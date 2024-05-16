35 Highly-Anticipated TV Shows to Add to Your List in 2024

At Lifehacker, we independently select and write about stuff we love and think you'll like too. We have affiliate and advertising partnerships, which means we may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. BTW – prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

2023 was a big year for TV, with many old favourites (The Bear, OMITB) and new favourites (The Last of Us, The Fall of the House of Usher) gracing our screens. But amidst the uncertainty that the guild strikes have left on Hollywood, what new TV shows are in store for us in 2024?

As it turns out, there are still quite a few, and we’ve picked some of the top series we’re looking forward to this year.

Top TV shows to look forward to in 2024

The Acolyte

Release date: June 4

The next Star Wars series out of Disney+ is The Acolyte, the first live-action series set in the period of the High Republic, where the Jedi were at their peak. This new series, starring Amandla Stenberg, Carrie-Anne Moss, Dafne Keen and Lee Jung-jae, explores the origins of the Sith and sees a Padawan reunite with their former Jedi master to investigate a series of crimes.

Where to watch in Australia: Disney+

Bridgerton – Season 3

Release date: Part 1 streaming now, June 13 (Part 2)

The hotly anticipated romance period series Bridgerton returned for Part 1 of Season 3 in May. The third season is based on the fourth book in Julia Quinn’s series, which focuses on the romance between Colin Bridgerton and Penelope Featherington.

Where to watch in Australia: Netflix

The Boys – Season 4

Release date: June 13

Finally, The Boys are back in town. Rolling right out of spin-off series, Gen V, Season 4 of The Boys sees the world on the brink of collapse. Homelander is on a rampage, Victoria Neumann is nearing the Oval Office, and Butcher has only months to live – therefore, only having months to stop them.

Where to watch in Australia: Prime Video

House of the Dragon – Season 2

Release date: June 17th

Everyone who had been burned by the Game of Thrones finale found redemption in House of the Dragon, the prequel series about the Targaryen dynasty that breathed new fire into the franchise.

Season 1 explored the friendship and fallout between Rhaenyra Targaryen and Alicent Hightower, who took their families to war over the Iron Throne, both believing their blood to be the rightful ruler. The first season only scratched the surface of the events in George R.R. Martin’s book, Fire & Blood, and Season 2 will continue the brutal fight between the Greens and Blacks of the Targaryen family.

Where to watch in Australia: Binge

The Bear – Season 3

Release date: June 27

The Bear has risen to wild levels of success following its numerous Golden Globe and Emmy award wins, but it is well deserved. The series follows an ex-big-city chef who returns home after his brother’s death to continue running his sandwich shop. Eventually with the help of his family and friends, he relaunches the restaurant to be his own – but not without drama.

Good news for Aussies is that The Bear will not be delayed in Australia this year, so get ready to binge watch.

Where to watch in Australia: Disney+

Only Murders in the Building

Release date: August 27

Somehow, our favourite trio from the Arconia have found another murder mystery to solve in their fictional podcast, and this time, it hits close to home. The investigation takes the group to new places as far-flung as Los Angeles and as close as the previously un-seen West Tower of their beloved New York apartment building.

This season’s guest stars include Meryl Streep, Da’Vine Joy Randolph, Eugene Levy, Eva Longoria, Zach Galifianakis, Molly Shannon, Kumail Nanjiani, Melissa McCarthy and Richard Kind.

Where to watch in Australia: Disney+

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power – Season 2

Release date: August 29

The first season of the new The Lord of the Rings TV series, The Rings of Power, transported us straight back to Middle Earth with multi-million dollar production value and the younger versions of many iconic characters we’ve come to know and love.

In Season 2, the quest to stop Sauron from claiming ultimate power continues and forces the elves, dwarves, harfoots and humans to come together to stop evil from prevailing.

Where to watch in Australia: Prime Video

Agatha All Along

Release date: September 18

After many changing series titles, it turns out it was Agatha All Along and we’ll be seeing her later in the year. Kathryn Hahn returns as the WandaVision witch in Marvel’s second live-action series of the year, which also includes new cast members Joe Locke and Aubrey Plaza. The series will continue the story of Agatha Harkness after she is imprisoned in Westview by Wanda Maximoff and breaks free to try and regain her powers.

Where to watch in Australia: Disney+

Dune: Prophecy

Release date: Spring 2024

Following another successful cinema success with Dune Part Two, Denis Villeneuve’s sci-fi franchise is continuing in TV form in Dune: Prophecy. The prequel series is set thousands of years before Paul Atreides and tells the story of the origins of the mysterious sisterhood, the Bene Gesserit.

Where to watch in Australia: BINGE

Arcane – Season 2

Release date: November 2024

After far too long, one of the best video game adaptations of all time will grace our screens again in 2024.

Arcane defied all expectations with its awe-inspiring animation style, incredible voice cast and its fantastic story, telling the tale of two sisters in the steampunk-fantasy land of Runeterra (aka the home of League of Legends). With season one ending on a sizeable cliffhanger, everyone is waiting to see where season 2 of Arcane will take things.

Where to watch in Australia: Netflix

2024 TV Shows now streaming

Echo

Marvel started 2024 with its first Marvel Spotlight series, Echo. The series is much darker and bloodier than we’ve seen from a Disney+ Marvel show before (you can read our review here).

The story will follow Echo, an antihero who was first introduced in Hawkeye, played by Alaqua Cox. After her ruthless behaviour throughout New York catches up with her, Echo must face her past, which includes Vincent D’Onofrio’s Kingpin.

Stream it now on Disney+

Boy Swallows Universe

Netflix’s new Australian original series is based on the hit novel, Boy Swallows Universe. The series takes place in the suburbs of Brisbane in the 1980s and follows a young boy as he tries to figure out what it means to be a good man amongst a backdrop of crime and violence.

Watch it on Netflix

Ted

Over a decade after the original movie, Seth MacFarlane’s profane teddy bear is back in an original new series. Ted (the TV show) is a prequel to the movie, following the bear in 1993, where he finds his star fallen, and he resorts to returning to Massachusetts to live with his bestie, 16-year-old John Bennett (Max Burkholder).

Stream it on Binge

True Detective: Night Country

The gritty crime drama series True Detective is back for a fourth round, following yet another new set of detectives. Season 4 puts Jodie Foster and Kali Reis together as detectives in Ennis, Alaska, who are investigating the disappearance of eight men from the Tsalal Arctic Research Station.

Watch it on Binge

Prosper

Prosper is Stan’s latest Australian original series, starring Richard Roxburgh and Rebecca Gibney. The series follows a fictional megachurch in Sydney that is on the verge of a loft expansion into the USA, but dark family secrets may threaten its success. Succession fans should definitely tune in to this one.

Stream it on Stan

Masters of the Air

Masters of the Air is the spiritual successor to Band of Brothers, following a crew of soldiers in WWII who battle unrelenting German forces while holed up inside a bomber known as the “flying fortress”. Austin Butler, Barry Keoghan and Callum Turner all star.

Stream it on Apple TV+.

Feud: Capote vs The Swans

Ryan Murphy’s Feud anthology series followed the rivalry between Bette Davis and Joan Crawford in season 1. In season 2, it returns to inspect another famous rivalry. This time, it is about Truman Capote’s relationships with the socialites of New York City, which he destroys after exposing their escapades in his unfinished novel, Answered Prayer, causing them all to seek vengeance against him.

Stream it now on Binge

Mr & Mrs Smith

A new take on Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt’s classic spy movie is coming thanks to Prime Video’s Mr & Mrs Smith TV show. The premise is a little different from the movie version, this time seeing two strangers (played by Donald Glover and Francesca Sloane) land jobs at a spy agency who must pretend to be married for their cover story, which becomes increasingly complex as they realise they may have real feelings for each other.

Stream it now on Prime Video

Halo – Season 2

The TV adaptation of the massively successful video game franchise, Halo, returns this year. Season 1 proved that the Halo TV show wasn’t afraid to go in its own direction and that continues in season 2 as Master Chief John-117 risks everything to expose the Covenant’s nefarious plans and deals with Joseph Morgan’s new villain, James Ackerson.

Stream it now on Paramount+

Star Wars: The Bad Batch – Season 3

The animated Star Wars series The Bad Batch will comes to an end in its third season, but it’s going out with a bang. Season 3 follows the elite squad of clone troopers as they attempt to rescue their genetic sibling, Omega, from the clutches of the Empire. Some iconic Star Wars characters are expected to appear in this season, such as Fennec Shand and Asaji Ventress.

Stream it now on Disney+

Avatar: The Last Airbender

The world has already seen one lacklustre attempt at bringing the classic animated series Avatar: The Last Airbender to life, but the new Netflix take is more acceptable. The series has a young cast of new actors telling the story of Aang, the young Avatar who must learn to master all four elements (water, earth, fire and air) to save the world from the invasion of the Fire Nation.

Stream it now on Netflix

The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live

The mainline show may have come to an end, but like a zombie, the The Walking Dead universe rises again. The latest spin-off series, The Ones Who Live, follows the fate of departed characters Rick (Andrew Lincoln) and Michonne (Danai Gurira), who attempt to find each other in the zombie-infested world.

Stream it now on Stan.

Shōgun

Shogun is a new period drama series set in 1600s Japan, following Lord Yoshii Toranaga, who faces threats from all sides after his enemies on the council unite against him. Toranaga is assisted by an English Pilot, John Blackthorne, and their translator, Toda Mariko, whose fates all become inextricably tied.

Watch it now on Disney+

Population 11

Stan’s new original series puts a dramedy spin onto Paddy Moriarty’s real-life disappearance from Larrimah in 2017. Population 11 follows the disappearance of a man from a small outback town with a population of 12, which forces his estranged son to travel from overseas to investigate his whereabouts and deal with the town’s motley crew of residents to gain clues.

Stream it now on Stan.

Apples Never Fall

The Liane Moriarty (Big Little Lies, Nine Perfect Strangers) universe of book adaptations continues in the new 2024 TV show, Apples Never Fall. This series sees the picture-perfect Delaney family challenged as a wounded young woman knocks on married couple Joy and Stan’s door. When Joy goes missing their adult children are forced to face the family’s darkest secrets.

As is typical in Moriarty’s book to screen adaptations, this one has a stacked cast with Annette Bening and Sam Neill starring as Joy and Stan, and Jake Lacy, Alison Brie, Conor Merrigan-Turner and Essie Randles playing their children.

Stream it all on Binge

X-Men ’97

Fans of X-Men: The Animated Series from the 1990s will be pleased to see the series return 30 years later in X-Men ’97. The Marvel animated series will be a direct sequel to the 90s edition but keeps the same art style, many of the same voice actors and the same classic music. The plot sees the X-Men dealing with the fallout of the death of their leader, Professor X.

Stream it weekly on Disney+

3 Body Problem

The next project for Game of Thrones writers David Benioff and D.B. Weiss is an adaptation of Liu Cixin’s sci-fi novel The Three-Body Problem. The story takes place on a version of Earth where a decision made in 1960s China goes on to impact a group of scientists in the present, who must work together to protect humanity from its greatest threat.

The series includes some familiar faces from GoT too, including John Bradley, Liam Cunningham and Jonathan Pryce.

Stream it all on Netflix

Palm Royale

Kristen Wiig’s new comedy series Palm Royale may just fill the White Lotus hole in your life. Featuring an ensemble cast (that includes Ricky Martin, Alison Janney and Laura Dern), the series follows Wiig’s character as she attempts to climb the social ranks in Palm Beach high society.

Watch it all on Apple TV+.

American Horror Story – Delicate: Part Two

Those eager to see where Emma Roberts and Kim Kardashian’s new American Horror Story season is going to go can now tune in to the second part. The first part set up a sinister look at motherhood as Roberts’ actress character began to suspect that something horrifying was keeping her from being a mother.

Stream it now on BINGE

Quiet on Set: The Dark Side of Kid’s TV

Quiet on Set is one of the most talked about TV shows of 2024 so far as the documentary series investigates allegations of abuse and toxic work environments behind many of Nickelodeon’s hit children’s shows from the 2000s, including Drake & Josh, The Amanda Show and iCarly.

Stream it now on BINGE

Fallout

Continuing the video game adaptation renaissance, Prime Video took a stab at Bethesda’s famous apocalyptic RPG, Fallout.

The series comes from Westworld creatives, Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy, with a stacked cast that includes Walton Goggins, Ella Purnell and Kyle MacLachlan.

This iteration of Fallout takes place in future post-apocalyptic Los Angeles, with an original story that is still canon within the world of the games (and it’s pretty damn good!)

Stream it now on Prime Video

MasterChef Australia 2024

Release date: April 22

An old faithful, Australia’s favourite cooking show, MasterChef, returns for another meal this year. The new season brings three new judges on board along with a range of new and budding chefs all competing in challenges to be crowned the master.

Watch it weekly on Channel 10 and 10 Play

The Jinx – Part Two

The chilling true tale of serial killer Robert Durst is continued in The Jinx – Part Two, the docuseries that helped eventually put the convicted murderer behind bars. In the eight years since the first part’s release a lot has happened in Durst’s story and the second season will reveal it all.

Stream it on BINGE

Knuckles

The third Sonic the Hedgehog movie isn’t due until later this year, but the animated video game mascot will return sooner than that in the companion show Knuckles.

Focusing on Idris Elba’s animated red echidna, Knuckles is a buddy cop series that sees the fiery Knuckles train human deputy sheriff Wade Whipple in the ways of an echidna warrior.

Stream it on Paramount+

Hacks – Season 3

Release date: May 3

Finally Jean Smart’s incredible comedy Hacks is back on our screens. The new season picks up a year after the end of season 2, which saw legendary Las Vegas comedian Deborah Vance (Smart) cut ties with her mentee Ava (Hannah Einbinder) to enable her to pursue her dreams. How exactly they come back together is one of the delights of the new season and the trailer promises plenty of hilarity.

Watch it now on Stan.

This is by no means all the TV shows coming our way, but we’ll keep you posted with more new series as we continue through the year. You can also get a preview of the movies coming out in 2024 here.

Lead Image: Netflix/Binge/Prime Video/Disney+

This article has been updated with additional titles.