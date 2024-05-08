At Lifehacker, we independently select and write about stuff we love and think you'll like too. We have affiliate and advertising partnerships, which means we may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. BTW – prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

While an NBN 1000 plan is the fastest speed tier available, these internet connections don’t come cheap. The good news is that most internet providers are running introductory discounts for their respective plans, with some offering connections for under $100 per month.

As a rule of thumb, we recommend swapping internet providers every six months to use these introductory discounts to keep your NBN cost as low as possible.

The NBN Co has recently removed the speed cap on Hybrid Fibre Coaxial (HFC) connections, which means we’ve seen a huge boost in the typical evening speeds for some NBN 1000 plans.

If you’re looking to get the fastest internet possible, here are the cheapest NBN 1000 plans that are currently available.

Cheapest NBN 1000 plans right now

Before you sign up for an NBN 1000 plan, it’s important to make sure you have a connection that can support it. Currently, this NBN tier is only available to addresses with fibre-to-the-premises (FTTP) connections and over 95 per cent of Hybrid Fibre Coaxial (HFC) connections.

Southern Phone currently has the cheapest NBN 1000/50 plan available, which will set you back $95 per month. This price will last for the first six months of your connection, after which it’ll increase to $105 per month, which makes this one of the cheapest full-price Ultrafast NBN plans. Southern Phone is currently reporting typical evening speeds of 650Mbps.

Up next is Swoop, which currently has the fastest NBN 1000 plan available. The provider is currently reporting typical evening speeds of 975Mbps. If you pick up Swoop’s Ultrafast NBN plan, you’ll pay $99 per month for the first six months and then $139 per month after that. That’s a pretty sharp price increase.

Superloop is offering a similar deal as Swoop, where you’ll only pay $99 per month for the first six months you’re with the provider. There are two major differences here, however. First, Superloop is reporting typical evening speeds of 811Mbps, which makes it the second fastest plan in this speed tier. Second, Superloop’s full-price cost is $109 per month. So, while Superloop is a bit slower than Swoop’s typical download speeds, its NBN 1000/50 plan works out to be cheaper in the long run.

TPG’s Ultrafast plan is also worth a look at. This NBN 1000 plan will set you back a fixed rate of $104.99 per month – which makes it the cheapest full-price plan in this tier – and the provider is reporting typical evening speeds of 671Mbps (comparatively, it’s the fifth fastest NBN 1000/50 plan). If you’re a new customer to TPG and sign up before July 2, the provider will also cover one month’s plan fees.

All of these aforementioned plans are contract-free as well, so you’re able to leave them once the discount period ends or if you’re unhappy with the service with no strings attached.

