Here Are the Best Christmas Movies on Netflix, as Rated by Rotten Tomatoes

We’re barrelling towards the end of the year, and that means ’tis the season yet again. If that means it’s time for you to bust out the festive films (it sure means that for us), there’s no shortage of Christmas movies on Netflix.

This year, Netflix has everything for the holiday season, from musicals to festive competition shows to an abundance of cheesy rom-com movies. There’s even a new Lindsay Lohan film that has audiences uber-excited, Falling for Christmas.

If you’re keen to make your binge session worthwhile this year, we’ve pulled together a list of the best-rated Christmas movies available on Netflix. Because, truth be told, there are a lot of bad festive films out there.

On the other hand, if you love the cheese of it all and you want the full list of what’s coming to the streaming service these holidays, you can find that here.

A list of the best Christmas movies on Netflix

All synopses for these Christmas movies have been provided by Netflix.

The Noel Diary

Rotten Tomatoes rating: 67%

When bestselling author Jake Turner (Justin Hartley) returns home at Christmas to settle his estranged mother’s estate, he discovers a diary that may hold secrets to his own past and that of Rachel (Barrett Doss) — an intriguing young woman on a mission of her own. Together, they embark on a journey to confront their pasts and discover a future that’s totally unexpected.

Single All The Way

Rotten Tomatoes rating: 67%

Desperate to avoid his family’s judgment about his perpetual single status, Peter (Michael Urie) convinces his best friend Nick (Philemon Chambers) to join him for the holidays and pretend that they’re now in a relationship. But when Peter’s mother (Kathy Najimy) sets him up on a blind date with her handsome trainer James (Luke Macfarlane)— the plan goes awry.

The Princess Switch

Rotten Tomatoes rating: 67%

One week before Christmas, a duchess switches places with an ordinary woman from Chicago, who looks exactly like her, and they each fall in love with each other’s beaus. The Christmas Chronicles Rotten Tomatoes rating: 68% To capture Santa Claus on camera, siblings Kate and Teddy devise a plan on the eve of Christmas. However, when things go awry, they are forced to team up with Saint Nick and save the holiday in time. A Christmas Prince Rotten Tomatoes rating: 73% In the lead up to Christmas, a young journalist is sent abroad to go undercover to get the scoop on a playboy prince who is destined to be king. A Castle for Christmas Rotten Tomatoes rating: 74% To escape a scandal, a bestselling author journeys to Scotland, where she falls in love with a castle — and faces off with the grumpy duke who owns it. Let It Snow Rotten Tomatoes rating: 81% A snowstorm hits a small midwestern town on Christmas Eve, bringing together a group of highschool students. They soon find their friendships and love lives colliding, and Christmas morning, nothing will be the same. Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey Rotten Tomatoes rating: 89% Jeronicus, a toymaker, is shattered after his assistant steals his book of ideas and a unique matador doll. He loses his will to create new toys until years later when his granddaughter visits him. Klaus Rotten Tomatoes rating: 95% Jesper, a selfish postman, is forced to relocate to Smeerensburg by his father. However, he joins hands with a reclusive toymaker, Klaus, to spread joy in the dark and dreary town.

Robin Robin

Rotten Tomatoes rating: 100%

A stop-motion holiday musical special from Aardman. When her egg fortuitously rolls into a rubbish dump, Robin is raised by a loving family of mice. As she grows up, her differences become more apparent. Robin sets off on the heist to end all heists to prove to her family that she can be a really good mouse – but ends up discovering who she really is.

Bonus watch – The Great British Baking Show: Holidays

There’s no Rotten Tomatoes rating for this one, but it’s Bake Off, so you know it’s good.

Deck the halls with sugar, butter and chocolate as competitors from past seasons bake wondrous winter treats for judges Paul Hollywood and Prue Leith.

That’s plenty of Christmas movies on Netflix to keep you going all through the holiday season. And if it’s not quite enough, you can check out Disney+ and Stan’s collections, too.

This article has been updated since its original publish date.