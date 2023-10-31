Call Me Mother Is Your New Drag Obsession

RuPaul’s Drag Race is easily one of my favourite shows, so much so that I’ve watched hours upon hours of it in my life.

While I do switch it up with a bit of I Like To Watch with Katya Zamolodchikova and Trixie Mattel every once in a while, sometimes I crave another drag fix in my day.

So with RuPaul’s Drag Race Down Under recently having wrapped for Season Three, you can imagine how excited I was to stumble upon drag competition show Call Me Mother.

If you’re a drag-lover and don’t know what I’m talking about, don’t be too hard on yourself.



Call Me Mother ‘s debut season aired back in 2021, which, as you might remember, was a time period where we were swamped with shows, movies and basically anything that could take our minds off what was happening in the world.



So what is Call Me Mother?

Call Me Mother follows three drag legends who mentor a new generation of drag artists over eight weeks.

The format is somewhat similar to The Voice, whereby contestants compete in drag families under the guidance of their drag mother. Kind of like The Voice judges picking singers to come and sing under their mentorship.



Drag mothers include a mix of RuPaul’s alumni such as Miss Peppermint (RuPaul’s Season Nine runner-up), Crystal (RuPaul’s UK Season One) and Canadian drag royalty Barbada de Barbades for Season One (there are two seasons all up).



When a house is up for elimination at the end of each episode, the drag mother must pick which of her own drag children to eliminate from the competition.

It’s a bittersweet twist to the wholesomeness of the show. Apparently, parents do have favourite children!

The winner receives the title of ‘First Child of Drag’ for a grand prize valued at $50,000.

Call Me Mother is hosted by Dallas Dixon, an ET Canada Pride correspondent who commends the series for respecting “that there are more kinds of drag out there than drag queens”, as per The Star.

The entire idea is based on the drag family tradition — where experienced drag artists mentor newcomers as they learn makeup, padding and pinning wigs.



If the makeover episode of RuPaul’s is one of your favourites, then Call Me Mother is for you. Trixie Mattel is also a special guest on Season One, and if that’s not a huge selling point in and of itself, I need to buy a new brain.

Call Me Mother is an OUTtv original, and will be airing locally from today on PEDESTRIAN TELEVISION for free.