8 of the Biggest and Best Movies on Binge Australia

As much as Binge may be a painful streaming service to operate it’s hard to deny it has some of the best movies around. From Oscar-winning favourites to the latest superhero movies, Binge is home to a plethora of top Friday night movie options. We’ve collected some of our favourite picks for your next movie night below.

The best movies streaming on Binge

King Richard

Forgetting all the Oscars controversy around this one, Will Smith did win that night for his role in King Richard and it’s easy to see why.

The awards-worthy biopic is about two of the world’s best tennis players, Venus and Serena Williams, and their father who helped raise them to greatness. If you weren’t before, you’ll definitely leave the movie being a Williams fan.

Hellraiser (2022)

There’s been a lot of talk lately about the 2022 reboot of Hellraiser and you can check out what the fuss is all about over on Binge.

The story features the horror icon Pinhead, the leader of a demonic race that seeks out humans for torture, and is said to be a turning point for the franchise after a number of terrible sequels.

Dune

Adapting one of the seminal sci-fi novels of our time is no easy feat, but Denis Villeneuve’s Dune does a pretty stellar job.

The movie tells half the story of the novel (with a second part set for 2023) and follows Timothée Chalamet’s Paul Atreides, who follows his family to the desert planet of Arrakis where they oversee the mining of a precious resource known as spice.

Jason Momoa, Oscar Isaac, Rebecca Ferguson and Zendaya fill out the rest of the cast which also features the stunning cinematography of Greig Fraser and the incredible tunes of Hans Zimmer.

Spider-Man: No Way Home

One of the biggest and, if we do say so ourselves, one of the best superhero movies in modern times is Spider-Man: No Way Home. Tom Holland’s third Spidey film flung open the doors to the multiverse and successfully combined the legacy Spider-Man movies with the sprawling world of the MCU.

Birds of Prey: The Emancipation of Harley Quinn

Margot Robbie’s Harley Quinn is easily the best thing to come out of DC’s Suicide Squad movies and she absolutely smashes it (with a bat) in her solo movie.

Birds of Prey serves as a spotlight for Robbie’s Quinn as well as an origin story for the trio of badass women that make up the Birds of Prey, Huntress (Mary Elizabeth Winstead) and Black Canary (Jurnee Smollett).

Little Women

You probably grew up reading Louisa May Alcott’s iconic novel about sisterhood and adolescence, but Greta Gerwig’s adaptation of the film still manages to make it feel timeless and relevant.

With an incredible all-star cast including Emma Watson, Saoirse Ronan, Florence Pugh, Meryl Streep, Laura Dern and Timothèe Chalamet, Little Women is a good time from start to finish.

Titane

Titane did the festival circuit earlier this year and left a trail of nauseous, fainting audience members in its wake.

The French body horror film certainly isn’t for the faint of heart, but it’s hard to deny it’s certainly original. Titane follows a young woman who has a titanium plate fitted in her head after an accident and finds herself with murder on the brain and lust in her heart for… a car???

You have to see it to believe it and now you can on Binge.

Godzilla vs Kong

We all love a good old-fashioned monster mash-up and Godzilla vs Kong is the best of them. Bringing two literal titans of the genre together, the blockbuster sees Kong and Godzilla throw punches against each other and an even greater threat as they fight to prove who the dominant monster is.

Once you’ve ticked these movies off your Binge list be sure to check out our picks for the best TV series on the streaming service.