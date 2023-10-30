Everything Worth Watching on Aussie Streaming Services in November

At Lifehacker, we independently select and write about stuff we love and think you'll like too. We have affiliate and advertising partnerships, which means we may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. BTW – prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

What to watch on Netflix this month

The Crown – Season 6, Part 1 (November 16)

The beginning of the end of The Crown is this month. The final season keeps Imelda Staunton in the lead role as Queen Elizabeth II and it covers many historical events like Princess Diana’s death, Prince Charles’ and Camilla’s wedding and the beginning of the relationship between Prince William and Kate Middleton.

Scott Pilgrim Takes Off (November 17)

The cult classic Scott Pilgrim gets an additional life in the new Netflix anime, Scott Pilgrim Takes Off. The original cast from the movie returns to lend their voices to the animated series, which follows Scott Pilgrim’s attempts to date Ramona Flowers, which involves him first defeating her seven evil exes.

Squid Game: The Challenge (November 22)

While we wait for another season of Squid Game, Netflix has come up with the idea to turn the competition into a legitimate reality series (minus all the murder).

Participants will compete in the same games seen in the TV series, like Red Light Green Light, to try and win a $4.56 million cash prize. It’s all very meta.

What to watch on Stan this month

Orphan Black: Echoes (November 3)

Six years after Tatiana Maslany’s award-winning series, Orphan Black, closed curtains, the original creators are back with a spin-off series. This time Krysten Ritter is leading the clone club in Orphan Black: Echoes as a woman who is on a mission to learn about her origins after she wakes up with no memory of who she is.

Scrublands (November 16)

Stan’s new original Aussie crime series is titled Scrublands and investigates a crime committed by a dedicated young priest who unexpectedly shoots and kills five people. An investigative journalist arrives in town a year later to write about the anniversary of the tragic event, and he finds himself in a life-or-death race to uncover the truth.

What to watch on Disney+ this month

Faraway Downs (November 26)

If you’ve ever wanted to see an extended cut of Baz Luhrmann’s Australia then this is a good month for you.

Faraway Downs turns the Hugh Jackman and Nicole Kidman-starring epic into a miniseries, adding unseen footage that was captured in the original shoot as well as including new music from First Nations artists.

The Artful Dodger (November 29)

Another of Disney+’s Australian originals hits the screen in November. This time it’s the Oliver Twist sequel spin-off The Artful Dodger, which sees pickpocket Jack Dawkins travel to 1850s Australia and put his quick fingers to use as a surgeon. That is until his past resurfaces and tempts him back to the world of crime.

Marvel Studios’ Loki – Season 2 (new episodes weekly)

The only Marvel Disney+ series to get a second season (so far), Loki, is having a big season. Following the end of Season 1, which saw the end of He Who Remains and the release of his variants, things in Season 2 are looking dicey for Loki (Tom Hiddleston) and his friends, who must race to save the Time Variance Authority (TVA).

What to watch on Binge this month

The Super Mario Bros. Movie (November 5)

After racing to rave success earlier this year, the animated Super Mario Bros. Movie has finally arrived on streaming. The movie brings the classic Mario Bros, Mario (Chris Pratt) and Luigi (Charlie Day), to the big screen in an adventure that sees Mario travel to the Mushroom Kingdom to rescue his brother from the clutches of the evil Bowser (Jack Black).

What’s on Prime Video this month?

Invincible – Season 2 (November 3)

The brutal animated adaptation of Robert Kirkman’s famous comic Invincible finally releases its second season in November. This season, we see Mark (Steven Yeun) reckon with Omni-Man’s (J.K. Simmons) betrayal and battle his fears of becoming his father.

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse (November 8)

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse set the bar high, but somehow the sequel, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, managed to live up to, if not exceed, those expectations.

The gorgeously animated sequel continues Miles Morales’ story as he meets a new nemesis, the Spot, and meets the multiversal group of Spider-People known as the Spider Society. Now on streaming for the first time this month, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse is worth a (re)watch.

What to watch on Paramount+ this month

NCIS: Sydney (November 10)

The first NCIS series to take place outside of the USA is NCIS: Sydney. Using the city’s gorgeous harbour as a backdrop, NCIS: Sydney sees members of the Australian Federal Police and U.S. NCIS agents team up to stop naval crimes in one of the most contested patches of ocean on Earth.

Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves (November 17)

November marks a month of blockbuster movies arriving on streaming, including the (underrated) Dungeons & Dragons movie. Starring Chris Pine, Michelle Rodriguez and Hugh Grant, amongst others, Honor Among Thieves attempts to bring the extremely popular fantasy roleplaying game to life with an outlandish and witty story that replicates any beginner’s campaign.

Apple TV+ this month

Monarch: Legacy of Monsters (November 17)

While we wait for more from the world of Godzilla and King Kong, Apple TV+ is attempting to unearth the MUTO’s origins in a new series, Monarch: Legacy of Monsters. In the show, two siblings attempt to follow in their father’s footsteps and uncover their family’s connection to the secretive Monarch organisation over three generations. There’s a high chance that some of those secrets involve monsters.

Lessons in Chemistry (new episodes weekly)

Bonnie Garmus’ best-selling novel comes to life in Lessons in Chemistry, a period drama about life, love and cooking. Brie Larson stars as Elizabeth Zott, a chemist fighting to make a difference in a patriarchal world, who ends up finding success as the host of a cooking show where she uses her expertise in chemistry to inspire women across America.

Sports streaming

Image: Supplied

Gone are the days when you needed an expensive cable subscription for sports. Many of our streaming services have branched out into the world of sports, including Kayo, Stan Sport, Optus Sport and free-to-air channels like Seven and Nine.

Check out our guide to find out all about the upcoming sports on streaming services.

