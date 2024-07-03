Here Are Amazon Australia’s Best Deals of the Week

Amazon is an online shopper’s dream. But, if you want the best prices on your favourite items, you’ll need to spend time scouring through the countless sales.
Not only are there hundreds, nay, thousands of sales running at any given time, the discounts are constantly being updated. So, if you’re sick of being swamped by Amazon deals, never fear. We’ve gone ahead and done all the hard work for you by finding some of the best sales available on Amazon Australia.
We’ll be updating this list every week to help keep you in the loop.
The best deals on Amazon Australia this week
Logitech MK950 Signature Slim Wireless Keyboard and Mouse Combo
If you’re looking for a matching keyboard and mouse for your office space, this combo from Logitech is currently 20 per cent off.
This large heating pad is perfect if your regular hot water bottle or wheat bag just isn’t cutting it anymore.
Ottocast A2Air Wireless Android Auto Adapter
If your car has Android Auto, investing in a wireless adapter makes it easier to connect your phone to your car every time.
Rainy weather calls for more indoor workouts. If you’re a fan of yoga or exercise ball workouts, this one by PROIRON is on sale right now.
Classica Granite Mortar and Pestle
If you’ve been watching The Bear lately, you might be thinking that it’s time to upgrade your kitchen and cooking with a mortar and pestle.
Feshory 10 Pack Airtight Glass Food Storage Containers
And once you’ve finished cooking a masterpiece, you can store the leftovers in these glass containers.
Bagail 4 Set Compression Packing Cubes
I didn’t believe the hype around packing cubes until I tried some for myself. Not only do they compress your clothing so it all fits, but they’re also great for organising your luggage.
If you’re looking for an affordable smartphone, the Motorola Moto G54 is currently over $100 off.
Apple AirPods (2nd Generation)
You either love in-ear earbuds, or you can’t stand them. If you don’t like the feeling of pushing a bit of rubber into your ear canal, these 2nd Generation AirPods will help.
Image credit: Freshory/Logitech/@idajapa/Motorola
