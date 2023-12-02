8 of the Strangest (And Best) TV Shows You’ll Ever Watch

At Lifehacker, we independently select and write about stuff we love and think you'll like too. We have affiliate and advertising partnerships, which means we may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. BTW – prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

These days we’re swimming in a sea of prestige drama and award-winning limited series. But not all TV shows are created equal, in fact, some of them are so weird you wonder how they were created at all. That’s what we’re here to tell you about, the weirdest (and perhaps best?) TV shows around.

From ethically questionable reality TV shows to strange and incoherent sci-fi plots, these are the weird TV shows you need to watch.

Underrated Weird TV Shows you need to see to believe

Legion

Between screaming goats and talking raccoons, Marvel has made its fair share of weird choices, but Legion is by far the strangest thing to come out of the superhero universe.

The sci-fi psychological thriller follows David Haller (aka Professor X’s son in the comics), a paranoid schizophrenic who is admitted into a psychiatric facility only to discover his delusions may not be a fantasy after all. Legion has some big names attached, it’s created by Fargo’s Noah Hawley and stars Dan Stevens (Beauty and the Beast) and Aubrey Plaza (The White Lotus), but it’s just as confusing as it is weird.

If you need a visual you can watch the TV show on Disney+ (or alternatively just Google the ‘Shadow King’).

Murder House Flip

If society’s obsession with true crime has shown us anything it’s that there are a lot of places out there where tragic crimes have taken place. Murder House Flip answers the question of, what happens to the homes where murders have taken place?

Kind of like The Block meets any true crime documentary from the past decade, Murder House Flip takes the U.S.’ most infamous homes that have seen murder and renovates them to be liveable again. One of the more famous renovations includes the location where former child star Judith Barsi and her mother were murdered.

Catch Murder House Flip for free on PEDESTRIAN TELEVISION, streaming 24/7 on 9Now

Round the Twist

Any Aussie kid growing up in the 90s would no doubt remember the gloriously weird Round the Twist.

Every episode saw the Twist family – made up of widowed father Tony and his three kids Linda, Pete and Bronson – get into strange supernatural situations in their lighthouse home. It was the show that made me afraid of dust bunnies under my bed for a good year, and that was just one of its 52 wild episodes.

Round the Twist can be streamed on Netflix or Prime Video.

Raised by Wolves

At first, Raised by Wolves‘ sci-fi premise might not seem too unnatural for television these days. It follows two androids who act as parents to a colony of human children on a mysterious foreign planet filled with dangerous people, creatures and belief systems.

However, with Ridley Scott, aka the man behind Alien and Prometheus, as an executive producer, it doesn’t take long before someone gives birth to a giant flying snake tree.

Raised by Wolves is available on Binge.

Man v Food

Man v. Food did nothing to help the United States get rid of its obesity stereotype. The cooked reality show saw host, Adam Richman, visit locations across the country to experience their “big food” cuisine and eating challenges. The nice part was learning how the chefs made their impressive dishes, the hard part was watching Richman chow down afterwards.

Every episode ends with Richman undertaking the local food challenge, with a notable incident being his attempt to eat 10 ghost pepper sauce-covered wings in 20 minutes without water.

Man v. Food can be found on Foxtel Now.

V.I.P.

Everyone remembers Pamela Anderson’s starring role in Baywatch, but we can’t forget her other lead role in V.I.P.

Anderson’s turn as a woman whose accidental rescue of a celebrity results in her being hired by a bodyguard agency to protect further celebrities, managed to get four full seasons back in the late 1990s. It also featured its fair share of star appearances, including Stone Cold Steve Austin, Jay Leno and Jerry Springer. The show actually had such a cult following at the time it got its own video game release on PC, PlayStation and Game Boy.

You can see what the fuss is about from December 12 on PEDESTRIAN TELEVISION, streaming 24/7 on 9Now.

Twin Peaks

It wouldn’t be a weird TV show list without Twin Peaks.

David Lynch, the mastermind of the weird and wonderful, brought us this strange detective show in 1990, which went on to become a cult classic, and stayed that way through to its revival in 2017. The premise is simple – FBI Special Agent Dale Cooper travels to the sleepy town of Twin Peaks to investigate the murder of homecoming queen Laura Palmer – but, everything else that happens from there is not.

Stream Twin Peaks on Paramount+.

Best Funeral Ever

TLC truly was home to some of the weirdest shows on earth and Best Funeral Ever really pushed that boundary. It’s self-explanatory in the name really but Best Funeral Ever took place at a funeral home in Dallas, Texas and followed all the over-the-top funerals the place was forced to pull off.

Best Funeral Ever isn’t available to stream in Australia right now (but I really wish it was).

There you have a number of very weird (some cursed) TV shows that really everyone needs to watch at least once. Watch them when you’re bored, perhaps, or you could just lock your phone in a vault under the ocean and fall into a TV show hole for 24 hours (the recommended way).

Lead Image Credit: Australian Children’s Television Foundation/FX/Columbia TriStar