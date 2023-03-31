Everything Coming to Netflix, Stan, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+, Binge, Apple TV+ and Paramount+ in April

April is another big month for streaming but luckily we have a few public holidays to help enjoy it.

This month we have Elizabeth Olsen’s new true crime series Love & Death, The Marvelous Mrs Maisel and Sweet Tooth return for new seasons, and Australian originals The Portable Door and The Matildas: World At Our Feet make their debut.

Here’s everything you can find streaming on Netflix, Stan, Binge, Disney+, Apple TV+, Paramount+ and Prime Video in April 2023.

What’s streaming on Netflix Australia in April?

April 1

Weathering

Better Watch Out

April 2

War Sailor: Limited Series

April 4

The Signing

My Name is Mo’Nique

April 5

Lewis Capaldi: How I’m Feeling Now

April 6

BEEF

April 7

Transatlantic

Thicker Than Water

Chupa

Kings of Mulberry Street: Let Love Reign

Oh Belinda

Ticket to Paradise

April 8

Hunger

April 10

CoComelon – Season 8

April 11

Leanne Morgan: I’m Every Woman

April 12

Smother-in-Law – Season 2

Operation: Nation

Celeste Barber: Fine, Thanks

American Manhunt: The Boston Marathon Bombing

April 13

Florida Man

Obsession

The Boss Baby: Back in the Crib – Season 2

April 14

Queenmaker

Queens on the Run

Seven Kings Must Die

Phenomena

April 15

Doctor Cha

April 16

The Nutty Boy Part 2

April 17

Oggy Oggy – Season 2

April 18

How to Get Rich

Longest Third Date

April 19

Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: Once & Always

Chimp Empire

April 20

The Diplomat

Tooth Pari: When Love Bites

April 21

Rough Diamonds

Indian Matchmaking – Season 3

One More Time

A Tourist’s Guide to Love

Chokehold

April 22

Ada Twist, Scientist – Season 4

April 24

Miriam Margoyles: Almost Australian – Season 1

April 25

John Mulaney: Baby J

April 26

Workin’ Mums – Season 7

Love After Music

The Good Bad Mother

Kiss, Kiss!

April 27

The Nurse

Firefly Lane – Season 2, Part 2

Sweet Tooth – Season 2

The Matchmaker

Sharkdog – Season 3

April 28

King of Collectibles: The Golden Touch

AKA

Terra Nill (Netflix Game)

April TBC

Ex-Addicts Club

Welcome to Eden – Season 2

Highwater (Netflix Game)

What’s streaming on Stan in April?

April 1

RuPaul’s Drag Race – Season 15, Episode 14 (new episodes weekly)

RuPaul’s Drag Race Untucked – Season 15, Episode 14

The Commuter

Any Questions for Ben?

Line of Duty – Season 6

April 2

Hidden Away

Lassie Come Home

My Little Pony: The Movie

The Art of War

April 3

The Circus – Season 8, Episode 6 (new episodes weekly)

Drag Race Sverige (Sweden) – Season 1, Episode 5 (new episodes weekly)

Drag Race Sverige (Sweden) Untucked – Season 1, Episode 5 (new episodes weekly)

April 4

The Kill List

Under the Same Roof

April 5

Wu-Tang: An American Saga – Season 3, Episode 10

Zog & The Flying Doctors

The Snail and the Whale

April 6

Lucky Hank – Season 1, Episode 4 (new episodes weekly)

Flack – Season 1-2

Language Lessons

April 7

The Portable Door

Bel-Air – Season 2, Episode 7 (new episodes weekly)

Power Book II: Ghost – Season 3, Episode 4 (new episodes weekly)

Drag Race Belgique (Belgium) – Season 1, Episode 8

April 8

The Animal (2001)

April 9

The Year of Fury

Willy’s Wonderland

April 10

The Taking of Pelham 1 2 3

April 11

Disturbing the Peace

Wife and Husband

Sicilian Ghost Story

April 12

The Biggest Little Farm

The Cover

April 13

Lucy the Human Chimp

April 14

Blindspotting – Season 2, Episodes 1-2 (new episodes weekly)

April 15

The Spongebob Movie: Sponge Out of Water

Black Hawk Down

April 16

Close Encounters of the Third Kind (Director’s Cut)

Comedy Queen

April 17

Drag Race España – Season 3, Episode 1 (new episodes weekly)

April 18

All American – Season 5, Episode 16

I Was A Dreamer

April 19

Nordic by Nature

The Trouble With You

Belushi

April 20

Totally Completely Fine – Season 1

Honour – Season 1

April 22

Love Songs for Tough Guys

Sweet Dreams (Fai bei sogni)

Vanguard

Underworld (2003)

Underworld Evolution

Underworld: Rise of the Lycans

Underworld Awakening

Underworld: Blood Wars

April 23

The Good Girls

April 24

From – Season 2, Episode 1 (new episodes weekly)

April 25

The Split – Season 3

April 26

Welcome to the North

Argentina

Blue Streak

April 27

The Worldly Girl

April 28

Walker – Season 3, Episode 16 (new episodes weekly)

April 29

She Dies Tomorrow

One Kiss

Italian Race

April 30

Dont Be Bad

What’s streaming on Disney+ in April?

April 1

Tengoku-Daimakyo – Season 1

April 5

The Crossover – Season 1

The Company You Keep – Season 1

The Lesson is Murder – Season 1

The Pope: Answers

The Good Mothers – Season 1

Restaurants at the End of the World – Season 1

Arranged – Season 1

Grown-Ish – Season 5

History: The Interesting Bits – Season 1

Kiff – Season 1

Journey to the Center of the Earth – Season 1

Area21 Live on Earth

April 7

Tiny Beautiful Things – Season 1

Escaping the NXIVM Cult: A Mother’s Fight to Save Her Daughter

Chris Watts: Confessions of a Killer

Poisoned Love: The Stacey Castor Story

Patsy & Loretta

Adriana Trigiani’s Very Valentine

April 12

Rennervations – Season 1

Single Drunk Female – Season 2

It’s All Right! – Season 1

Disney Junior Mickey Mouse Funhouse – Season 2

Justified – Seasons 1-6

Miraculous Tales of Ladybug & Cat Noir – Season 5

Good Trouble – Season 5

April 14

My Apologies

Oswald the Lucky Rabbit

April 17

Family: The Unbreakable Bond – Season 1

April 19

Mask vs Knight – Season 1

Cake – Season 5

What We Lose to Love – Season 1

April 20

Quasi

April 26

The Matildas: The World at Our Feet

The 1619 Project – Season 1

Sam: A Saxon – Season 1

Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures (shorts) – Season 1

Dangerous Beauty

April 28

Peter Pan & Wendy (2023)

Clock

What’s streaming on Binge in April?

April 1

Siesta Key – Season 5 (finale)

Beyond Paradise – Season 1, Episode 5 (new episodes weekly)

Real Time With Bill Maher – Season 21, Episode 10 (new episodes weekly)

Don’t Forget the Lyrics USA – Season 5, Episode 4 (new episodes weekly)

Live At The Hordern Pavilion – Bloc Party

April 2

WWE Wrestlemania 39

The Great North – Season 3, Episode 13 (new episodes weekly)

Coronation Street – Episode 10895 (daily episodes)

Emmerdale – Episode 9594 (daily episodes)

April 3

Succession – Season 4, Episode 2 (new episodes weekly)

Saturday Night Live – Season 48, Episode 16 (new episodes weekly)

Magnum P.I. – Season 5, Episode 8 (new episodes weekly)

Last Week Tonight with John Oliver – Season 10, Episode 6 (new episodes weekly)

Chicago Fire – Season 8

Law & Order: SVU – Season 5

American Pickers: Best Of – Season 5, Episode 5 (new episodes weekly)

The Great Cookbook Challenge with Jamie Oliver – Season 1, Episode 2 (new episodes weekly)

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation – Season 6, Episode 7 (new episodes weekly)

Mrs Brown’s Boys – Seasons 1-3

Spiral of Lies – Season 1

Mary Berry’s Easter Feasts – Season 1

The Proof Is Out There – Season 1

Days of Our Lives – Season 58, Episode 217 (daily episodes)

The Young & The Restless – Season 51, Episodes 188 (daily episodes)

Eastenders – Episode 6659 (daily episodes)

The Cover

Racetime!

Blaze (2022)

The Art of Passion

Buried in Barstow

April 4

Rain Dogs – Season 1, Episode 5 (new episodes weekly)

Perry Mason – Season 2, Episode 5 (new episodes weekly)

Blowing LA – Season 1, Episode 4 (new episodes weekly)

Teen Mum UK: Next Generation – Season 1, Episode 1 (new episodes weekly)

Summer House – Season 7, Episode 8 (new episodes weekly)

Dr Pimple Popper – Season 4, Episode 16 (new episodes weekly)

Pawn Stars – Season 24, Episode 10 (new episodes weekly)

The Tiny Chef Show – Season 1

Crime 360 – Season 1

Moonage Daydream

Gordon, Gino and Fred’s Road Trip Specials – Season 2

The Cimarron Kid

Danger in the House

The Electric Horseman

A Dangerous Affair

April 5

Sanditon – Season 3, Episode 3 (new episodes weekly)

Superman & Lois – Season 3, Episode 4 (new episodes weekly)

Gotham Knights – season 1, Episode 4 (new episodes weekly)

The Real Housewives of New Jersey – Season 13, Episode 9 (new episodes weekly)

Gogglebox Australia – Season 17, Episode 7 (new episodes weekly)

The Repair Shop – Season 6, Episodes 12-24

I Killed My Husband – Season 1

American Dynasty – Season 1

The Turncoat – Season 1

The French Kissers

I Was A Dreamer

Marnie

The Disappearance of Cari Farver

Death Saved My Life

Disappearance in Yellowstone

April 6

Love Me – Season 2

Dreamland – Season 1

Dave – Season 3, Episode 1 (new episodes weekly)

Vanderpump Rules – Season 10, Episode 9 (new episodes weekly)

Deadliest Catch – Season 18

Trucking Hell – Season 3

Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders – Season 11

River Cottage Reunited – Season 1

Ex on the Beach (US) – Season 6, Episode 8 (new episodes weekly)

Framed by My Husband

The Year of Fury

Moshi Monsters: The Movie

Wife and Husband

Tobruk

The Evil Twin

Husband, Wife and Their Lover

Gone Mom: The Disappearance of Jennifer Dulos

April 7

Top Chef – Season 20, Episode 5 (new episodes weekly)

Top Chef: Last Chance Kitchen – Season 20, Episode 4 (new episodes weekly)

Chicago P.D. – Season 10, Episode 18 (new episodes weekly)

Snowfall – Season 6, Episode 8 (new episodes weekly)

Rockwiz – Season 1, Episode 7 (new episodes weekly)

The Curse of Oak Island – Season 10, Episode 8 (new episodes weekly)

Ticket to Paradise

The Jackal

The Eiger Section

April 8

Jason Isbell: Running With Our Eyes Closed

Live at the Enmore Theatre – John Butler

Praise This

A Gathering of Eagles

For Whom the Bell Tolls

Nordic by Nature – Michelin Stars

April 10

Trixie Motel – Season 1

April 11

Eat Well for Less: New Zealand – Season 3

The Real Friends of WeHo – Season 1

Scooby-Doo, Where Are You Now!

Suitcase Killer: The Melanie McGuire Story

Film Stars Don’t Die in Liverpool

Boonie Bears: Back to Earth

Hope Gap

Language Lessons

The Disappearance of Eleanor Rigby

Frances Ha

My Nightmare Office Affair

April 12

Falco – Season 1

Skin A&E – Seasons 1-2

Location, Location, Location – Season 25

Mountain Men – Season 11

How Do They Really Do It – Season 1

The Podcast Murders

Secret Lives of Housewives

Colette

April 13

Easyjet: Inside The Cockpit – Season 2

Sarah’s Mountain Escape – Season 1

World’s Most Expensive Cruise – Season 2

Young Masterchef – Season 1

My Daughter Joined a Cult – Season 1

Surgeons: At The Edge of Life – Season 5

The SS, A Barbaric State

Sins in the Suburbs

The Eagle

Vacation Home Nightmare

April 14

The Diplomat – Season 1 (new episodes weekly)

The Costa Concordia: Why She Sank – Season 1

Escape to the Chateau – Season 8

Vengeance

Your Boyfriend Is Mine

April 15

A Black Lady Sketch Show – Season 4 (new episodes weekly)

Phenomenon – The Beatles

The Spongebob Movie: Sponge Out of Water

The Nutcracker and The Magic Flute

April 16

S.W.A.T – Season 6, Episode 17 (new episodes weekly)

April 17

Barry – Season 4, Episode 1 (new episodes weekly)

The Price of Glee – Season 1

East New York – Season 1, Episode 18 (new episodes weekly)

Star Trek Prodigy – Season 1, Episodes 11-20

My Lottery Dream Home – Season 13

Ross Kemp: Extreme World – Season 2

Mr Turner

Chasing Liberty

Comedy Queen

April 18

Paw Patrol – Season 9, Episodes 18-20

Mary Berry Everyday – Season 1

Lost Gold of the Aztecs – Season 1

Cops Reloaded – Season 1, Episodes 1-40

Too Hot For TV Presented by Jerry Springer – Season 1

Pleasantville

April 19

Sister Wives – Season 11, Episodes 1-17

Massive Engineering Mistakes – Season 3

Empires of Stone – Season 1

Folies Bergere

April 20

Untold: The Railway Murders – Season 1

Vikings: The True Story – Season 1

Spectacular Earth – Season 1

April 21

Mrs Davis – Season 1, Episodes 1-4 (new episodes weekly)

Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders – Season 12

Cars That Rock With Brian Johnson – Season 1

Two Shallow Graves – Season 1

Steam Train Journeys – Season 1

Baby Sharks Big Show! – Season 2, Episodes 1-5

The Enforcer

Trick or Treat Scooby Doo!

April 22

Live At Glastonbury Festival – Janet Jackson

April 24

Somebody Somewhere – Season 2, Episode 1 (new episodes weekly)

Casa Grande – Season 1

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days – Season 5

The Mantis – Season 1

Paris Murders – Season 1

April 25

MILF Manor – Season 1, Episode 1 (new episodes weekly)

April 26

The War: Australia’s Bike Killings

The Great Canadian Bake Off – Season 4

Fashion House – Season 1

Israel/Iran/USA, The Long War – Season 1

Rust Valley Restorers – Season 5

Torn Hearts

Unhuman

April 27

Love & Death – Season 1, Episodes 1-3 (new episodes weekly)

Inside Chernobyl with Ben Fogel

Portrait Artist of the Year – Season 9

April 28

Conjuring Kesha – Season 1 (new episodes weekly)

Teen Wolf – Seasons 3-4

999: What’s Your Emergency – Season 5

FBI: Most Wanted – Season 1

Barmageddon – Season 1

April 29

The Folk Years – Bob Dylan

April 30

Save The Cinema

What’s streaming on Prime Video Australia in April?

April 4

Redefined: JR Smith – Season 1

April 5

The Good Doctor – Season 5

April 6

Lizzy Hoo: Hoo Cares?

April 7

On A Wing and A Prayer

Gangs of Lagos

Jubilee – Season 1

Jury Duty – Season 1

April 12

True to Love – Season 1

April 14

The Marvelous Mrs Maisel – Season 5

Salade Grecque – Season 1

Caravana Das Drags – Season 1

April 18

Alex Borstein: Corsets & Clown Suits – Season 1

April 21

Dead Ringers – Season 1

Judy Blume Forever

Dancing on the Grave – Season 1

Wild Isles – Season 1

April 28

Citadel

American Ultra

April 30

Three Thousand Years of Longing

Paradise City

What’s streaming on Paramount+ Australia in April?

April 5

The Challenge: Argentina

Teen Mom UK: Next Generation (new episodes weekly)

April 7

Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies (new episodes weekly)

April 11

Yonder (new episodes weekly)

April 15

The Exhibit (new episodes weekly)

April 18

Corazonada (The Lottery: The Mexican Dream)

April 21

Mike Judge’s Beavis and Butt-Head – Season 2 (new episodes weekly)

April 22

Rugrats – Season 2

April 26

Torn Hearts

Unhuman

April 29

Couples Therapy US – Season 3B

What’s streaming on Apple TV+ Australia in April?

April 5

Schmigadoon! – Season 2

April 7

Boom! Boom! The World vs Boris Becker

April 14

The Last Thing He Told Me

Jane

Sago Mini Friends

April 21

Ghosted

Drops of God

April 28

Frog and Toad

