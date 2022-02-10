How to Watch All the Batman Movies and TV Shows in Australia

The excitement surrounding the release of DC’s The Batman film is ramping up in 2022. (Tickets are officially on sale, in fact). And while that’s all kinds of thrilling, we are still waiting for the new film to drop – meaning that fans of the Bat will need to make do with older (no less epic) movies for now.

Luckily, there’s no shortage of available Batman films for you to watch, and we’ve got all the streaming locations ready for you right here.

Where to stream all the Batman movies

Plenty of actors have taken on the cape and cowl over the years. From Michael Keaton and Christian Bale to George Clooney and Ben Affleck, the list of Batman interpretations is long – and their effectiveness, varied.

To keep this list contained we haven’t included the animated Batman movies but you can find a heap of them over on Stan right now.

Where you can find the live-action Batman movies on Australian streaming services:

Where to stream all the TV shows

Batman has featured in more animated TV series than anything else, but you can also find the classic Adam West TV show or a newer Batman origin story in Gotham on streaming services now.

Batman (1966): Available for purchase via Apple TV and Google Play digital stores.

Available for purchase via Apple TV and Google Play digital stores. Batman: The Animated Series: stream on Stan.

stream on Stan. Batman Beyond: available for purchase via Apple TV, Google Play and Microsoft digital stores.

available for purchase via Apple TV, Google Play and Microsoft digital stores. Batman: The Brave and the Bold: stream on Binge or Stan.

stream on Binge or Stan. Gotham: stream on Netflix.

Batman adjacent series like Batwoman and Pennyworth can be found on Binge and Titans is available on Netflix.

That should be more than enough content to get you by for the moment. Now you just have to pick which brooding Bruce Wayne is for you.

