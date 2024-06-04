Star Wars The Acolyte: What Time Will the Series Drop in Australia?

Following May the 4th we were given a new look at the latest and greatest thing coming out of the galaxy far, far away – Star Wars: The Acolyte. From everything we’ve seen this looks to be one Star Wars adventure you don’t want to miss as the series delves into the origins and mysteries of the Dark Side.

Let’s take a look at what we know about this new Star Wars show so far.

Image: Lucasfilm

The Acolyte is the next Star Wars show on the docket, and we don’t have to wait very long to see it. The series is set to release its first two episodes on June 5, 2024. The following six episodes will be released weekly on Wednesdays.

The series is getting a different release time in Australia as it falls into line with the time zones of other countries. In the US, The Acolyte is being released at 6:00 pm PT on Tuesday, June 4. This means in Australian times we’ll be able to watch it each week on Wednesdays at:

11:00 am AEST

10:30 am ACST

9:00 am AWST

You can see the full release schedule for the series below.

Where to watch Star Wars: The Acolyte

The Acolyte, like all things Star Wars-related, will be released for streaming on Disney+ in Australia and around the world.

Star Wars: The Acolyte Trailer

The Acolyte has been a mystery wrapped in an enigma ever since it was announced, but the first trailer for the series gave us some real insight into the new Star Wars tale.

It appears the series is going to feature plenty of high-octane action sequences, as well as introduce us to a time period we haven’t seen in Star Wars live-acton thus far: the High Republic.

You can also see a clip of an action-packed fight between Amandla Stenberg and Lee Jung-jae’s characters below.

Star Wars: The Acolyte Cast

Image: Disney+

It’s always exciting to see who is joining the Star Wars galaxy, and The Acolyte has some very exciting names attached to it.

One of the Jedi Masters is played by Lee Jung-jae (Squid Game), while his dangerous ex-student is performed by Amandla Stenberg (Bodies Bodies Bodies).

Also aboard the cast of The Acolyte is Manny Jacinto (The Good Place), Dafne Keen (Logan), Charlie Bennett (Chicago Fire), Jodie Turner-Smith (The Neon Demon), Rebecca Henderson (Russian Doll), Dean-Charles Chapman (1917), Joonas Suotamo (Star Wars Episodes VII-IX), and Carrie-Anne Moss (The Matrix).

The series is created and written by Leslye Headland (Russian Doll).

Is Keanu Reeves in The Acolyte?

Image: Studiocanal

A while back, Giant Freakin Robot reported that Keanu Reeves had filmed a cameo for The Acolyte, but there has been no official casting announcement, so it’s unclear how true this will turn out to be.

Fans are hoping for an appearance of the Sith Lord Revan in The Acolyte, a character that has been introduced in wider Star Wars media, but is yet to be seen in a live-action film or TV series. Along with the rumours of a Reeves appearance, many are hoping he could be showing up as Revan, but it’s all just speculation at this point.

Star Wars: The Acolyte Plot

Image: Disney+

When The Acolyte was first announced, all we knew was that it would be exploring the beginnings of the dark side of the force in the Star Wars universe.

The official synopsis keeps things pretty mysterious, but we have some idea of how the story will go:

In Star Wars: The Acolyte an investigation into a shocking crime spree pits a respected Jedi Master (Lee Jung-jae) against a dangerous warrior from his past (Amandla Stenberg). As more clues emerge, they travel down a dark path where sinister forces reveal all is not what it seems…

Where does The Acolyte fit into the Star Wars timeline?

Image: Disney+

As mentioned, The Acolyte is set during the High Republic era, which is considered to be a point in time when the Jedi Order was at its peak in the galaxy.

Unlike some of the more recent Star Wars projects like Andor or Ahsoka, The Acolyte takes place before any of the Skywalker Saga movies or series.

The Acolyte is set at the end of the High Republic era (and is likely to show us why it ended in 132 BBY. This is nearly 100 years prior to Star Wars: Episode I – The Phantom Menace and makes it the earliest Star Wars series so far.

There isn’t long to go before this new Star Wars adventure is on streaming services, but that hasn’t stopped a few leaks from appearing.

In March, it was announced that the 25th-anniversary cinema re-release of The Phantom Menace would include an exclusive sneak peek of the upcoming Star Wars series. These screenings have been taking place as of May 3 in time for Star Wars Day, and subsequently, the exclusive footage that was shown to theatregoers has made its way online (we won’t link to it here, but if you’re really eager, you can search and find it).

If you’d rather avoid the leaks, you won’t have to wait long as The Acolyte is hyperspeeding its way towards us for its June 5 release date.

Lead Image Credit: Disney+