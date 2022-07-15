The Best Scary Movies on Netflix for Your Next Fright Night

Alright, let me set the scene: you’re stuck at home and want to watch a scary movie on Netflix that will creep your socks off. But, where do you start? How do you find a horror flick on Netflix for your Fright Night sesh? Don’t worry, we got you covered.

From hiking trips gone horrifically wrong to ride-share drivers turned serial killers, here are the best horror movies on Netflix Australia. You’ll probably want a blanket to hide under with these.

The best scary movies on Netflix Australia

Hereditary

After her mother dies, artist Annie and her family start to unravel their horrifying legacy. They then have to grapple with violent forces they can’t control.

Hereditary is absolutely one of the best scary movies I’ve seen in a long time. Toni Collette gives an exceptional performance that reminds us all why she’s so iconic in horror movies.

1922

Based on Stephen King’s novella, a farmer writes his confession for murdering his wife but that’s just the beginning of this gruesome story.

It’s no surprise that a Stephen King adaption makes its way onto the list of best scary movies on Netflix. It seems like the master of horror can make both the literary and film worlds absolutely terrifying.

The Platform

All locked in a prison built like a tower, inmates have to fight to survive as a slab of food descends floor by floor. As expected, the inmates at the top levels eat a lot, leaving scraps or nothing at all for those at the bottom.

The Platform is less widely known than other horror movies on this list, but goodness me, it certainly is one of the scariest.

Fair warning, this Spanish scary movie is incredibly gruesome so don’t watch it if you’re feeling a bit queasy.

Annihilation

A biologist joins an army of soldiers as they investigate a terrifying supernatural zone called the Shimmer. Potentially one of the best movies on Netflix Australia, Annihilation stars Natalie Portman, Jennifer Jason Leigh, Gina Rodriguez, Tessa Thompson, Tuva Novotny, and Oscar Isaac.

I’m obsessed with anything that stars Natalie Portman (especially Thor) so it was no surprise to me that I loved Annihilation.

What I didn’t expect, however, was just how scary this movie would be. Classic Alex Garland to give me an existential crisis.

The Babadook

A young boy and his mother are haunted by a demon named the Babadook. An Aussie film on a list of best horror movies on Netflix? You love to see it.

The Babadook had an unlikely rise to fame after Netflix listed it under LGBTQIA+ shows, making the Babadook itself a gay icon.

What kept people talking about The Babadook was how scary it is. We also love to see an Australian horror movie gain so much attention.

Bone Tomahawk

A group of men heads out to the Wild West to rescue people captured by cave-dwelling cannibals. The film features perhaps one of the most horrifying depictions of violence in cinema (in our opinion, at least). This scary movie stars Kurt Russell and Patrick Wilson.

I never really knew I needed a Western horror movie in my life but here we are. Bone Tomahawk takes an interesting turn away from scary movie conventions and it’s surprisingly funny.

CAM

A sex work streamer begins to disassociate from herself when a doppelganger starts streaming on her channel.

I know there are loads of scary movies on Netflix that deal with the online world – many of which aren’t actually that scary – but Cam terrified me.

Cam reflects the fears of being locked out of your online accounts and somebody else pretending to be you. How bloody scary is that?

Creep

A found footage film about a guy suffering from a brain tumour who hires someone to record his final weeks for his unborn son—before things get weird.

To me, found footage horror movies are the scariest. It just feels far too real and Creep especially made me feel like I was actually going on this very, very weird journey.

Eli

A young boy, suffering from an auto-immune disease, moves into an isolated facility with his parents and is haunted by “hallucinations”.

Eli is an incredibly confusing film to work out but that makes it even scarier as you try to piece together everything. As any good scary movie should do, you’re left with a bunch of different theories and a very intense ending.

Fear Street

Perhaps the best scary movies on Netflix are the ones from its own slasher horror trilogy. Set in three different decades—the ’90s, ’70s, and ’60s—the Fear Street films each play with conventions of horror associated with movies from their in-film era.

It also stars Sadie Sink of Stranger Things.

Hush

A deaf writer in a remote cabin is stalked by a killer. The film features John Gallagher Jr., Kate Siegel and Michael Trucco.

I cannot stress this film enough. This list of best horror movies on Netflix isn’t ranked, but if it were, this would be at the top of it.

Imagine how scary it would be not to be able to hear someone trying to break into your house and kill you.

His House

A young couple from South Sudan seek asylum in England and are haunted by a mysterious being in their own home. Stars Ṣọpẹ́ Dìrísù, Wunmi Mosaku and Matt Smith.

According to Rotten Tomatoes, this is a perfect horror movie with a 100% rating. Reason enough to check it out, if you ask me.

Run

A stay-at-home teenager begins to suspect her overprotective mother (and carer) is hiding secrets from her and keeping her inside.

Starring American Horror Story darling (and icon) Sarah Paulson, Run is easily one of the top scary movies on Netflix right now.

Spree

A ride-sharing app driver makes a social media career recording his serial killings on the job. Stars Joe Keery of Stranger Things.

This movie is so scary for the sole fact that in the age of live-streaming the plot is very realistic.

The Ritual

This Netflix movie showcases a classic scary film formula. Four hikers lose their grip on reality after they decide to take a shortcut through the woods.

The Ritual gives me very strong Blair Witch vibes, which I love. There’s something so scary about people getting lost in the woods, probably because it’s so easy to do.

Polaroid

A teenager discovers a polaroid that is possessed by a spirit who hunts the people featured in its photos.

I like when horror movies take a mundane activity in our lives, like taking photos, and turn it into something incredibly scary.

The Silence

A deaf 16-year-old girl and her family find refuge from terrifying monsters that hunt by sound, only to learn that their safe haven is home to a cult keen on using her hearing abilities.

Stars an incredible ensemble cast including Stanley Tucci, Kiernan Shipka, Miranda Otto, and John Corbet.

There you have it, the best horror movies that are currently available on Netflix. Enjoy your scare fest!

This article has been updated since its original publish date.