How Much Is a Stan Subscription and Is It Worth Your Money?

At Lifehacker, we independently select and write about stuff we love and think you'll like too. We have affiliate and advertising partnerships, which means we may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. BTW - prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

Streaming services have become a major part of our everyday lives. And there are dozens of choices at our disposal, including homegrown streaming platform Stan. There are so many factors that make up the decision to actually put your money towards a streaming subscription, so what makes Stan worth your hard-earned cash?

What is Stan?

Stan is the name of an Australian-based streaming service owned by Nine Entertainment. Stan was named this way because it sounds like the name of a good mate who you’d want to hang out and watch movies with, or so says the urban legend.

Like any video streaming service, it provides movies and television series on-demand to a variety of apps and devices.

How much does a Stan subscription cost?

Stan offers a number of different tiered plans all with different price points to suit everyone’s needs.

Here’s how much Stan will cost you a month in 2022:

Stan Basic – $10 a month, 1 screen at a time, 1 device for video downloads.

– $10 a month, 1 screen at a time, 1 device for video downloads. Stan Standard – $14 a month, up to 3 screens at any time, 3 devices for video downloads, HD available.

– $14 a month, up to 3 screens at any time, 3 devices for video downloads, HD available. Stan Premium – $19 a month, up to 4 screens at any time, 5 devices for video downloads, 4K UHD available.

If you’re a new customer or just want to try before you buy you can sign up for a Stan subscription and get a 30-day free trial. You can also cancel your subscription after your free trial if you don’t think it’s for you.

What is Stan Sport?

Stan Sport is a new addition to the service that allows for the live streaming and catch-up of sporting events with no ads.

You can add a Stan Sport subscription to your existing Stan account for an additional $10 a month. It’s not currently possible to subscribe to Stan Sport on its own.

Stan Sport is home to the Rugby Championship, Bledisloe Cup, the French Open and Wimbledon amongst others.

The service will also be home to the UEFA Champions, Europa, Conference and Youth Leagues for the next three years.

What devices can you use?

You can access Stan on a range of devices.

The majority of Smart TV models are supported by Stan including LG, Samsung, Sony, Hisense, Panasonic, TCL, Kogan, Philips, Toshiba, Ffalcon and EKO.

Gaming consoles including the Sony PS3, PS4 and PS5 are compatible with Stan’s app as is the Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S.

External media boxes like the Apple TV, Android TV, Chromecast, Fetch TV, Telstra TV and Amazon Fire TV all support Stan as do the majority of Apple, Samsung and Windows smartphones and tablets.

You can also access Stan through a web browser on your laptop. See a full list of supported devices and how to set them up with Stan here.

What movies and TV shows are available?

Now for the all-important question, what content do you get with your Stan subscription?

The good news is that Stan is home to a whole heap of great TV shows and movies.

There’s a slate of Stan originals featuring Aussie talent like I Am Woman, Bloom, The True History of the Kelly Gang, Relic, No Activity, Bump, Romper Stomper, The Commons, Wolf Creek, Eden, The Gloaming and Gold.

Stan is also home to premium movies and series from overseas, with everything from documentaries to horror covered.

Here’s just a small taste of what you can find:

Breaking Bad

Better Call Saul

Parasite

The Great

Billions

The Hunger Games

A Simple Favour

Jurassic Park

The Bold Type

Younger

Normal People

Power

RuPaul’s Drag Race

Sherlock

Twin Peaks

UnReal

Yellowstone

Will & Grace

The Girlfriend Experience

The James Bond movies

Stan has also signed a deal with MGM so expect some more major movies like No Time To Die and House of Gucci on the service soon.

Is a Stan subscription worth it?

Like with any subscription, whether the price of Stan is worth it to you or not comes down to personal preference.

If you only watch on one device or don’t care about streaming quality, you can probably get away with a basic Stan subscription at $10 a month.

If you’re in a larger household and you all enjoy watching the movies and shows available on Stan, then maybe a higher tier plan is best for you.

The price of Stan, the quality of its content and the design of its interface all make for a pretty competitive rival to the likes of Netflix, Disney+ and Amazon Prime. But in the end, it comes down to what you’re looking to watch and how often you want to watch it.

As someone who subscribes to pretty much every streaming service available I always find there’s something good to watch on Stan. It’s home to great, edgy content that isn’t always mainstream but usually gets people talking.

Plus, never underestimate the benefits of offline downloads and decent captions – which is something not all streaming services will give you, but Stan does.

Are you now convinced you need a Stan subscription? You can start streaming here.