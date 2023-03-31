Everything Coming to Netflix, Stan, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+, Binge, Apple TV+ and Paramount+ in April

April is another big month for streaming but luckily we have a few public holidays to help enjoy it.
This month we have Elizabeth Olsen’s new true crime series Love & Death, The Marvelous Mrs Maisel and Sweet Tooth return for new seasons, and Australian originals The Portable Door and The Matildas: World At Our Feet make their debut.
Here’s everything you can find streaming on Netflix, Stan, Binge, Disney+, Apple TV+, Paramount+ and Prime Video in April 2023.
What’s streaming on Netflix Australia in April?
April 1
- Weathering
- Better Watch Out
April 2
- War Sailor: Limited Series
April 4
- The Signing
- My Name is Mo’Nique
April 5
- Lewis Capaldi: How I’m Feeling Now
April 6
- BEEF
April 7
- Transatlantic
- Thicker Than Water
- Chupa
- Kings of Mulberry Street: Let Love Reign
- Oh Belinda
- Ticket to Paradise
April 8
- Hunger
April 10
- CoComelon – Season 8
April 11
- Leanne Morgan: I’m Every Woman
April 12
- Smother-in-Law – Season 2
- Operation: Nation
- Celeste Barber: Fine, Thanks
- American Manhunt: The Boston Marathon Bombing
April 13
- Florida Man
- Obsession
- The Boss Baby: Back in the Crib – Season 2
April 14
- Queenmaker
- Queens on the Run
- Seven Kings Must Die
- Phenomena
April 15
- Doctor Cha
April 16
- The Nutty Boy Part 2
April 17
- Oggy Oggy – Season 2
April 18
- How to Get Rich
- Longest Third Date
April 19
- Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: Once & Always
- Chimp Empire
April 20
- The Diplomat
- Tooth Pari: When Love Bites
April 21
- Rough Diamonds
- Indian Matchmaking – Season 3
- One More Time
- A Tourist’s Guide to Love
- Chokehold
April 22
- Ada Twist, Scientist – Season 4
April 24
- Miriam Margoyles: Almost Australian – Season 1
April 25
- John Mulaney: Baby J
April 26
- Workin’ Mums – Season 7
- Love After Music
- The Good Bad Mother
- Kiss, Kiss!
April 27
- The Nurse
- Firefly Lane – Season 2, Part 2
- Sweet Tooth – Season 2
- The Matchmaker
- Sharkdog – Season 3
April 28
- King of Collectibles: The Golden Touch
- AKA
- Terra Nill (Netflix Game)
April TBC
- Ex-Addicts Club
- Welcome to Eden – Season 2
- Highwater (Netflix Game)
What’s streaming on Stan in April?
April 1
- RuPaul’s Drag Race – Season 15, Episode 14 (new episodes weekly)
- RuPaul’s Drag Race Untucked – Season 15, Episode 14
- The Commuter
- Any Questions for Ben?
- Line of Duty – Season 6
April 2
- Hidden Away
- Lassie Come Home
- My Little Pony: The Movie
- The Art of War
April 3
- The Circus – Season 8, Episode 6 (new episodes weekly)
- Drag Race Sverige (Sweden) – Season 1, Episode 5 (new episodes weekly)
- Drag Race Sverige (Sweden) Untucked – Season 1, Episode 5 (new episodes weekly)
April 4
- The Kill List
- Under the Same Roof
April 5
- Wu-Tang: An American Saga – Season 3, Episode 10
- Zog & The Flying Doctors
- The Snail and the Whale
April 6
- Lucky Hank – Season 1, Episode 4 (new episodes weekly)
- Flack – Season 1-2
- Language Lessons
April 7
- The Portable Door
- Bel-Air – Season 2, Episode 7 (new episodes weekly)
- Power Book II: Ghost – Season 3, Episode 4 (new episodes weekly)
- Drag Race Belgique (Belgium) – Season 1, Episode 8
April 8
- The Animal (2001)
April 9
- The Year of Fury
- Willy’s Wonderland
April 10
- The Taking of Pelham 1 2 3
April 11
- Disturbing the Peace
- Wife and Husband
- Sicilian Ghost Story
April 12
- The Biggest Little Farm
- The Cover
April 13
- Lucy the Human Chimp
April 14
- Blindspotting – Season 2, Episodes 1-2 (new episodes weekly)
April 15
- The Spongebob Movie: Sponge Out of Water
- Black Hawk Down
April 16
- Close Encounters of the Third Kind (Director’s Cut)
- Comedy Queen
April 17
- Drag Race España – Season 3, Episode 1 (new episodes weekly)
April 18
- All American – Season 5, Episode 16
- I Was A Dreamer
April 19
- Nordic by Nature
- The Trouble With You
- Belushi
April 20
- Totally Completely Fine – Season 1
- Honour – Season 1
April 22
- Love Songs for Tough Guys
- Sweet Dreams (Fai bei sogni)
- Vanguard
- Underworld (2003)
- Underworld Evolution
- Underworld: Rise of the Lycans
- Underworld Awakening
- Underworld: Blood Wars
April 23
- The Good Girls
April 24
- From – Season 2, Episode 1 (new episodes weekly)
April 25
- The Split – Season 3
April 26
- Welcome to the North
- Argentina
- Blue Streak
April 27
- The Worldly Girl
April 28
- Walker – Season 3, Episode 16 (new episodes weekly)
April 29
- She Dies Tomorrow
- One Kiss
- Italian Race
April 30
- Dont Be Bad
What’s streaming on Disney+ in April?
April 1
- Tengoku-Daimakyo – Season 1
April 5
- The Crossover – Season 1
- The Company You Keep – Season 1
- The Lesson is Murder – Season 1
- The Pope: Answers
- The Good Mothers – Season 1
- Restaurants at the End of the World – Season 1
- Arranged – Season 1
- Grown-Ish – Season 5
- History: The Interesting Bits – Season 1
- Kiff – Season 1
- Journey to the Center of the Earth – Season 1
- Area21 Live on Earth
April 7
- Tiny Beautiful Things – Season 1
- Escaping the NXIVM Cult: A Mother’s Fight to Save Her Daughter
- Chris Watts: Confessions of a Killer
- Poisoned Love: The Stacey Castor Story
- Patsy & Loretta
- Adriana Trigiani’s Very Valentine
April 12
- Rennervations – Season 1
- Single Drunk Female – Season 2
- It’s All Right! – Season 1
- Disney Junior Mickey Mouse Funhouse – Season 2
- Justified – Seasons 1-6
- Miraculous Tales of Ladybug & Cat Noir – Season 5
- Good Trouble – Season 5
April 14
- My Apologies
- Oswald the Lucky Rabbit
April 17
- Family: The Unbreakable Bond – Season 1
April 19
- Mask vs Knight – Season 1
- Cake – Season 5
- What We Lose to Love – Season 1
April 20
- Quasi
April 26
- The Matildas: The World at Our Feet
- The 1619 Project – Season 1
- Sam: A Saxon – Season 1
- Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures (shorts) – Season 1
- Dangerous Beauty
April 28
- Peter Pan & Wendy (2023)
- Clock
What’s streaming on Binge in April?
April 1
- Siesta Key – Season 5 (finale)
- Beyond Paradise – Season 1, Episode 5 (new episodes weekly)
- Real Time With Bill Maher – Season 21, Episode 10 (new episodes weekly)
- Don’t Forget the Lyrics USA – Season 5, Episode 4 (new episodes weekly)
- Live At The Hordern Pavilion – Bloc Party
April 2
- WWE Wrestlemania 39
- The Great North – Season 3, Episode 13 (new episodes weekly)
- Coronation Street – Episode 10895 (daily episodes)
- Emmerdale – Episode 9594 (daily episodes)
April 3
- Succession – Season 4, Episode 2 (new episodes weekly)
- Saturday Night Live – Season 48, Episode 16 (new episodes weekly)
- Magnum P.I. – Season 5, Episode 8 (new episodes weekly)
- Last Week Tonight with John Oliver – Season 10, Episode 6 (new episodes weekly)
- Chicago Fire – Season 8
- Law & Order: SVU – Season 5
- American Pickers: Best Of – Season 5, Episode 5 (new episodes weekly)
- The Great Cookbook Challenge with Jamie Oliver – Season 1, Episode 2 (new episodes weekly)
- Jersey Shore: Family Vacation – Season 6, Episode 7 (new episodes weekly)
- Mrs Brown’s Boys – Seasons 1-3
- Spiral of Lies – Season 1
- Mary Berry’s Easter Feasts – Season 1
- The Proof Is Out There – Season 1
- Days of Our Lives – Season 58, Episode 217 (daily episodes)
- The Young & The Restless – Season 51, Episodes 188 (daily episodes)
- Eastenders – Episode 6659 (daily episodes)
- The Cover
- Racetime!
- Blaze (2022)
- The Art of Passion
- Buried in Barstow
April 4
- Rain Dogs – Season 1, Episode 5 (new episodes weekly)
- Perry Mason – Season 2, Episode 5 (new episodes weekly)
- Blowing LA – Season 1, Episode 4 (new episodes weekly)
- Teen Mum UK: Next Generation – Season 1, Episode 1 (new episodes weekly)
- Summer House – Season 7, Episode 8 (new episodes weekly)
- Dr Pimple Popper – Season 4, Episode 16 (new episodes weekly)
- Pawn Stars – Season 24, Episode 10 (new episodes weekly)
- The Tiny Chef Show – Season 1
- Crime 360 – Season 1
- Moonage Daydream
- Gordon, Gino and Fred’s Road Trip Specials – Season 2
- The Cimarron Kid
- Danger in the House
- The Electric Horseman
- A Dangerous Affair
April 5
- Sanditon – Season 3, Episode 3 (new episodes weekly)
- Superman & Lois – Season 3, Episode 4 (new episodes weekly)
- Gotham Knights – season 1, Episode 4 (new episodes weekly)
- The Real Housewives of New Jersey – Season 13, Episode 9 (new episodes weekly)
- Gogglebox Australia – Season 17, Episode 7 (new episodes weekly)
- The Repair Shop – Season 6, Episodes 12-24
- I Killed My Husband – Season 1
- American Dynasty – Season 1
- The Turncoat – Season 1
- The French Kissers
- I Was A Dreamer
- Marnie
- The Disappearance of Cari Farver
- Death Saved My Life
- Disappearance in Yellowstone
April 6
- Love Me – Season 2
- Dreamland – Season 1
- Dave – Season 3, Episode 1 (new episodes weekly)
- Vanderpump Rules – Season 10, Episode 9 (new episodes weekly)
- Deadliest Catch – Season 18
- Trucking Hell – Season 3
- Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders – Season 11
- River Cottage Reunited – Season 1
- Ex on the Beach (US) – Season 6, Episode 8 (new episodes weekly)
- Framed by My Husband
- The Year of Fury
- Moshi Monsters: The Movie
- Wife and Husband
- Tobruk
- The Evil Twin
- Husband, Wife and Their Lover
- Gone Mom: The Disappearance of Jennifer Dulos
April 7
- Top Chef – Season 20, Episode 5 (new episodes weekly)
- Top Chef: Last Chance Kitchen – Season 20, Episode 4 (new episodes weekly)
- Chicago P.D. – Season 10, Episode 18 (new episodes weekly)
- Snowfall – Season 6, Episode 8 (new episodes weekly)
- Rockwiz – Season 1, Episode 7 (new episodes weekly)
- The Curse of Oak Island – Season 10, Episode 8 (new episodes weekly)
- Ticket to Paradise
- The Jackal
- The Eiger Section
April 8
- Jason Isbell: Running With Our Eyes Closed
- Live at the Enmore Theatre – John Butler
- Praise This
- A Gathering of Eagles
- For Whom the Bell Tolls
- Nordic by Nature – Michelin Stars
April 10
- Trixie Motel – Season 1
April 11
- Eat Well for Less: New Zealand – Season 3
- The Real Friends of WeHo – Season 1
- Scooby-Doo, Where Are You Now!
- Suitcase Killer: The Melanie McGuire Story
- Film Stars Don’t Die in Liverpool
- Boonie Bears: Back to Earth
- Hope Gap
- Language Lessons
- The Disappearance of Eleanor Rigby
- Frances Ha
- My Nightmare Office Affair
April 12
- Falco – Season 1
- Skin A&E – Seasons 1-2
- Location, Location, Location – Season 25
- Mountain Men – Season 11
- How Do They Really Do It – Season 1
- The Podcast Murders
- Secret Lives of Housewives
- Colette
April 13
- Easyjet: Inside The Cockpit – Season 2
- Sarah’s Mountain Escape – Season 1
- World’s Most Expensive Cruise – Season 2
- Young Masterchef – Season 1
- My Daughter Joined a Cult – Season 1
- Surgeons: At The Edge of Life – Season 5
- The SS, A Barbaric State
- Sins in the Suburbs
- The Eagle
- Vacation Home Nightmare
April 14
- The Diplomat – Season 1 (new episodes weekly)
- The Costa Concordia: Why She Sank – Season 1
- Escape to the Chateau – Season 8
- Vengeance
- Your Boyfriend Is Mine
April 15
- A Black Lady Sketch Show – Season 4 (new episodes weekly)
- Phenomenon – The Beatles
- The Spongebob Movie: Sponge Out of Water
- The Nutcracker and The Magic Flute
April 16
- S.W.A.T – Season 6, Episode 17 (new episodes weekly)
April 17
- Barry – Season 4, Episode 1 (new episodes weekly)
- The Price of Glee – Season 1
- East New York – Season 1, Episode 18 (new episodes weekly)
- Star Trek Prodigy – Season 1, Episodes 11-20
- My Lottery Dream Home – Season 13
- Ross Kemp: Extreme World – Season 2
- Mr Turner
- Chasing Liberty
- Comedy Queen
April 18
- Paw Patrol – Season 9, Episodes 18-20
- Mary Berry Everyday – Season 1
- Lost Gold of the Aztecs – Season 1
- Cops Reloaded – Season 1, Episodes 1-40
- Too Hot For TV Presented by Jerry Springer – Season 1
- Pleasantville
April 19
- Sister Wives – Season 11, Episodes 1-17
- Massive Engineering Mistakes – Season 3
- Empires of Stone – Season 1
- Folies Bergere
April 20
- Untold: The Railway Murders – Season 1
- Vikings: The True Story – Season 1
- Spectacular Earth – Season 1
April 21
- Mrs Davis – Season 1, Episodes 1-4 (new episodes weekly)
- Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders – Season 12
- Cars That Rock With Brian Johnson – Season 1
- Two Shallow Graves – Season 1
- Steam Train Journeys – Season 1
- Baby Sharks Big Show! – Season 2, Episodes 1-5
- The Enforcer
- Trick or Treat Scooby Doo!
April 22
- Live At Glastonbury Festival – Janet Jackson
April 24
- Somebody Somewhere – Season 2, Episode 1 (new episodes weekly)
- Casa Grande – Season 1
- 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days – Season 5
- The Mantis – Season 1
- Paris Murders – Season 1
April 25
- MILF Manor – Season 1, Episode 1 (new episodes weekly)
April 26
- The War: Australia’s Bike Killings
- The Great Canadian Bake Off – Season 4
- Fashion House – Season 1
- Israel/Iran/USA, The Long War – Season 1
- Rust Valley Restorers – Season 5
- Torn Hearts
- Unhuman
April 27
- Love & Death – Season 1, Episodes 1-3 (new episodes weekly)
- Inside Chernobyl with Ben Fogel
- Portrait Artist of the Year – Season 9
April 28
- Conjuring Kesha – Season 1 (new episodes weekly)
- Teen Wolf – Seasons 3-4
- 999: What’s Your Emergency – Season 5
- FBI: Most Wanted – Season 1
- Barmageddon – Season 1
April 29
- The Folk Years – Bob Dylan
April 30
- Save The Cinema
What’s streaming on Prime Video Australia in April?
April 4
- Redefined: JR Smith – Season 1
April 5
- The Good Doctor – Season 5
April 6
- Lizzy Hoo: Hoo Cares?
April 7
- On A Wing and A Prayer
- Gangs of Lagos
- Jubilee – Season 1
- Jury Duty – Season 1
April 12
- True to Love – Season 1
April 14
- The Marvelous Mrs Maisel – Season 5
- Salade Grecque – Season 1
- Caravana Das Drags – Season 1
April 18
- Alex Borstein: Corsets & Clown Suits – Season 1
April 21
- Dead Ringers – Season 1
- Judy Blume Forever
- Dancing on the Grave – Season 1
- Wild Isles – Season 1
April 28
- Citadel
- American Ultra
April 30
- Three Thousand Years of Longing
- Paradise City
What’s streaming on Paramount+ Australia in April?
April 5
- The Challenge: Argentina
- Teen Mom UK: Next Generation (new episodes weekly)
April 7
- Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies (new episodes weekly)
April 11
- Yonder (new episodes weekly)
April 15
- The Exhibit (new episodes weekly)
April 18
- Corazonada (The Lottery: The Mexican Dream)
April 21
- Mike Judge’s Beavis and Butt-Head – Season 2 (new episodes weekly)
April 22
- Rugrats – Season 2
April 26
- Torn Hearts
- Unhuman
April 29
- Couples Therapy US – Season 3B
What’s streaming on Apple TV+ Australia in April?
April 5
- Schmigadoon! – Season 2
April 7
- Boom! Boom! The World vs Boris Becker
April 14
- The Last Thing He Told Me
- Jane
- Sago Mini Friends
April 21
- Ghosted
- Drops of God
April 28
- Frog and Toad
Another month on the couch I guess.
