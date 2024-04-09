What to Watch on Aussie Streaming Services This Month

At Lifehacker, we independently select and write about stuff we love and think you'll like too. We have affiliate and advertising partnerships, which means we may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. BTW – prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

If you’re wondering what to watch these days, you’re not alone. We have so many streaming services, each with so many promising content offerings; where does one begin?

We’re officially a third of the way through the new year with a fresh batch of content to watch, and many streamers have a vast array of new movies and series to look forward to.

We’re here to help your decision fatigue by breaking down all the best things you can watch on each Aussie streaming service throughout the month.

What to watch on Netflix this month

Ripley (April 5)

Fans of Saltburn will no doubt love Ripley, a modern adaptation of The Talented Mr Ripley starring Andrew Scott. The story follows a wealthy man who hires a grifter to travel to Italy and recover his wayward son.

Heartbreak High – Season 2 (April 11)

Aussie series Heartbreak High is back in session this month. In Season 2, Amerie and her friends find themselves tackling a whole range of new teen dramas, including love triangles, a school captain race and a mysterious new school assailant, the Bird Psycho.

Rebel Moon – Part Two: The Scargiver (April 19)

Zack Snyder returns to continue his original sci-fi epic Rebel Moon in April. The second part, titled The Scargiver, sees the heroes of Veldt gear up to defend it from the tryannical Motherworld in a war of epic proportions.

Dead Boy Detectives (April 25)

Neil Gaiman’s The Sandman world expands with Dead Boy Detectives, an adaptation of the Vertigo comic books. The series follows two teenage ghosts who solve mysteries for their supernatural clientele.

What else should you watch on Netflix?

Image: Netflix

Netflix is a massive content hub with hundreds of sub-genres and niches. Below, we’ve collected our top picks in each category.

Start streaming on Netflix.

What to watch on Stan this month

Walker – Season 4 (April 4)

Jared Padalecki returns for Season 4 of the TV reimagining of Walker, Texas Ranger, in which he stars as Cordell Walker, a legendary Texas ranger who returns home after being undercover. In the fourth season, Walker balances reconnecting with his children, finding common ground with his new female Texas Ranger partner and starts to question the circumstances of his wife’s death.

Windcatcher (streaming now)

Stan’s original new film Windcatcher is available just in time for the long weekend. The film stars Jessica Mauboy and follows the unlikely friendship between Percy Boy, Keithy Cobb and Daisy Hawkins, who work together to take home the local school sports day title.

What else is on Stan?

Streaming services. Image: Stan

If none of these takes your fancy, we’ve curated a list of some of the best content, tips and tricks on Stan:

Start streaming on Stan.

What to watch on Disney+ this month

The Greatest Hits (April 12)

Lucy Boynton (Bohemiam Rhapsody), Justin H. Min (The Umbrella Academy) and David Coronswet (the new Superman in Superman: Legacy), star in the new romantic drama The Greatest Hits, which follows a woman who discovers that certain songs can transport her back to romantic memories of her past with her deceased boyfriend.

We Were the Lucky Ones (April 17)

Adapted from Georgia Hunter’s novel of the same name, We Were the Lucky Ones is an incredible war story inspired by a true Jewish family in Poland who are separated during World War II and survive immense hardships in order to come back together.

X-Men ’97 (new episodes weekly)

Fans of the X-Men: The Animated Series from the 90s are getting a sequel series thirty years later in X-Men ’97. The new Disney+ series utilises the same animation style, characters and costumes with fresh storylines, following the superhero group as they forge ahead after the death of Professor X.

What else is worth watching on Disney+?

What to watch Australia. Image: Disney+/Marvel

Disney+ is known for its many content hubs, which encapsulate the worlds of Marvel, Star Wars, National Geographic and more, but what should you watch out of all of that? We’ve broken it down for you.

Start streaming on Disney+.

What to watch on Binge this month

American Horror Story: Delicate – Season 12, Part 2 (April 4)

American Horror Story returns with the second part of the Delicate season, which stars Emma Roberts and Kim Kardashian. Roberts stars as an actress who is trying her hardest to become a mother, with many failed attempts. This leads her to believe something sinister is interfering with her plans.

Quiet on Set: The Dark Side of Kids TV (April 5)

The new documentary series Quiet on Set investigates the alleged toxic work environment behind many of Nickelodeon’s hit children’s series in the 1990s and 2000s, with many ex-child stars and cast and crew of the shows coming forward to share their stories.

What else is streaming on Binge?

The Last of Us Episode 9 (Image: Binge/HBO)

Binge is home to plenty of great content, including the majority of HBO’s massive back catalogue. Here are some guides to all the great titles Binge has to offer:

Start streaming on Binge.

What’s on Prime Video this month

Fallout – Season 1 (April 11)

Bethesda’s long-running hit video game franchise Fallout gets the TV series treatment in Prime Video’s new show. The series is a new story set in the Fallout world, following a vault dweller named Lucy (Ella Purnell) who embarks on a journey through the post-apocalyptic wasteland of California to find her father. Along the way she meets Maximus (Aaron Moten), a member of the Brotherhood of Steel, and The Ghoul (Walton Goggins), who represent very different factions within the wasteland.

Past Lives (April 26)

Oscar-nominated drama film Past Lives was heralded as one of the greatest releases of 2023 and if you missed it in cinemas its finally available to watch at home on April 26. The movie stars Greta Lee and Teo Yoo as two childhood friends whose lives diverge, only to come back together decades later where they ponder what their lives could have been if nothing had changed.

What else is worth watching on Prime Video?

Prime Video

Prime Video Australia’s offerings can be quite different from the content in other countries, so we’ve picked some of our favourites below that you can watch locally.

Start streaming on Prime Video.

What to watch on Paramount+ this month?

Mission Impossible – Dead Reckoning – Part One (April 10)

Tom Cruise’s latest impossible mission hits streaming this month. The seventh instalment in the Mission: Impossible franchise follows Ethan Hunt and his team as they hunt down a terrifying AI weapon that has the potential to end all of humanity if in the wrong hands. New to the cast this time is Hayley Atwell as Grace and Pom Klementieff as Paris.

Knuckles (April 27)

Paramount’s live-action Sonic the Hedgehog universe expands into television in April as Idris Elba’s echidna gets his own solo series, where Knuckles attempts to teach police deputy Wade the ways of an echidna warrior.

What else is on Paramount+?

What to watch Australia. Image: IMDb

Paramount+ is our newest streaming service in Australia, but it’s quickly bulking up its content offering. We’ve started a guide to streaming on Paramount+ for you below.

Start streaming on Paramount+.

What’s new on Apple TV+ this month?

Sugar (April 5)

Sugar stars Colin Farrell as the private detective John Sugar who is in charge of investigating the disappearance of the beloved granddaughter of Hollywood producer, John Siegel. But as his investigations bear fruit he starts to uncover Siegel’s family secrets.

What else is streaming on Apple TV+?

What to watch Australia. Image: Apple TV+

If you’re unaware of Apple TV+’s growing library of content, we’ve put together some suggestions for you below:

Start streaming on Apple TV+.

What’s new on PEDESTRIAN TELEVISION?

What to watch Australia. Image: Supplied

In case you didn’t know, our parent company, Pedestrian Group, has launched a brand new television channel on 9Now, which streams a bunch of chaotic pop culture content for free 24/7.

Along with re-runs of cult classics like Jawbreaker and Fright Night, there are awesome reality shows like Call Me Mother (which will fill the RuPaul’s Drag Race void in your life) and Murder House Flip (a renovation show for old crime scenes).

Recently there have been some great LGBTQIA+ additions, including Two Queers Comedy Festival and the docuseries My First Time.

You can see some of our top recs for PEDESTRIAN TELEVISION here.

Sports streaming

What to watch Australia. Image: Supplied

Gone are the days when you needed an expensive cable subscription for sports. Many of our streaming services have branched out into the world of sports, including Kayo, Stan Sport, Optus Sport and free-to-air channels like Seven and Nine.

Check out our guide to find out all about the upcoming sports on streaming services.

When you’re done here, you can check out the full list of every single title streaming on Netflix, Stan, Prime Video, Binge, Disney+, Apple TV+, PEDESTRIAN TELEVISION and Paramount+.

This article has been updated since its original publish date.

Lead Image: Binge/Prime Video/Netflix/Paramount