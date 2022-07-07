The Best Documentaries on Stan to Go Down a Rabbit Hole With

If you’re a true crime fan or just a non-fiction enthusiast in general you’ll be glad to know there are plenty of Stan documentaries that will scratch that itch. Our local streaming service has amassed quite a collection of thought-provoking docos and we’re here to help you find some of the best.

Best Stan documentaries available to stream right now

The Final Quarter

Stan has plenty to offer when it comes to sport, and that includes the documentary department.

The Final Quarter tracks the last stages of legendary Aboriginal football star Adam Goodes’ career. During Goodes’ time as an AFL player, he became the target of repeated booing from fans. The Final Quarter investigates this through the use of archival footage and media reports to examine the impact such a reception had on Goodes.

Planet Earth

If nature documentaries are your thing then we all know David Attenborough is the king of them. One of Attenborough’s best is the Planet Earth series which features some of the best footage ever taken of our natural world.

That Sugar Film

The evolution of our addiction to sugar is truly frightening. The sweet stuff is in basically everything now. Filmmaker Damon Gameau puts himself at the centre of the story in That Sugar Film as he embarks upon a high sugar diet to understand the effects it can have on the human body.

Blackfish

Blackfish is one of those stories that will definitely stay with you after the credits roll. It’s hard to watch, but for good reason, as the filmmakers look at the reason a killer whale took the lives of three people during its time in captivity.

Blackfish has a lot of insight to give, not only about orcas but about the consequences of keeping wild creatures like this in captivity for our enjoyment.

Best crime docos on Stan

Revealed: No Mercy, No Remorse

Stan’s original documentary series Revealed: No Mercy, No Remorse is one of its best. The series takes viewers back to 1993 when then 21-year-old Paul Charles Denyer committed the infamous Frankston murders.

It’s a perfect chilling binge for true crime fans.

The Cult of The Family

If you’re a sucker for a good cult story then dive into the world of Australia’s most famous one, The Family.

The Family was one of few cults led by a female, Anne Hamilton-Byrne, who believed in raising superior children to save the world from Armageddon. The cult is getting a drama series made about it next year so get your knowledge up to scratch by watching this documentary on Stan now.

The Imposter

The Imposter tells one of the wildest stories you’ll ever hear. Find out how a con artist tricked his way into a Texas family by making them believe he was their long-lost son. It’s a cinematic thriller that will have you on the edge of your seat.

You can start streaming all these great documentaries over on Stan now.

If you’re looking for other things to watch on Stan once you’re done with these documentaries, check out some of our top recommended shows on the streaming platform.