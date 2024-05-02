Swoop Is Knocking up to $240 off Its Fastest NBN Plans

At Lifehacker, we independently select and write about stuff we love and think you'll like too. We have affiliate and advertising partnerships, which means we may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. BTW – prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

If you’re currently on the hunt for a new NBN plan, especially if it’s an NBN 250 or NBN 1000 connection, then it’s worthwhile to check out what Swoop has on offer. The internet provider is currently running a range of competitive introductory discounts across its NBN plans – most of which are reporting congestion-free download speeds. Thanks to the NBN Co’s recent speed boost for HFC connections, Swoop now has the fastest available NBN 1000 plan, by a considerable amount.

Here are all of Swoop’s NBN plans, and how the introductory deals compare against other superfast internet connections.

What do Swoop’s NBN deals look like?

While Swoop is currently offering introductory deals for all of its NBN plans, the size of that discount depends on the connection you go with. In short, the faster the plan, the bigger the discount. These discounts won’t be available for much longer either, as they all expire on October 31.

Depending on which Swoop plan you pick up, you can save between $15 to $40 per month for the first six months of your NBN connection. That’s a total saving of $90 to $240, all up. While these larger discounts are impressive, it’s important to be mindful of the price increase once those initial six months end. Swoop’s plans are all contract-free, so you’re able to leave them whenever you want.

As an added bonus, if you recommend Swoop to a friend, you’ll both be able to score $15 off your monthly bill for 6 months. This discount stacks, so if you recommend enough people to give Swoop a try, you could potentially bring your monthly internet bill down to $0 for a time.

As far as typical evening speeds go, Swoop is currently reporting congestion-free speeds across its NBN 25, NBN 50, NBN 100 and NBN 250 plans, while its NBN 1000 plan is the fastest option available (but more on that later).

How does Swoop compare with other NBN 250 plans?

While Swoop doesn’t have the cheapest NBN 250 plan available at the time of writing, it does have the cheapest congestion-free option, as the internet provider is currently reporting typical download speeds of 250Mbps and upload speeds of 25Mbps.

If you pick up Swoop’s NBN 250 plan, you’ll be paying $84 per month for the first six months, and then $119 per month once the introductory deal period ends.

As for the cheapest NBN 250 plans, Spintel is currently $75 per month with typical evening speeds of 211Mbps. This price will last for the first six months of your plan, before increasing to $85.95 per month – which makes it the cheapest full-price NBN 250 plan.

Next is Exetel, which has a plan that’s $83.99 per month for the first six months with speeds of 225Mbps. You’ll be paying $98.99 per month once the introductory period ends.

If you want a congestion-free plan that’ll always be under $100, even at full price, then Southern Phone is worth considering. You’ll pay $85 per month for the first six months of your connection, and then $95 per month after that. Southern Phone is reporting typical download speeds of 250Mbps.

If you’ve never held an NBN 250 plan before, it’s important to check that your home has a compatible connection. Currently, NBN 250 plans are only available to homes with fibre-to-premises (FTTP) or hybrid fibre-coaxial (HFC) connections.

How does Swoop compare with other NBN 1000 plans?

As far as typical evening speeds go, Swoop is far and away the fastest NBN 1000 plan. The provider is reporting typical evening speeds of 975MBps and currently has one of the cheapest NBN 1000 available (at least during its introductory period, that is).

There’s also Superloop, which is offering its NBN 1000 for the same introductory price as Swoop. However, when that discount period ends, you’ll be paying $109 per month with Superloop. The provider is reporting typical evening speeds of 750Mbps,

If you’d prefer a cheaper option, Southern Phone‘s NBN 1000 plan is available for $95 per month for the first six months of your connection. This plan’s price will increase to $105 per month after that, which still makes it one of the cheapest full-price options available. Southern Phone is reporting typical evening speeds of 650Mbps.

TPG is reporting slightly faster typical speeds than Southern Phone (671Mbps) and if you’re a new customer, the provider will cover your first month’s fees. Once this free month is over, you’ll be paying $104.99 per month.

Similar to the previous speed tier, NBN 1000 plans are only available to homes with fibre-to-premises (FTTP) or hybrid fibre-coaxial (HFC) connections.

