10 Major Movies to Add to Your List in 2024

With a lot of this year’s movies being pushed out of the schedule due to guild strikes, it seems like 2024 is shaping up to be a pretty big year for films. There are some much-talked-about awards favourites, exciting superhero returns and plenty of movies hitting streaming to keep you entertained at your home movie night.

Coming off a huge year of movies in 2023, can 2024 possibly compete? Let’s take a look at the list.

Major movie releases to look forward to in 2024

Mean Girls

The Mean Girls resurgence doesn’t stop with that Walmart ad. At the beginning of 2024, we’ll be treated to the movie version of the popular Broadway musical take of Mean Girls.

The movie stars Angourie Rice as Cady, Reneé Rapp as Regina, Auli’i Cravalho as Janis, Bebe Wood as Gretchen, Avantika Vandanapu as Karen and Tina Fey returns as Ms Norbury.

Australian movie release date: January 11, 2024

Priscilla

In 2023, the world was treated to Baz Luhrmann’s extravagant biopic of Elvis Presley’s life. In 2024, Sofia Coppola will take a more dramatic look at the music sensation, from the perspective of his wife, Priscilla. Cailee Spaeny leads as Priscilla Presley, while Aussie Jacob Elordi stars as Elvis.

Australian movie release date: January 18, 2024

Argylle

Following his success with the Kingsman movies, Matthew Vaughn is following it up with another spy thriller, Argylle, this time following a reclusive author whose best-selling novel about a secret agent begins to mirror the actions of a real-life spy agency, causing the lines between fiction and reality to blur. Henry Cavill, Bryce Dallas Howard and Sam Rockwell are just a few of the cast members involved.

Australian movie release date: February 1, 2024

Madame Web

Sony continues to push its own Marvel universe in 2024, starting with the release of Madame Web. The movie stars Dakota Johnson as Cassandra Webb, a NYC paramedic whose clairvoyant powers mean she must protect three young women from someone who wants them dead. Sydney Sweeney, Isabela Merced and Emma Roberts also star.

Australian movie release date: February 14, 2024

Dune: Part Two

After being pushed from the schedule completely in 2023, many fans are eager to see the second half of Denis Villenueve’s epic Dune adaptation.

In Dune: Part Two, Paul and Chani unite along with the Freman and seek revenge on those who killed his family. All the regular stars from the first movie return, along with notable additions, Austin Butler as Feyd-Rautha and Florence Pugh as Princess Irulan.

Australian movie release date: March 14, 2024

Godzilla X Kong: The New Empire

Godzilla vs Kong is one of those movies that seems too wild to be real, but it is, and it works. The sequel, The New Empire, looks to be just as monstrous, with the two titans teaming up to face a new adversary who threatens their planet.

Australian movie release date: April 11, 2024

The Fall Guy

Many Aussies will probably remember the commotion earlier this year when the Sydney Harbour Bridge was closed due to filming on Ryan Gosling’s latest film. In 2024, we’ll be able to see the results of all that traffic!

The Fall Guy is an action-comedy starring Gosling as a past-his-prime stuntman who finds himself working on a film set as a stunt double. When the star goes missing, he decides to investigate their disappearance.

As well as Gosling, The Fall Guy stars Emily Blunt, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Stephanie Hsu and Hannah Waddingham.

Australian movie release date: May 2, 2024

Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga

Following the massive success of Charlize Theron’s character in Mad Max: Fury Road, a new movie is being dedicated entirely to her origin story. This time the younger version of Furiosa is played by Anya Taylor Joy, and the film explores her years after she’s snatched from the Green Place and is caught in between two tyrannical warlords (one played by Aussie Chris Hemsworth).

Australian movie release date: May 23, 2024

Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes

War For The Planet of the Apes may have wrapped up Caesar’s run, but Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes will explore the same world generations after his reign. A tyrannical new ape is on the rise, and one young ape must undertake a harrowing journey in order to help define a future for both humans and apes.

Australian movie release date: May 23, 2024

Inside Out 2

Image: Pixar

Nearly a decade after the first movie, Pixar is returning to one of its classic properties in 2024, with Inside Out 2.

A direct sequel to the first film, Inside Out 2 will follow Riley as she enters her teenage years. Not much else is known except that there will be some new emotions on board, which will no doubt be as relatable as the last group.

Australian movie release date: June 13, 2024

Of course, this is far from every new movie on the 2024 slate, and we’ll be updating the list with more titles in the coming month. So keep checking back to see what other entertainment is on the horizon!

If you’d like to see some of the things headed to the small screen next year, keep an eye on our 2024 TV shows list.

Lead Image Credit: Paramount/Warner Bros/A24

This article has been updated with additional titles.