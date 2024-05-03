Here’s Everything You Need To Know About The Upcoming Click Frenzy Mayhem Sales

At Lifehacker, we independently select and write about stuff we love and think you'll like too. We have affiliate and advertising partnerships, which means we may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. BTW – prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

Grab your wallets, folks, because Click Frenzy Mayhem 2024 is just two weeks away. The annual shopping event starts in 11 days, so there are going to be loads of Click Frenzy deals and sales piling up over the coming week or so. However, we’re here to make life simpler for you by collecting all the best deals in one place.

When does Click Frenzy Mayham start?

Click Frenzy Mayhem 2024 will begin on Tuesday, May 14 2024, at 7:00pm (AEST) and will run until, Friday, May 17 2024, 12:00pm (AEST). That’s a total of 77 hours to bag yourself a bargain. That said, some retailers like to start their sales early and extend them beyond the two-day event, so keep an eye out for that wherever you plan to shop.

If you’re unsure where to start, don’t worry, we’ve got you. We’ve compiled a running list of all the best Click Frenzy finds, so you can spend more time shopping for the best Click Frenzy sales rather than looking for them.

What is Click Frenzy?

Starting in 2012, Click Frenzy is a huge online shopping event that happens twice a year (Mayhem and Main Event), in addition to a few smaller pop-up events (such as JuLove and Travel Frenzy). Each year since its inception, it’s gotten bigger and better with your favourite brands such as THE ICONIC, Sephora, Lovehoney, The Good Guys, Glassons, and more, slashing anywhere between 20 per cent to 80 per cent off a range of products.

How to get the best Click Frenzy Mayhem deals

You can find our full guide on how to get access to the best Click Frenzy Mayhem deals, including the 99 per cent off deals, right here.

