TV+’s Dark Matter (not to be confused with the 2015 sci-fi series of the same name) stars Joel Edgerton and Jennifer Connelly in a sci-fi thriller based on Blake Crouch’s novel. Edgerton plays Jason Dessen, a physicist who is warped into an alternate version of his life and must fight to return to it before an alternate version of him harms his family.

What else is streaming on Apple TV+?

What to watch Australia. Image: Apple TV+

If you’re unaware of Apple TV+’s growing library of content, we’ve put together some suggestions for you below:

What’s new on PEDESTRIAN TELEVISION?

What to watch Australia. Image: Supplied

In case you didn’t know, our parent company, Pedestrian Group, has launched a brand new television channel on 9Now, which streams a bunch of chaotic pop culture content for free 24/7.

Along with re-runs of cult classics like Jawbreaker and Fright Night, there are awesome reality shows like Call Me Mother (which will fill the RuPaul’s Drag Race void in your life) and Murder House Flip (a renovation show for old crime scenes).

In May there are some great additions coming up, including episodes of Iron Chef, Hot Ones and season 2 of Rostered On.

You can see some of our top recs for PEDESTRIAN TELEVISION here.

Sports streaming

What to watch Australia. Image: Supplied

Gone are the days when you needed an expensive cable subscription for sports. Many of our streaming services have branched out into the world of sports, including Kayo, Stan Sport, Optus Sport and free-to-air channels like Seven and Nine.

Check out our guide to find out all about the upcoming sports on streaming services.

When you’re done here, you can check out the full list of every single title streaming on Netflix, Stan, Prime Video, Binge, Disney+, Apple TV+, PEDESTRIAN TELEVISION and Paramount+.

This article has been updated since its original publish date.

Lead Image: BINGE/Stan/Disney+/Apple TV+