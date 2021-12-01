Kayo and Binge Have Finally Come to LG Smart TVs, So Summer Streaming is Sorted

At Lifehacker, we independently select and write about stuff we love and think you'll like too. We have affiliate and advertising partnerships, which means we may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. BTW - prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

LG Electronics has expanded its content streaming offering for Aussie owners of LG Smart TVs, with Binge and Kayo apps now available on select TV models.

Particularly great news for this LG TV-owner is the addition of Kayo to some smart TV models. If you’re not familiar, via the Kayo app, you can access over 50 sports, live and on-demand, from Australia and around the world.

Now that footy season is over, Kayo is shifting its focus to cricket – on the calendar is this summer’s Ashes series, Big Bash League and men’s and women’s home cricket internationals. You can also re-watch the NRL grand final a few times, I’m not here to judge. But there’s also a tonne of AFL, Formula 1 and NBA content to binge.

Speaking of binging, in addition to Kayo, Binge is also available on a bunch of LG smart TVs.

As you know, Binge is a streaming service from Foxtel. With over 800 movies as well as TV shows from Warner Bros., HBO, HBO Max, Sony, NBCU, FX and the BBC — Binge has positioned itself to be an almost one-stop-shop for all of your viewing needs.

“The launch of Binge and Kayo on LG TVs is an exciting moment for us and yet another example of how we are offering Australians the best in home entertainment experiences,” said Tony Brown, a manager for LG Australia’s home entertainment group. “Joining our suite of existing content streaming apps, we are excited to offer our customers everything they need in home entertainment experiences, whether their passion is sport, movies or gaming.”

In addition to Kayo and Binge, LG smart TV users now have access to apps from Netflix, Stan, Apple TV, Disney+, Telstra TV Box Office, Optus Sport, Tubi, Twitch, Amazon Prime Video, YouTube, Foxtel and YuppTV.

Kayo and Binge are now available with LG 8K TVs and LG 4K TVs (2018 to 2021 models running webOS 4.0 and up). Kayo and Binge subscription and/or fees obviously apply, as do the usual internet connection and internet usage charges and conditions.

Want to see what’s streaming this month in Australia? Check out our guide to everything coming to Netflix, Stan, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+, Binge and Paramount+ in December.