What to Watch on Aussie Streaming Services This Month

If you’re wondering what to watch these days, you’re not alone. We have so many streaming services, each with so many promising content offerings; where does one begin?

We’re officially more than a third of the way through the new year, with a fresh batch of content to watch, and many streamers have a vast array of new movies and series to look forward to.

We’re here to help your decision fatigue by breaking down all the best things you can watch on each Aussie streaming service throughout the month.

What to watch on Netflix this month

Bridgerton – Season 3 Part 2 (June 13)

The first four episodes of Bridgerton Season 3 left us all hanging, and luckily, we don’t have to wait too long for more. If the trailer for Part 2 is anything to go by, the back half of the season will have Colin digging into Penelope’s secret, which could have massive ramifications for their relationship.

Hit Man (June 7)

Glen Powell’s new thriller comedy Hit Man is receiving absolutely rave reviews ahead of its June 7 release. Powell stars as professional hit man Gary Johnson, who breaks protocol to help a woman desperately fleeing her abusive husband – and finds himself falling for her.

What to watch on Stan this month

Trailblazers (June 4)

Those eager for more Matildas content ahead of the 2024 Paris Olympics definitely need to check out Stan’s new documentary Trailblazers. The film takes a look at both past and present members of the national women’s football team and some of the major tests and successes they’ve had over the years that have led to them being the superstars they are today.

Exposure (June 20)

Alice Englert (Beautiful Creatures), Essie Davis (Nitram), Mia Artemis (Anyone But You) and Thomas Weatherall (Heartbreak High) star in Stan’s new Aussie series Exposure, which follows photographer Jacs Gould after she returns home to her town of Port Kembla following the death of her friend and discovers the secrets of their relationship and truth behind their death.

What to watch on Disney+ this month

Star Wars: The Acolyte (June 5)

The Acolyte takes us back to the familiar galaxy far, far away, but this time in a time period yet to be explored in live-action. Taking place in the High Republic era, when the Jedi are at their peak, the series explores the origins of the Dark Side of the Force through a series of murders and the Jedi Master and his ex-apprentice, who are at the heart of it all.

The Bear – Season 3 (June 27)

Following an awards season sweep everyone is looking forward to getting back in the kitchen with The Bear. Season 3 will push the team to its limit as they attempt to push the boundaries of culinary excellence at their sandwich-turned-fine-dining restaurant, which bleeds into their lives outside of work.

What to watch on Binge this month

House of the Dragon – Season 2 (June 17)

The main event on BINGE that everyone has been waiting for is the return of the Game of Thrones prequel, House of the Dragon. Season 2 sets up all-out war in Westeros as the Targaryen dynasty divides even further into Team Green and Team Black in pursuit of the Iron Throne (what else?).

What’s on Prime Video this month

The Boys – Season 4 (June 13)

The raunchy, bloody, satirical take on superhero culture is back in Prime Video’s The Boys. Following the explosive third season (and its spin-off Gen V), Billy Butcher has a task ahead of him: finding a way to save Ryan from his tyrannical father, Homelander, who is on an unchecked rampage of power. Not to mention that Butcher is on the clock after finding out he is terminal thanks to all the Compound V he ingested last season.

What to watch on Paramount+ this month?

Mayor of Kingstown – Season 3 (June 3)

Jeremy Renner returns as Mike McClusky, the mayor of the fictional Michigan town of Kingstown, who helps to preserve a fragile order amongst the opposing street gangs, prisoners, guards and police. Things are heating up in Season 3 as a new Russian gang sets up shop in Kingstown and it’s up to Mike to keep the peace.

What’s new on Apple TV+ this month?

Presumed Innocent (June 12)

Jake Gyllenhaal leads the new Apple TV+ series Presumed Innocent alongside Ruth Negga, O-T Fagbenle and Peter Sarsgaard. The series tells the story of a horrific murder that upends the Chicago Attorneys’ office when one of its own is suspected of the crime.

What’s new on PEDESTRIAN TELEVISION?

What to watch Australia. Image: Supplied

In case you didn’t know, our parent company, Pedestrian Group, has launched a brand new television channel on 9Now, which streams a bunch of chaotic pop culture content for free 24/7.

Along with re-runs of cult classics like Jawbreaker and Fright Night, there are awesome reality shows like Call Me Mother (which will fill the RuPaul’s Drag Race void in your life) and Murder House Flip (a renovation show for old crime scenes).

In June, those with a Marvel itch following X-Men ’97 can tune into the Japanese series, Marvel Anime: X-Men.

Sports streaming

What to watch Australia. Image: Supplied

Gone are the days when you needed an expensive cable subscription for sports. Many of our streaming services have branched out into the world of sports, including Kayo, Stan Sport, Optus Sport and free-to-air channels like Seven and Nine.

Check out our guide to find out all about the upcoming sports on streaming services.

This article has been updated since its original publish date.

Lead Image: Disney+/Prime Video/Netflix/Stan/Paramount+