The Bear Season 3 Has a Release Date, but Will Aussies Get it at the Same Time as the US?

The Bear has truly taken over the internet in recent times thanks to its Golden Globes and Emmys wins, that Jeremy Allen White Calvin Klein photoshoot, and, more recently, the news that Season 3 is coming very soon! If you’re new to the chaotic world of The Bear, we’ve written on both Season 1 and Season 2 of the TV show so you can catch up rather easily, but for now, we’re here to talk about Season 3 of the dramedy and where you can watch it in Australia.

After the Hollywood Guild strikes last year there was some concern that the release date of Season 3 of The Bear would be delayed. But the team managed to turn it around very quickly and Disney confirmed that The Bear Season 3 was indeed coming out this year.

The most recent update we’ve received is that The Bear Season 3 is due to drop on Thursday, June 27, with all episodes available at once.

Will The Bear be delayed in Australia?

If you’ve been a long-term Australian fan of The Bear, you may already know that the past two seasons have hit our shores a fair bit later than the rest of the world. Will that happen again with Season 3?

Thankfully, no. On the Disney+ Australia IG page it’s been confirmed that The Bear Season 3 will be out in Australia on June 27, the same date as the rest of the world. Due to time zone differences we’ll probably see the new episodes drop at around 5:00 pm AEST.

Where to watch The Bear Season 3 in Australia

You can find Seasons 1 and 2 of The Bear streaming on Disney+ in Australia. When Season 3 releases, it will land there as well.

What is Season 3 of The Bear about?

Let’s revisit the general premise of The Bear (spoilers will be ahead). The show’s synopsis reads as follows:

A young chef from the fine dining world returns to Chicago to run his family’s sandwich shop.

Sounds simple enough, but if you’ve watched along, you’ll know that’s not the case. Over the course of the seasons, we’ve learnt that there is a lot of trauma and chaos that follows this family sandwich shop and the people working in it. Here’s where we’re at ahead of the arrival of Season 3 of The Bear.

Season 2 closed with audiences seeing more of the dysfunctional family that Carmy (Jeremy Allen White) exists within, not only because of the unexpected death of his brother but also because of his unpredictable and emotionally abusive mother.

In more positive(ish) news, Carmy and Sydney (Ayo Edebiri) manage to open their restaurant, The Bear, in three months — not without its problems, of course. And Richie (Ebon Moss-Bachrach) undergoes something of a transformation after being stationed at one of the best restaurants in the world.

Carmy started a healthy relationship with a friend from his childhood, Claire, but manages to mess it up after getting himself locked in the restaurant’s walk-in refrigerator and word-vomiting that he doesn’t think he can be in a relationship. …All of which Claire hears.

“…No amount of good is worth how terrible this feels. It’s just a complete waste of fucking time,” he said before realising she was outside listening to him.

Carmy and Richie also have a giant blowout after Claire leaves the restaurant in tears.

Finally, Marcus and Sydney have an awkward interaction after he tries to ask her on a date, and she isn’t interested. But the biggest update for Marcus is a number of missed calls from his unwell mother’s nurse at the end of the episode.

What we can deduce from all this is that Marcus is likely to have some difficult news in Season 3, Carmy will need to do some damage control with both Claire and Richie and Sydney and Carmy will need to figure out how to smooth out the creases in their business.

The official Season 3 synopsis from Disney teases a number of things:

Season three of FX’s “The Bear” follows Carmen “Carmy” Berzatto (Jeremy Allen White), Sydney Adamu (Ayo Edebiri) and Richard “Richie” Jerimovich (Ebon Moss-Bachrach) as they do what it takes to elevate The Bear, their beef stand turned fine dining establishment, to the highest level, all while doing their best just to stay in business. It’s a losing battle every single day in the restaurant business. Carmy pushes himself harder than ever, and demands excellence from his crew, who do their best to match his intensity. Their quest for culinary excellence will propel the crew to new levels and stress the bonds that hold the restaurant together. As the team grows in size, each member will strive to reach a greater level of service within their role. In the restaurant industry, you’re never on solid ground, and with that ever-changing landscape comes new challenges and opportunities. Our chefs have learned that every second counts, but this season we’ll find out if they have what it takes to make it to tomorrow.

Who is in the cast line up?

Jeremy Allen White plays Carmen ‘Carmy’ Berzatto, and is joined by Ebon Moss-Bachrach as Richard ‘Richie’ Jerimovich, Ayo Edebiri as Sydney Adamu, Lionel Boyce as Marcus, Liza Colón-Zayas as Tina, Abby Elliott as Natalie ‘Sugar’ Berzatto, Matty Matheson as Neil Fak, Edwin Lee Gibson as Ebraheim, Oliver Platt as Uncle Jimmy, Molly Gordon as Claire and Jamie Lee Curtis as Donna Berzatto.

Edebiri and Allen White have both won awards for their performances, and we wouldn’t be surprised to see more awards coming this way.

The Bear Season 3 trailer: Do we have one yet?

With the confirmation of its release date, The Bear also received its first teaser trailer. It doesn’t reveal much, just Carmy alone in the kitchen of his restaurant in his chef whites. It does have a banger soundtrack, though, thanks to Tangerine Dream’s ‘Love on a Real Train’.

We’ll continue to update this piece with new details as they develop, so keep a keen eye!

