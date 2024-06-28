JB Hi-Fi’s Epic EOFY Sale Includes Cheap Deals on Apple, Samsung and Dyson Products

If there’s one good thing about the end of the financial year it’s the sales that come with it. If you’re in the market for new tech or home appliances, JB Hi-Fi is definitely one of the best places to find it and the retailer is running some epic deals for EOFY.
Remember that EOFY is this Sunday, June 30, so be sure to do all your important (work-related) shopping before then if you want to take advantage of the deals.
Here are our top picks.
Top picks from JB Hi-Fi’s EOFY sale
EOFY Samsung Deals
- Samsung Galaxy A55 5G 128GB – $599
- Samsung Galaxy A15 5G 128GB – $329
- Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra 256GB – $1887
- Samsung Galaxy S24 5G 256GB – $1187
- Samsung Galaxy Buds2 – $222
- Samsung Galaxy Watch6 40mm – $384
EOFY Apple Deals
- Apple iPhone 13 128GB – $887
- Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max 256GB – $1937
- Apple iPhone 15 Pro 128GB – $1587
- Apple iPhone 15 128GB – $1287
- Apple iPhone 14 128GB – $1087
- AirPods (2nd Gen) – $169
- AirPods Pro (2nd Gen) – $349
EOFY Google Deals
- Google Pixel 8 Pro 5G 128GB – $997
- Google Pixel 8 5G 128GB – $797
EOFY Home Office Deals
- Lenovo 24-inch FHD Monitor – $129
- Samsung 24-inch Curved Monitor – $149
- LG QHD UltraWide Gaming Monitor – $559
- Logitech Lift Vertical Ergonomic Mouse – $103
- Logitech KS380S Pebble 2 Combo Wireless Keyboard and Mouse – $103
- Netgear Orbi RBK7635 AX5400 Tri-Ban Mesh Wi-Fi 6 System – $499
EOFY Gaming Deals
- PlayStation 5 Slim Console – $669
- PlayStation VR2 Horizon Call of the Mountain Bundle – $779
- Xbox Series X 1TB Console – $669
- Luigi’s Mansion 2 HD (Switch) – $69
- EA FC24 (PS5) – $34
- Helldivers 2 (PS5) – $59
EOFY TV Deals
- LG 86-inch 4K Smart LED TV – $2495
- Hisense 65-inch 4K Mini-LED QLED Smart TV – $1695
- LG 55-inch 4K Smart OLED TV – $2495
- Samsung 55-inch 4K Smart OLED TV – $2495
- TCL 44-inch 4K QD Mini-LED Google TV – $1295
EOFY Fitness Deals
- Garmin VivoActive 4S Smartwatch – $349
- Garmin Fenix 7S Pro – $1179
- Spacetalk Adventurer 2 Kids Video 4G Smartwatch – $249
- Fitbit Charge 6 Activity Tracker – $199
EOFY Audio and Headphone Deals
- Jabra Elite 4 ANC True Wireless Earbuds – $69
- Sony WH-CH720N Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones – $149
- Bose QuietComfort Ultra Wireless Noise Cancelling Earbuds – $369
- JBL Clip 4 Portable Bluetooth Speaker – $59
- UE Boom 3 Portable Bluetooth Speaker – $166
EOFY Home Appliance Deals
- Roborock Q Revo Robotic Vacuum with Multifunctional Dock – $1497
- Ecovacs Deebot X2 OMNI Vacuum Cleaner – $1996
- Dyson V8 Origin – $398
- Dyson V12 Detect Slim Absolute – $996
- Dyson 360 Visi Nav Robot Vacuum – $1547
- Nespresso Vertuo Pop Bundle – $198
- DeLonghi Rivelia Bean to Cup Coffee Machine – $1398
- Ninja 5.2L Xl Air Fryer – $136
- Hisense 20L 800 Watt Microwave – $99
- Ninja Precision Blender Mega Pack – $97
- LG 8KG Front Load Washer – $649
- Hisense 326L 2 Door Fridge – $699
- LG 420L Bottom Mount Fridge – $999
- Dyson HP07 Purifying Hot+Cool Fan Heater – $688
For all the deals in the sale, check out JB Hi-Fi’s website. For other EOFY happening around the place at the moment, check out our roundup.
