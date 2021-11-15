The Best Movies You Can Stream on Amazon Prime in Australia

Amazon Prime Video has a huge array of content to choose from. It’s home to some of the best TV shows around and it also has quite the range of movies on offer.

Not only can you rent or buy the latest Hollywood blockbusters right on Amazon Prime, but it has also secured a bunch of the best movies that are included in your streaming subscription.

Here are some of the best movies you can find on Amazon Prime Video for your next movie night.

The Best Movies On Amazon Prime Video Australia

The Tomorrow War



Chris Pratt’s time-travelling alien action film ended up going straight to streaming on Amazon Prime and it makes for the perfect Friday night movie.

The Tomorrow War follows a group of time travellers who arrive from the year 2051 to recruit human fighters in a future war against a deadly alien species.

Watch The Tomorrow War here.

Borat Subsequent Moviefilm

Fifteen years after the original movie, Sacha Baron Cohen returns as Kazakh journalist Borat. The sequel takes Borat to the U.S. during the COVID-19 pandemic and the lead-up to the presidential election.

While there, he comes across a few familiar faces, including a questionable encounter with Rudy Giuliani. The film earned itself quite a few Golden Globe Awards, including Best Actor and Best Picture in the Musical/Comedy categories.

Watch Borat Subsequent Moviefilm here.

The Green Knight

The latest and greatest addition to Amazon Prime Video is The Green Knight. The film skipped theatres in Australia due to the pandemic, but now we can finally see it thanks to streaming.

The Green Knight is a dark and fantastical take on the Arthurian legend with Dev Patel taking on the role of Sir Gawain. Alicia Vikander, Barry Keoghan and Joel Edgerton also star.

Watch The Green Knight here.

Palm Springs

Groundhog Day. Edge of Tomorrow. Russian Doll. The idea of living one day over and over again isn’t new but it comes off as fresh in Palm Springs.

Andy Samberg and Cristin Milioti star in the sci-fi comedy about wedding guests who fall in love while living the same day repeatedly. The film was an underrated hero at the Golden Globes and is definitely worth a watch on Amazon Prime.

Watch Palm Springs here.

One Night In Miami

What happens when you put Malcolm X, Cassius Clay, Jim Brown and Sam Cooke in one room? Watch One Night In Miami to find out.

The film tells the fictionalised encounter of the four successful black men who come together to discuss their responsibilities during the civil rights movement. The film gained plenty of attention at the Oscars and also marked the directorial debut of actress Regina King.

Watch One Night In Miami here.

Promising Young Woman

Promising Young Woman is one of the standout movies of the year. It won an Oscar award for its sharp writing, which tells the tale of Cassie Thomas – a woman seeking revenge for a traumatic event in her past.

It’s smart, funny and thrilling, and you’ll be captivated by the performances from Carey Mulligan, Bo Burnham and many other Hollywood favourites.

Watch Promising Young Woman here.

Greenland

We hear pretty frequently about the near-misses of asteroids that could destroy life on Earth and it’s only a matter of time before it becomes a reality. Greenland imagines that reality.

Gerard Butler plays a structural engineer who is one of the lucky few selected to be part of the government’s evacuation party when it becomes clear an asteroid will hit Earth. The rest of the film is an edge-of-your-seat ride as he rushes to save his family from impending doom.

Watch Greenland here.

After We Fell

After We Fell is the much-anticipated sequel to the teen romance drama After (which you can also find on Amazon Prime). It’s based on a book by Anna Todd, which originally started out as fan-fiction about Harry Styles.

The story follows Josephine Langford as Tessa Young, who is preparing to move cities for a new job, but revelations about her past threaten her relationship with Hardin (Hero Fiennes Tiffin).

Watch After We Fell here.

Without Remorse

Tom Clancy’s left quite the legacy with multiple films, TV series and video games spawned from his novels.

The latest adaptation from Amazon takes on the novel Without Remorse, which follows Michael B. Jordan as U.S. Navy Seal John Kelly. After his family and team are killed, Kelly sets out on a path of revenge.

Watch Without Remorse here.

Did we miss your favourite movie on Amazon Prime Video? Let us know in the comments!