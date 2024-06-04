If You Want More of the Matildas in Your Life You Need to Watch Trailblazers

Coming off of two sold-out friendly matches in Australia, the hype for the Matildas is very much real. Australia’s national women’s football team exploded in popularity off the back of the Women’s World Cup last year and heading into the Paris Olympic Games, everyone is keen to show their love and support for our girls. If you’re finding yourself in a lull of Tillies content right now, we have the answer for you, and it comes in the form of a new documentary titled Trailblazers.

What is the story in the new Matildas documentary?

You may remember that last year Disney+ released Matildas: The World at Our Feet, which charted the group’s journey to the historic Women’s World Cup in Australia. Trailblazers takes a slightly different approach with the beloved team, instead taking us on a journey through the history of the Matildas and the trials and successes they’ve had over the years.

The documentary covers the Matildas’ first FIFA-recognised game back in 1979, their strike for equal pay in 2015, and their wins and losses at the 2020 Olympic Games and 2023 Women’s World Cup. The film also has a focus on the legacy players who have helped pave the way for the team today.

You can see a preview of Trailblazers in the trailer below.

Which players are involved?

Trailblazers includes appearances and interviews with both past and current Matildas team members. Some of the confirmed players in the documentary include Sam Kerr, Steph Catley, Mary Fowler, Ellie Carpenter, Teagan Micah, Melissa Barbieri, Kate Gill and Moya Dodd. Ex Socceroos Captain Craig Foster, Coach Tommy Sermanni and the first Indigenous female player, Karen Menzies, also contribute.

Trailblazers is produced, directed and written by Maggie Miles and Maggie Eudes (also DOP), along with producer Lucy Maclaren and EPs Caitriona Fay, Kate Gill, and Cailah Scobie and Alicia Brown for Stan.

When and where you can watch Trailblazers

The release date of Trailblazers could not have timed better following the team’s win against China PR on June 3. The documentary was released on June 4, 2024, and is streaming now exclusively on Stan.

If you want to continue to support the Tillies on their journey to Paris, you can find all you need to know about the 2024 Olympic Games here.

Lead Image Credit: Stan