JB Hi-Fi’s Epic EOFY Sale Includes Cheap Deals on Apple, Samsung and Dyson Products

If there’s one good thing about the end of the financial year it’s the sales that come with it. If you’re in the market for new tech or home appliances, JB Hi-Fi is definitely one of the best places to find it and the retailer is running some epic deals for EOFY.

Remember that EOFY is this Sunday, June 30, so be sure to do all your important (work-related) shopping before then if you want to take advantage of the deals.

Here are our top picks.

Top picks from JB Hi-Fi’s EOFY sale

EOFY Samsung Deals

Samsung Galaxy A55 5G 128GB – $599

Samsung Galaxy A15 5G 128GB – $329

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra 256GB – $1887

Samsung Galaxy S24 5G 256GB – $1187

Samsung Galaxy Buds2 – $222

Samsung Galaxy Watch6 40mm – $384

EOFY Apple Deals

Apple iPhone 13 128GB – $887

Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max 256GB – $1937

Apple iPhone 15 Pro 128GB – $1587

Apple iPhone 15 128GB – $1287

Apple iPhone 14 128GB – $1087

AirPods (2nd Gen) – $169

AirPods Pro (2nd Gen) – $349

EOFY Google Deals

Google Pixel 8 Pro 5G 128GB – $997

Google Pixel 8 5G 128GB – $797

EOFY Home Office Deals

Lenovo 24-inch FHD Monitor – $129

Samsung 24-inch Curved Monitor – $149

LG QHD UltraWide Gaming Monitor – $559

Logitech Lift Vertical Ergonomic Mouse – $103

Logitech KS380S Pebble 2 Combo Wireless Keyboard and Mouse – $103

Netgear Orbi RBK7635 AX5400 Tri-Ban Mesh Wi-Fi 6 System – $499

EOFY Gaming Deals

PlayStation 5 Slim Console – $669

PlayStation VR2 Horizon Call of the Mountain Bundle – $779

Xbox Series X 1TB Console – $669

Luigi’s Mansion 2 HD (Switch) – $69

EA FC24 (PS5) – $34

Helldivers 2 (PS5) – $59

EOFY TV Deals

LG 86-inch 4K Smart LED TV – $2495

Hisense 65-inch 4K Mini-LED QLED Smart TV – $1695

LG 55-inch 4K Smart OLED TV – $2495

Samsung 55-inch 4K Smart OLED TV – $2495

TCL 44-inch 4K QD Mini-LED Google TV – $1295

EOFY Fitness Deals

Garmin VivoActive 4S Smartwatch – $349

Garmin Fenix 7S Pro – $1179

Spacetalk Adventurer 2 Kids Video 4G Smartwatch – $249

Fitbit Charge 6 Activity Tracker – $199

EOFY Audio and Headphone Deals

Jabra Elite 4 ANC True Wireless Earbuds – $69

Sony WH-CH720N Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones – $149

Bose QuietComfort Ultra Wireless Noise Cancelling Earbuds – $369

JBL Clip 4 Portable Bluetooth Speaker – $59

UE Boom 3 Portable Bluetooth Speaker – $166

EOFY Home Appliance Deals

Roborock Q Revo Robotic Vacuum with Multifunctional Dock – $1497

Ecovacs Deebot X2 OMNI Vacuum Cleaner – $1996

Dyson V8 Origin – $398

Dyson V12 Detect Slim Absolute – $996

Dyson 360 Visi Nav Robot Vacuum – $1547

Nespresso Vertuo Pop Bundle – $198

DeLonghi Rivelia Bean to Cup Coffee Machine – $1398

Ninja 5.2L Xl Air Fryer – $136

Hisense 20L 800 Watt Microwave – $99

Ninja Precision Blender Mega Pack – $97

LG 8KG Front Load Washer – $649

Hisense 326L 2 Door Fridge – $699

LG 420L Bottom Mount Fridge – $999

Dyson HP07 Purifying Hot+Cool Fan Heater – $688

For all the deals in the sale, check out JB Hi-Fi’s website. For other EOFY happening around the place at the moment, check out our roundup.

Lead Image: JB Hi-Fi