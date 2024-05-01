Here Are Amazon Australia’s Best Deals of the Week

Amazon is an online shopper’s dream. But, if you want the best prices on your favourite items, you’ll need to spend time scouring through the countless sales.
Not only are there hundreds, nay, thousands of sales running at any given time, the discounts are constantly being updated. So, if you’re sick of being swamped by Amazon deals, never fear. We’ve gone ahead and done all the hard work for you by finding some of the best sales available on Amazon Australia.
We’ll be updating this list every week to help keep you in the loop.
The best deals on Amazon Australia this week
Ozwear Ugg Unisex Adults Classic Mini Ugg Boot
Keep your feet warm this winter with a cosy pair of Ugg boots.
Skylight Digital Picture Frame
If you find it hard to keep up with printing all the photos you take on your phone, a digital photo frame will display them for you via Bluetooth.
Instant Pot Duo Nova 7-in-1 Electric Multi Functional Cooker
This cooker functions as a rice cooker, slow cooker, pressure cooker, steamer, yoghurt maker and more.
Never get caught out with a low battery again. Anker power banks are fast charging and hold a lot of charge, too.
If you have smart gadgets in your home, getting a smart hub should be next. It acts as a centre to connect all of your smart devices and lets you control them remotely.
salt&pepper Relic 12 Piece Dinner Set
Need a new dinner set? salt&pepper is finally on Amazon and there’s huge discounts currently running on the cult-fave kitchen brand.
Luggage is expensive, especially if you want a hard-shell case. This three-piece set comes in 16 different colourways.
This cute little bear-themed mini fan also functions as a power bank and a flashlight, how convenient.
This touch-activated lamp not only looks great, but also features a built-in wireless charger and a customisable RGB light.
Image credit: Matzi/Amazon
The Cheapest NBN 50 Plans
Here are the cheapest plans available for Australia’s most popular NBN speed tier.
Leave a Reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.