Cut Your Phone Bill in Half While TPG’s Mobile Plans Are All 50% Off

If you’re looking to refresh your mobile plan because you think you’re paying too much for your current data cap, or you just like a good deal, then you’ll want to check out what TPG is offering. If you sign up for one of the telco’s mobile plans, you’ll only pay half price for the first six months you’re connected. That means you can nab a mobile plan with a solid chunk of data at an affordable price.

Here are all the plans being offered by TPG, along with how they compare with other mobile providers.

Here’s every TPG mobile plan

In terms of data to dollar value, TPG’s mobile was already pretty on par with what other mobile providers are offering. But with this 50 per cent off deal, it makes them some of the best value mobile plans on the market (more on that in a moment).

Considering that TPG’s 25GB plan is usually $25 per month, this offer means you can get over double that data capacity (60GB) for $20 per month – for the first six months, at least.

This deal is only available to new TPG customers and the discount lasts for the first six months you’re with the provider. Once this introductory period ends, your plan will increase to its standard full price.

If you’re connected to one of TPG’s NBN plans, the provider also offers bundle deals. By bundling a mobile and internet service together, you can save $5 per month on the 25GB and 45GB plans, or $10 per month with the 60GB plan.

TPG’s mobile plans are contract-free and powered by the Vodafone 4G network. If you sign up for the 60GB plan, you’ll gain trial access to Vodafone’s 5G network.

Mobile plans with at least 5GB of data

As you can see in the table above, TPG has the cheapest plan going with at least 5GB. However, if you spend an extra $2.50 per month, you can get TPG’s 25GB plan. That’s over double the data, which is great data to dollar value.

This half-off deal is also being offered across iiNet’s mobile plans, which is a subsidiary of TPG. Both of these providers are powered by the Vodafone network. As you can see, iiNet has the same prices as TPG but with slightly smaller data caps. For example, a $20 per month plan with iiNet will get you 55GB of data, while TPG will give you 60GB. Still, compared to other mobile providers on the market, these half-off discounts still offer some great dollar-to-data value.

There are a few more mobile plans in this sample range that are worth your time – especially if you’re looking for good value.

Circles.Life in particular is running an introductory offer where you’ll get 30GB of data for $11 per month – which is better value than TPG’s two smallest plans. This price lasts for the first six months of your plan, before increasing to $30 per month after that. Circles.Life is powered by the Optus 4G Plus mobile network, and its plans are contract-free, so you can swap to a different provider once the discount period ends.

There’s also Moose Mobile, which is offering a 25GB plan for $11.80 per month for the first eight months of your connection. Once that introductory period ends, you’ll be paying $24.80 per month – which means, even at full price, this plan has better value than TPG’s 25GB plan. Moose Mobile is powered by the Optus 5G mobile network.

Mobile plans with at least 30GB of data

If you’re after a plan with at least 30GB of data, the cheapest option is the Circles.Life plan covered previously.

After that, you have both TPG and iiNet offering 45GB or 40GB of data, respectively, for $15 per month. As far as dollar-to-data value goes, that’s a pretty hard-to-beat offer.

There’s also Southern Phone, which offers a 40GB plan for $19 per month for the first six months you’re connected and then $29 per month thereafter. If you want a bit more data, Southern Phone also has an 80GB plan that’s currently available for $24 per month. After your first six months with this plan, the price will increase to $34 per month – which has better dollar-to-data value than TPG’s full-priced 60GB plan ($40 per month). Southern Phone is powered by Optus’ 5G mobile network.

Moose Mobile has a fairly similar offer to Southern Phone, where you’ll get a 40GB plan for $19.80 per month. While Moose is a hair more expensive, its discount period lasts for the first eight months of your plan, instead of the standard six.

However, as far as the best dollar-to-data value goes in this range, that belongs to Circles.Life. If you pick up the provider’s 50GB plan, not only will your bill be halved for the first six months you’re on it ($20 per month), but you’ll also score an extra 100GB of data (to a total of 150GB). Once that introductory period ends, your data cap will roll back to 50GB and your price will increase to $40 per month.

Image: TPG/Disney