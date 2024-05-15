House of the Dragon Season 2 Trailers Set up a Massive Dragon War

At Lifehacker, we independently select and write about stuff we love and think you'll like too. We have affiliate and advertising partnerships, which means we may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. BTW – prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

House of the Dragon’s first season came and went all too quickly and we’re all fired up for the arrival of season 2. The Game of Thrones prequel series weaves an epic saga about a schism within the Targaryen household and this new season is demanding we take a side. But which side is the right one? Allow us to provide you with all the information we have about House of the Dragon Season 2 to help you choose.

Season 2 of House of the Dragon is coming up quickly. HBO confirmed the new season will premiere on June 17 with new episodes releasing weekly on Mondays here in Australia.

Throughout Season 1 episodes dropped at 11:00 am AEST on Mondays and we can expect that to be similar for Season 2. Be prepared to stay off the internet for large parts of the day (or take a conveniently timed lunch break).

New episodes will be available to stream on BINGE each week and will also be available on Hubbl and Foxtel.

House of the Dragon Season 2: Plot

Image: HBO

HBO had such confidence in its Game of Thrones spin-off that it actually renewed it for another season barely a week after the first episode was released. That’s good news for us because we are on the edge of our seats seeing how things will play out following the end of season 1.

We’re not going to go into too many House of the Dragon spoilers here, there are books for that, but if you’re unfamiliar with the concept of the show just know that it focuses on a civil war amongst the Targaryen family, referred to as the Dance of Dragons.

In season one we’ve been introduced to the key players in this war, including Rhaenyra Targaryen (Emma D’Arcy) who is named the first female heir to the Iron Throne by her father. She must fight to keep her place as heir after her ex-best friend and the Queen, Alicent Hightower (Olivia Cooke), attempts to usurp her throne with her son, Aegon, instead.

After the season 1 finale, we know that war in Westeros is primed to explode between the Greens and the Blacks, after a ten episode-long build-up.

Writer and producer Sara Hess told The Hollywood Reporter in October 2022 that we’ll see more of Rhaenyra and Daemon’s relationship in season 2:

“Right now, we’re writing season two and figuring out, what is the nature of [Daemon’s] relationship with Rhaenyra? There are many interpretations [in George R.R. Martin’s book Fire & Blood] to that,” Hess said.

Executive Producer Ryan Condal told The Sunday Times in the UK that while season 1 of HOTD was a lot of set-up, season 2 will dig into the war:

“We will get to the spectacle. But you have to understand these people’s complexities before they’re thrown into war,” Condal said. “Series 2 will hit the rhythms people came to expect from the middle run of Game of Thrones, but it will have been earned, and viewers will feel the tragedies because we put the work in.”

Condal also told Entertainment Weekly that season 2 will move into a similar format to that of Game of Thrones, which had multiple weaving character storylines.

“[Season 2] does fall into that ensemble piece where you’re following multiple characters. They’re not all in the same place, but this is still very much a story of Alicent and Rhaenyra and their families pitted against each other. We’re not gonna suddenly pull away from telling their stories. It’s just the nature of this thing, in season 2, it really opens up the world in a big way and the sprawl grows quite a bit.”

The EP also confirmed to Deadline that the time jumps in the series are now over and we’re sticking with the actors we’ve got:

“I will say, as a reward to our wonderful audience for following us through all the time jumps and recasts, they are done. We tell the story in real time from here forward. The actors are playing these characters until the end. We’re not recasting anybody. We’re not making any huge jumps forward in time. We are now in the Dance of the Dragons, and we’re gonna tell that story.”

House of the Dragon Season 2 Trailers

For more of an insight into how Season 2 of HOTD is going to play out you need only look at the latest trailers. The first teaser was actually released twice, with one taken from the perspective of the Blacks (Rhaenyra’s side) and the other from the Greens (Alicent’s side). As you can see both have a solid case for why they think they should sit on the Iron Throne and neither is giving up without a fight.

The most recent trailer hints at even more dragon battles in Season 2, which we’re totally here for.

Which cast members will be in season 2?

Image: HBO/Binge

The cast for season 2 of House of the Dragon has been confirmed to include season 1 veterans Emma D’arcy, Matthew Needham, Rhys Ifans, Olivia Cooke, Tom Glynn-Carney, Phia Saban, Ewan Mitchell, Eve Best, Steve Toussaint, Fabien Frankel, Harry Collett, Bethany Antonia, Phoebe Campbell and Jefferson Hall.

Sadly, it doesn’t look like Milly Alcock and Emily Carey, who played Rhaenyra and Alicent in their younger years, will be returning any time soon. Condal confirmed there are no plans to include them in season 2, but didn’t rule out the actress’s return entirely in future seasons.

George R.R. Martin revealed in a blog post that we’ll meet Alicent and Viserys’ fourth, oft-thought-forgotten, son Daeron in season 2. Apparently, the story didn’t allow for his introduction in season 1, and fair enough there are a lot of Targaryens already, but it seems he’ll be a part of the show moving forward.

Some of the newcomers to season 2 include Simon Russell Beale as Ser Simon Strong, Freddie Fox as Ser Gwayne Hightower, Gayle Rankin as Alys Rivers and Abubakar Salim as Alyn of Hull. Amanda Collin will play Jeyne Arryn, Kieran Bew as Hugh Hammer, Robert Rhodes as Silver Denys, Sam C Wilson as Blood, Mark Stobbart as Cheese, Steven Pacey as Gunthor Darklyn, Tom Bennett as Ulf, Vinenct Regan as Sir Rickard Throne and Tom Taylor as Lord Cregan Stark (yes, the Starks are back in this season!).

Where can you catch up on season 1?

Image: HBO/Binge

Season 1 of House of the Dragon wrapped up on October 24, 2022, and all ten episodes of the series have since been available to binge. Here in Australia, you’ll find them all streaming on BINGE.

This article has been updated with additional information.

Lead Image Credit: HBO/Binge