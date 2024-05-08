Will McDonald’s Australia Be Open on the King’s Birthday Public Holiday?

Another public holiday is fast approaching, Australia. The King’s Birthday long weekend is not far, and many of you are likely asking one question: “Is McDonald’s going to be open?” Surprised? Well, it’s actually an incredibly common question come public holiday time. Aside from your regular supermarket giants (ALDI, Coles and Woolworths), it seems Aussies are most interested to know if McDonald’s is going to be open when it comes to public holiday trading hours.

To help you with that, we asked them.

Is McDonald’s open over the King’s Birthday long weekend?

The King’s Birthday is taking place on Monday, June 10 in most Australian states and territories, and if you’re going to be craving a serve of chicken nuggets on your day off, here’s what McDonald’s Australia told us about the holiday.

According to a spokesperson from Macca’s, “[The] Majority of our restaurants will be open on the King’s Birthday, ready to serve customers on the public holiday.”

However, they did recommend that if you’d like to be safe, they “encourage customers to check our website (https://mcdonalds.com.au/find-us/restaurants) or call their local restaurant for more information on opening hours”.

So, in short, chances are that your local McDonald’s will be open on the public holiday, but it’s always best to check just to be sure that you don’t turn up on the day and then have to slink away empty-handed.

If you’d like more useful insight into the upcoming long weekend, check out our write-up on the long-range weather forecast for the public holiday and our write up which services are open on the Monday public holiday also.

And if you’re keen to start preparing for the rest of the public holidays slated for 2024 (and how to best take advantage of them), here is a guide on how to do precisely that.

Lead Image Credit: iStock