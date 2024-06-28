You Can Currently Save Up to $550 On Dyson Vacuums, Fans, Headphones and More

Dyson is currently running a huge EOFY sale where you can save up to $550 on its range of vacuums, hair styling tools, purifying heaters and fans, and headphones.
If you’re keen to nab yourself a brand new piece of Dyson tech, now’s the time to do it. Dyson vacuums, fans and hair tools are expensive, and they aren’t always discounted. So when they do go on sale, they sell out pretty quickly.
This is also one of the rare sales that features Dyson’s noise-cancelling headphones. When these babies first hit shelves, people were a little sceptical about the attachable travel visor that goes over your mouth to let you breathe in purified air. While they might look strange, having fresh air blown into your face sounds delightful.
Here are all the offers available during the Dyson sales.
Table of contents
Shop Dyson’s EOFY sale
Best Dyson Airwrap, hair dryer and straightener sales
- Dyson Airwrap Complete Long multi-styler and dryer, Receive a complimentary travel pouch valued at $99
- Dyson Airwrap Complete Long multi-styler and dryer, now $677 (usually $849)
- Dyson Corrale straightener (Prussian Blue/Rich Copper), now $599 (usually $699) + receive a bonus brush kit valued at $69
- Dyson Corrale straightener (Bright Copper/Bright Nickel), now $599 (usually $699) + receive a bonus brush kit valued at $69
- Dyson Supersonic hair dryer (Iron/Fuchsia), now $437 (usually $649)
- Dyson Supersonic hair dryer (Black/Nickel), now $437 (usually $649)
- Dyson Supersonic hair dryer (Ceramic Pink/Rose Gold), now $486 (usually $649)
- Dyson Supersonic hair dryer (Bright Nickel/Bright Copper), now $486 (usually $649) + receive a bonus Brush+Comb Gift Set valued at $69
- Dyson Supersonic Nural Intelligent hair dryer. Receive a complimentary Brush+Comb Gift Set valued at $69 plus a presentation case valued at $99
Best Dyson stick vacuum cleaner sales
- Gen5detect Complete, now $1,599 (save $450 when you trade in any brand of vacuum. Use code ‘GEN5TRADEIN’ at checkout.
- V15 Detect Absolute vacuum, now $996 (usually $1,449)
- Cyclone V10 Absolute, now $744 (usually $1,299)
- Dyson V8 Plus, now $397 (usually $699)
- Dyson V8 Origin Extra, now $399 (usually $649)
- Dyson V8 Absolute, now $549 (usually $999)
- Dyson V10 Cyclone, now $694 (usually $1,099)
- Dyson V10 Cyclone Absolute, now $744 (usually $1,399)
- Dyson V12 Detect Slim Absolute, now $966 (usually $1,349)
- Dyson V12 Detect Slim Complete, now $1,025 (usually $1,199)
- Dyson V15 Detect Absolute, now $996 (usually $1,449)
- Dyson Gen5outsize Absolute, now $1,194 (usually $1,649)
- Dyson WashG1 wet floor cleaner, Receive complimentary additional microfibre rollers (valued at $49)
Best Dyson air purifier fans and heater sales
- Dyson Pure Hot+Cool Link, now $490 (usually $799)
- Dyson Purifier Hot+Cool purifying fan heater, now $688 (usually $999)
- Dyson Purifier Hot+Cool Gen1, now $799 (usually $899)
- Dyson Purifier Hot+Cool Formaldehyde purifying fan heater, now $999 (usually $1,149)
Best Dyson headphone sales
- Dyson Zone Absolute+ Noise Cancelling Headphones with Explorer Travel Case, now $699 (usually $1,099)
Just remember to get in quick because Dyson’s EOFY sale ends in two days.
Lead Image Credit: Dyson Instagram
