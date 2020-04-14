What You're Streaming In Coronavirus Isolation

Image: Sony

To pass the time in coronavirus self-isolation, many of us have been streaming movies and TV shows more than ever, and March was a big month for it.

Despite being a bit behind our US counterparts initially, Australia has become a big market for streaming giants. Netflix was the first to infiltrate our shores but since then we now have access to Stan, Disney+, Apple TV+, Foxtel's streaming offering and Amazon Prime Video among a host of other smaller players.

We're spoiled for choice really but despite there being so much to consume, certain shows and movies still trend on streaming services.

According to the streaming data provided by Amazon for March, the top shows and movies were new releases including Spider-Man: Far From Home and Rocketman as well as shows exclusive to the service such as Star Trek: Picard and The Test.

The Test: A New Era for Australia's Team Star Trek: Picard Hunters Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw Spider-Man: Far from Home The Grand Tour Yesterday Rocketman The Secret Life of Pets 2 The Poison Rose

While we also asked a number of streaming services, including Netflix, Stan and Disney, for some of their most popular shows during this time, only Amazon was able to provide us with their monthly streaming rankings.

Netflix has built a reputation on keeping its streaming numbers close to its chest so it's no surprise they weren't able to supply us with their top shows for the month. Instead, they've started offering a top 10 category on the streaming service's homepage, which we're told is updated daily.

According to that, the original documentary series Tiger King is topping the streaming service in the country.

As of 14 April, Netflix's top 10 looks something like this:

Tiger King Love Wedding Repeat Code 8 Ozark Blade Runner 2049 The Healer Money Heist (La Casa de Papel) Unorthodox The Big Show Show Community

It shouldn't come as a major surprise to many given Tiger King has been dominating social media discussion as well as the meme circuit.

Similarly, Stan declined to offer any streaming rankings but pointed to their list of iconic shows as being ever popular. TV series like Friends, The Office, Seinfeld and 30 Rock seemed to stand the test of time for the service.

While we'll never really know Australia's true streaming habits, it's safe to say, on the data provided, we're watching whatever we can get our eyeballs on.