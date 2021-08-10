The Best Movies on Paramount+ Australia, According to Rotten Tomatoes

Australia will be home to another streaming service — yes, another one — when Paramount+ launches this week. But what exactly is it offering you in exchange for your $8.99 a month?

Now we're bringing you a list of the best movies on the service.

Paramount+ is yet to reveal its full lineup of content, but it is confirmed to have a number of critically-acclaimed winners.

If you don’t know where to begin when Paramount+ launches on August 11 here are some of the top Rotten Tomatoes-reviewed titles to get you started.

The best movies on Paramount+ ranked

1. Good Will Hunting

It’s hard to beat a nine-time Academy Award-nominated film like Good Will Hunting, and lo and behold it’s one of the highest-ranked films on Paramount+.

Written by and starring a very young Matt Damon and Ben Affleck, the movie follows a genius janitor who begins to re-evaluate his life with help from his therapist (Robin Williams).

Good Will Hunting is a classic and if you haven’t seen it now is the time to do so.

Rotten Tomatoes score: 98%

2. The Godfather

Here to make you an offer you can’t refuse is The Godfather, with a very enviable review score.

Another cinematic classic, The Godfather stars Marlon Brando as Don Vito Corleone, the leader of an organised crime ring in New York, who is transferring control of his empire to his son.

Rotten Tomatoes score: 97%

3. Mission: Impossible – Fallout

While all the Mission: Impossible movies are bonafide blockbusters, not all their reviews are that great. However, Mission: Impossible – Fallout is a breakout star amongst the franchise, according to RT.

Tom Cruise returns for his sixth outing as Ethan Hunt and finds a new adversary in Henry Cavill and his glorious moustache. MI Fallout sets up an impossible mission with even wilder stunts that will have you wondering whether Tom Cruise has a death wish.

Rotten Tomatoes score: 97%

4. A Quiet Place

One of the best horror films of the modern era, A Quiet Place is easily one of the best movies you’ll find on Paramount+.

You won’t want to crunch your popcorn too loudly during this movie that brings us terrifying new monsters that hunt via sound. A sequel to A Quiet Place was released earlier this year and will probably also make its way to the streaming service at some point in the future.

Rotten Tomatoes score: 96%

5. Indiana Jones: Raiders of the Lost Ark

Paramount+ is definitely making a name for itself as a home for some of the best Hollywood blockbusters and Indiana Jones is at the top of that list.

While all movies in the franchise are great stories, Raiders of the Lost Ark is definitely the best (and the reviews will back me up here). With a fifth movie on the way, now is a great time to revisit Harrison Ford in his iconic role as archeologist adventurer, Indiana Jones.

Rotten Tomatoes score: 95%

6. Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers

Another franchise full of iconic films, it’s hard to pick which of The Lord of the Rings movies is the best. But according to the reviews, it’s The Two Towers.

The middle film of the trilogy certainly gives us some iconic moments, from the battle of Helm’s Deep to Sam’s opinions on potatoes (if you’re unaware of this meme, you’re in for a treat).

Rotten Tomatoes score: 95%

7. The Dark Knight

We’ve had an abundance of DC films in the past few years, but Christopher Nolan’s Dark Knight trilogy will always exist in a league of its own.

Nolan’s The Dark Knight is easily one of the best superhero films of all time, thanks in large part to Heath Ledger’s groundbreaking performance as the Joker. Everyone has their opinions, but if you want to watch the most prestigious of the Batman films this is the one for you.

Rotten Tomatoes score: 94%

There’s more than enough here to get a binge-watch started on Paramount+ and we’ll continue to add to this list as we find out more of the movies you can access on the streaming service.

You can sign up to Paramount+ when it launches here.