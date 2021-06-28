Stan Sport Update: Everything New, From Price to What’s Streaming

Stan’s streaming experience has become a more rounded one with the entertainment service announcing back in February that it would be showing more than your favourite series and TV shows.

Stan introduced Stan Sport this year and now has the rights to stream major sporting events from around the globe. The service includes Rugby, Wimbledon and Roland-Garros and now the UEFA Club Competitions – ad-free.

How can you access Stan Sport?

You’ll need to be a registered member with regular old Stan if you’d like to use their Stan Sports service. From there, you can request to introduce the add-on to your subscription.

How much does it cost?

The good news is that you can sign up for a 30 day free trial from today if you’d like to, y’know, try before you buy. Just visit the website here Stan.com.au/sport to activate your membership.

Once your free trial is over, a Sports Stan add-on is $10 per month.

This would be in addition to a base membership, which is priced at $10 per month for the Stan Basic subscription (one screen at a time, only one phone can access and no HD), $14 per month for Stan Standard (three screens at a time, three phones with access, and HD), or $19 per month for Stan Premium (four screens at a time, five phones with access, 4K Ultra HD and HD).

So, in a nutshell, you’re looking at $20 per month for the minimum and $29 per month for the full HD experience.

What’s going to be streaming on Stan Sport?

More details are coming in this department, but for now, we know that the Super Rugby AU, Super Rugby Aotearoa and Trans-Tasman tournament will be aired on the service, along with the Rugby Championship, Bledisloe Cup, Shute Shield, Hospital Cup, Currie Cup and New Zealand’s National Provincial Championship, Super W, Wallabies and Wallaroos test matches and SANZAAR Union home tests.

And as mentioned above, Wimbledon and Roland-Garros (the French Open) have a home on Stan Sport going forward, too.

On June 28, Stan announced that the service has landed a multi-year partnership agreement with the Union of European Football Associations (UEFA). This includes the UEFA Champions League, UEFA Europa League, UEFA Europa Conference League and UEFA Youth League, and the UEFA Super Cup, for the next three seasons.

On this update, Stan Acting Chief Executive Officer Martin Kugeler said:

“Today’s multi-year partnership announcement with UEFA reflects Stan’s commitment to bringing premium sports to Australian fans. Since Stan Sport launched in February, we have been delighted with the way Australians have taken up the service. The addition of the UEFA Club Competitions, including the UEFA Champions League, represents a unique strategic opportunity that will continue the momentum for Stan Sport and aligns directly with the Nine group sports strategy. “Featuring the most outstanding players in the sport, the UEFA Club Competitions bring together the best clubs for more than 400 matches of world-class football. We can’t wait to showcase the most prestigious club football tournaments in the world and we thank UEFA for its trust in Stan to deliver their iconic football products to Australia.”

UEFA Marketing Director Guy-Laurent Epstein also offered a statement, sharing:

“We are delighted to be partnering with Stan in Australia. Stan has strong ambitions in the world of sport, and as a sports-loving nation, Australian football fans will benefit from Stan’s world class broadcast and production capabilities throughout the 2021-24 cycle.”

Stan Sport UEFA coverage will kick off with the 2021-22 UEFA Super Cup match between Chelsea and Villarreal on Thursday, 12 August.

If you want to learn more or register now, visit the website here.

Oh, and if you want more sports content check out our write up on where you can find every game in the UEFA Euros and Copa America tournaments, here.

This article has been updated since its original publish date.