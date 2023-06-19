5 Dystopian Titles on Netflix That Will Fuel Your Next Existential Crisis

Some might say we’re already living in a dystopian future, but you only have to look at the bleak and post-apocalyptic worlds in TV shows and movies these days to realise we’re still doing fine (looking at you, Black Mirror). If the idea of dark futures or discovering how it all might go wrong appeals to you, we’ve rounded up some of the best dystopian TV shows and movies you can find on Netflix.

The top dystopian TV shows and movies on Netflix

Black Mirror

Black Mirror is perhaps one of the bleakest options on this list because of how close to home it hits. The anthology series sees major actors star in sci-fi stories that explore different aspects of technology and how they may develop to impact our daily lives, for better or worse.

The beauty of Black Mirror is that you can jump in or out of the series at any point, but some of the episodes we recommend watching are ‘San Junipero’, ‘Striking Vipers’ and ‘The National Anthem’.

You can catch all episodes, as well as the newly released Season 6, of Black Mirror on Netflix here.

The Hunger Games

The YA dystopian book series The Hunger Games are classics, and the movies remain a cultural moment. The movies star Jennifer Lawrence as Katniss Everdeen, who volunteers to take her sister’s place in The Hunger Games – a deadly competition where teenage tributes from each district must fight to the death until one remains.

Now is the perfect time to embark on a Hunger Games rewatch before the prequel releases later this year.

Watch it here.

The 100

The 100 saw its share of ups and downs over its seven seasons, but it remained one of the best YA dystopian sci-fi series for the majority of its run.

The series sees one hundred juvenile delinquents sent down from humanity’s colony in space to an irradiated Earth to discover if it is safe for humans to return. Down there, it’s all Lord of the Flies as they figure out how to survive and learn that they’re not alone.

Watch it here.

The Platform

The dark Spanish-language movie The Platform is set in a futuristic prison where inmates are housed in vertical cells and fed via a platform of food that descends the levels, with those on top getting the prime choice and those on the bottom surviving on whatever is left.

It’s an interesting social experiment that will keep you hooked from start to finish.

Watch it here.

Ready Player One

Ready Player One seems like it’s creeping ever closer to reality with the now very real announcement of Apple’s Vision Pro headsets.

The iconic movie takes place in the future where everyone seeks to escape their dystopian realities by entering the OASIS – a virtual reality entertainment universe. After the creator, James Halliday, dies, he leaves a quest for a golden easter egg that sends the players in the game into a competitive frenzy.

Watch it here.

If some of these dystopian futures are too bleak perhaps you’d rather check out a thriller or comedy on Netflix instead.