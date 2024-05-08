Khristian From MasterChef’s Recipe for ‘Delicious’ Duck-Fat-Fried Potatoes

We’ve had another contestant pack up their knives on MasterChef Australia, which means we have another quick and easy recipe to share with you. Sadly, Khristian was the cook to leave the MasterChef kitchen on Tuesday after a Pressure Test went the wrong way for him, but today he’s sharing his favourite quick and easy recipe with Lifehacker Australia for MasterChef at Home. Here’s how to make his crispy air fryer duck fat potatoes.

MasterChef at Home: Crispy duck fat potatoes

Cooking time: Approximately 45 minutes | Serves: 2-4

If you’re a follower of this site, you’ll know that crispy potatoes are a passion of ours, so we were thrilled to receive a recipe from Khristian detailing how he makes them at home. Here’s a quick guide from Khristian.

What you’ll need to make these crispy potatoes:

4 large potatoes, washed and peeled

100 grams of Duck fat, Ghee or lard

1 sprig of fresh rosemary, finely chopped

Salt, to taste

Garlic salt (optional)

Directions:

Parboil the potatoes. Fill a large pot with water and add a generous amount of salt. Bring the water to a boil over high heat. Cut the potatoes into bite-sized pieces. Once the water is boiling, add the potatoes to the pot. Let the potatoes boil for about 20 minutes or until they are fork-tender but not falling apart. Once done, drain the potatoes and let them dry for a few minutes. You want the edges to become slightly ruffled so don’t be afraid to give it a shake in the colander Preheat the air fryer to 190°C for 5-minutes. While the air fryer is preheating, place the Duck fat in the air fryer basket. Allow the duck fat to melt and heat up for 5 minutes until it’s hot and sizzling. Carefully add the seasoned potatoes to the hot Duck fat in the air fryer basket. Cook the potatoes in the air fryer at 190°C for about 20 minutes, shaking the basket halfway through the cooking time to Get a even crisp. Check the potatoes periodically and continue cooking until they are golden brown and crispy on the outside. Once the potatoes are done, remove them from the air fryer and transfer them to a serving plate lined with paper towels to absorb any excess fat. Salt while hot and coated in the duck fat. Serve hot as a delicious side dish or snack. Enjoy your crispy and duck-fat-fried potatoes straight from the air fryer.

Hot tip: you can serve and these in many different ways

Sprinkle with garlic salt mixed with chicken salt, which is my favourite!

If you don’t have an air fryer, you can roast in the oven at 190°C for 45 minutes or until golden brown.

