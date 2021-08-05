Every Movie and TV Show Coming To Paramount+ In Australia

Australia will very soon be home to another streaming service – Paramount+.

The Australian branch of the US streaming service is touting over 20,000 hours of new content and some very enticing exclusive movies, series and even sport. This will include the content currently streaming on 10 All Access which will be rebranded to become part of Paramount+ when it launches.

Paramount+ will cost $8.99 a month and will launch on August 11.

We’ll have to wait until then to get the full catalogue of content, but in the meantime here’s every movie and TV you can watch on Paramount+ in Australia. We’re slowly hearing updates on which titles will be appearing on the service, and it’s gearing up to be a pretty interesting bunch.

Here’s what we know so far:

What’s streaming on Paramount+?

Paramount+ Originals

Five Bedrooms – Season 2

Spreadsheet

Last King of the Cross

6 Festivals

Movies

Infinite

The Godfather

Mission: Impossible

Indiana Jones

Transformers

A Quiet Place

Jackass

Grease

Good Will Hunting

Harry Potter

Batman

The Dark Knight Trilogy

Lord of the Rings

Austin Powers

PAW Patrol

Pulp Fiction

The Hangover

Clueless

Ghost

Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy

Anchorman 2

World War Z

Any Given Sunday

Top Gun

TV Shows

iCarly

Two Weeks to Live

Leonardo

Coyote

Everyone is Doing Great

Spy City

Monsterland

The Luminaries

Who is Ghislaine Maxwell?

Kamp Koral: SpongeBob’s Under Years

South Park

Broad City

Ray Donovan

Evil

Why Women Kill

Geordie Shore

Jersey Shore

The Good Fight

The Twilight Zone

Tooning Out The News

Interrogation

Charmed

A Million Little Things

Nancy Drew

Key & Peele

NCIS

Blue Bloods

Rugrats

Twin Peaks: The Return

Survivor: Island of the Idols

Sport

Westfield W-League

Westfield A-League

Matildas Friendly Internationals (home and away)

Socceroos Friendly Internationals (home and away)

U23 Men’s Friendly Internationals (home)

Socceroos’ 2026 FIFA World Cup Asian Qualifier Round 2 matches (home)

Other Football Australia controlled Youth National Teams matches (home)

AFC Asian Cup China 2023 Finals

AFC Women’s Asian Cup India 2022 Finals

AFC U23 Asian Cup Finals 2022, 2024

AFC Women’s Olympic Qualifying Tournament (Final Round) for Paris Olympics 2024

AFC U20 Asian Cup Finals 2023

AFC U17 Asian Cup Finals 2023

AFC U20 Women’s Asian Cup Finals 2022 and 2024

AFC U17 Women’s Asian Cup Finals 2022 and 2024

AFC Futsal Asian Cup Finals 2022, 2024

AFC Solidarity Cup 2024

A-League Club Play-Off matches to enter FFA Cup Round of 32

All FFA Cup matches played from Round of 32 onwards, including the Round of 16, Quarter Finals, Semi-Finals and the FFA Cup Final

All non-Australian matches across AFC competitions, including Round 3 FIFA World Cup Qualifying matches and AFC Asian Cup matches

Coming Soon to Paramount+

Halo

The First Lady

Dexter: New Blood

The Gilded Age

Anne Boleyn

Yellowjackets

American Rust

Mayor of Kingstown

The Harper House

The Man Who Fell To Earth

Guilty Party

Lioness

The Offer

Y:1883

Flatbush Misdemeanors

Stephen

Crossing Swords

Help

No Return

Line in the Sand

Ripley

Madame X

The Bite

Ziwe

In The Dark

We’ll update this list with more movies and TV shows as they’re announced.

If you’re already sold on the new streaming service you can sign up for updates on Paramount+ here.

What are you going to watch first on Paramount+?

This article on what to watch on Paramount+ Australia has been updated since its original publish date.