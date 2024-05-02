MasterChef Australia Eliminations: Which of Your Favourite Cooks Have Gone Home?

MasterChef Australia is back, and this year’s contestants are already being put through their paces. If you’re behind on episodes and find yourself wondering, “Who was eliminated from MasterChef tonight?” We’re here to keep you up to date with the latest updates in this space.

Let’s dig in, shall we?

Who has left MasterChef Australia?

Follow along below as we recap the most recent MasterChef Australia eliminations and what sent these contestants home.

James Holmes

Who was eliminated MasterChef Australia tonight. Network 10.

The first elimination for this season of MasterChef Australia was James Holmes. After a challenge asked the contestants to build a dish inspired by their food dreams, the primary school teacher from WA was unfortunately sent packing.

On his stuffed squid dish, he shared that, “In the end, I tried to go for something I thought was vibrant, interesting and stood out. Unfortunately, it stood out for the wrong reasons.”

But despite his departure from the series, the cook is still incredibly keen to remain in the kitchen:

“It really has confirmed to me that food is something I love and that I want to continue,” he said via 10 Play. “I went in there with no delusions of grandeur, so if I have to peel peppers for ages or chop onions, that’s what needs to be done! It’s still really enjoyable and definitely something I want to keep going at.”

On leaving the MasterChef kitchen, Holmes shared a recipe for pickled onions with Lifehacker Australia, which you can find here.

Steph Griffen

Who was eliminated MasterChef Australia tonight. Network 10.

Steph was the next cook eliminated from MasterChef Australia after a challenge set by Jaime Oliver heated things up in the kitchen.

The task asked cooks to recreate a recipe that has been on the menu at Jaime’s father’s pub for 15 years: ‘Trevor’s Chicken’.

“[In] the first elimination, there were so many of us and I felt super confident. I knew it wasn’t going to be me. I felt it in my gut,” she told 10 Play. “But this one, I was feeling very uneasy and super overwhelmed. I think those nerves got the better of me, I was too much in my head,” she shared.

We’ll keep updating this one as the season continues along, so be sure to check back regularly! Additionally, you can catch some clever cooking tips and recipes from eliminated MasterChef Australia contestants with our series MasterChef at Home – check that out next here.

Lead Image Credit: Network 10