Everything Coming to Netflix, Stan, Prime Video, Disney+, Binge, Apple TV+ and Paramount+ in June

Would you look at that, it’s a new month yet again. In June, things are absolutely packed for our streaming services as we get a range of new and exciting series as well as more than a few returning favourites.
On Binge we have the fiery second season of House of the Dragon, The Boys are back in town on Prime Video and everyone’s favourite chefs are cooking up something special in Season 3 of The Bear on Disney+.
Here’s everything you can find streaming on Netflix, Stan, Binge, Disney+, Apple TV+, Paramount+, Prime Video and PEDESTRIAN TELEVISION in June 2024.
Table of contents
- What’s new on Netflix Australia in June?
- What’s new on Stan in June?
- What’s new on Disney+ Australia in June?
- What’s new on Binge in June?
- What’s new on Prime Video Australia in June?
- What’s new on Paramount+ Australia in June?
- What’s new on Apple TV+ Australia in June?
- What’s new on PEDESTRIAN TELEVISION in June?
What’s new on Netflix Australia in June?
June 1
- Too Old for Fairy Tales 2
June 3
- Little Baby Bum: Music Time – Season 2
June 4
- The Price of Nonna’s Inheritance
- Jo Koy: Live From Brooklyn
June 5
- Under Paris
- Hitler and the Nazis: Evil on Trial
- How to Rob a Bank
June 6
- Kübra – Season 2
- Sweet Tooth – Season 3
- Basma
- Nelma Kodama: The Queen of Dirty Money
- Rafa Marquez: El Capitan
- Baki Hanma VS Kengan Ashura
June 7
- Hierarchy
- Perfect Match – Season 2
- Hit Man
- The Greatest Showman
June 11
- Keith Robinson: Different Strokes
- Tour de France: Unchained – Season 2
June 12
- My Next Guest Needs No Introduction with David Letterman – Season 5
- King of Collectibles: The Golden Touch – Season 2
- Mysteries of the Terracotta Warriors
June 13
- Doctor Climax
- Bridgerton – Season 3 Part 2
June 14
- Joko Anwar’s Nightmares and Daydreams
- Ultraman: Rising
June 15
- Parasite
- Taken
- The Fault in Our Stars
June 16
- Miss Night and Day
- Agents of Mystery
June 18
- Outstanding: A Comedy Revolution
June 19
- Love is Blind: Brazil – Season 4
- Inheritance
- Black Barbie
- Kleks Academy
June 20
- America’s Sweethearts: Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders
- The Accidental Twins
June 21
- Gangs of Galicia
- The Victims’ Game – Season 2
- Trigger Warning
June 22
- Rising Impact
June 25
- Kaulitz & Kaulitz
June 26
- Worst Roommate Ever – Season 2
June 27
- That ’90s Show: Part 2
- Drawing Closer
- Unicorn Academy – Chapter 2
June 28
- Òlòtūre: The Journey
- Owning Manhattan
- Savage Beauty – Season 2
- The Mole – Season 2
- A Family Affair
What’s new on Stan in June?
June 1
- Wild Winter – Season 1
- Blood For Dust
- Priscilla
- Drive
- Cheaper By The Dozen (2003)
- Easy A
- End of the Century
June 2
- The Miseducation of Cameron Post
- Juno
- Boyz N’ The Hood
- Breaking News in Yuba Country
June 3
- Sullivan’s Crossing – Season 2, Episode 8 (new episodes weekly)
- Billy the Kid – Season 2, Episode 5 (new episodes weekly)
- Four Daughters
- Collide
- More Than Ever
June 4
- Trailblazers
- All American – Season 6, Episode 10 (new episodes weekly)
- Lost Boys & Fairies – Season 1
- Good Morning, Vietnam
- Blackout Love
June 5
- Sneaky Pete – Seasons 1-3
- Rob the Mob
- Groundhog Day
- Someday We’ll Tell Each Other Everything
June 6
- Walker – Season 4, Episode 10 (new episodes weekly)
- Insomnia – Season 1, Episode 4 (new episodes weekly)
- Capital – Season 1
- Coyote Ugly
- Freeman
- I Am Bolt
June 7
- Power Book II: Ghost – Season 4, Episode 1 (new episodes weekly)
- Patti Stranger: The Matchmaker – Season 1, Episode 9 (new episodes weekly)
- RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars – Season 9, Episode 5 (new episodes weekly)
- Ru Paul’s Drag Race All Stars Untucked – Season 9, Episode 5 (new episodes weekly)
- Woman in Gold
- Fall
- After Ever Hapy
- Elmo the Musical – Season 1
June 8
- Larry Crowne
- The Devil Wears Prada
- Dr. Seuss’ Horton Hears a Who! (2008)
- An Ideal Home
June 9
- So Undercover
- Speed (1994)
- Grandfathers
June 10
- Standoff
June 11
- Men in Black: International
- Superposition
June 12
- I, Robot
- Caravaggio’s Shadow
- Staring at Strangers
June 13
- Fatal Honeymoon
- Beecham House – Season 1
- Sex Tape
June 14
- Act of Valour
- Moulin Rouge (2001)
June 15
- Goon
- Goon: Last of the Enforcers
- Joe Bell
- Copenhagen Does Not Exist
June 16
- Revealed: Otto by Otto
- Life on the Line
- Arctic Justice
- Kipchoge: The Last Milestone
- Foreman
June 17
- Hotel Cocaine – Season 1, Episode 1 (new episodes weekly)
- A Brighter Tomorrow
June 18
- With or Without You
June 19
- Bumblebee
- Freaky Deaky
- Naked Ambition
June 20
- Exposure – Season 1
- Friends with Money
- Super
June 21
- Megamind Rules! – Season 1, Part 2
- Night Train to Lisbon
- Far North – Season 1
June 22
- Begin Again
- Joey
- The Beauty Inside
June 23
- Snow Flower and the Secret Fan
- Paddles the Huggable Bear – Season 2
- Rampant
June 24
- Appropriate Behaviour
- Jeremy
June 25
- Chloe & Theo
- Valley of Love
- Ten Days Without Mom
June 26
- All Aussie Adventures – Season 1-3 + Feature Film
- The Devil’s Violinist
- McEnroe
- Bruno v Tyson
June 27
- Poshumous
- Dancing Arabs
June 28
- Instant Family
- Short Circuit
- The Country
June 29
- Before I Fall
- Jungle Beat – Seasons 6-8
- Summer 1993
June 30
- Friends with Kids
- Luis & the Aliens
- I Can Quit Whenever I Want
What’s new on Disney+ Australia in June?
June 4
- Clipped
June 5
- Star Wars: The Acolyte – Episodes 1-2 (new episodes weekly)
- Disney Jr.’s Ariel: Mermaid Tales
- Erased: WW2’s Heroes of Colour
- Life Below Zero: Port Protection
- Trafficked: Underworlds with Mariana van Zeller
June 7
- Becoming Karl Lagerfeld
- Criminal Minds: Evolution – Season 17
- Queenie
- Michael Strahan X Bon Jovi: Halfway There
- For the First Time in Forever: The Making of World of Frozen
- Big City Greens the Movie: Spacecation
- The Real Red Tails
June 9
- Out on a Limb
- Crazy Over Daisy
June 12
- Under the Bridge
June 17
- Cult Massacre: One Day in America – Season 1
June 19
- Cesar Milan: Better Human Better Dog – Season 4
- Ice Road Rescue – Season 1-7
June 21
- Sins of the Parents: The Crumbley Trials
June 25
- Diane von Furstenberg: Women in Charge
June 26
- Abbott Elementary – Season 3
- Tracker
- Meet Spidey and his Amazing Friends – Season 3
- Kiya and Kimoja Heroes – Season 1 (new episodes)
- Rewind the ’90s – Season 1
- Unknown Waters with Jeremy Wade – Season 1
June 27
- The Bear – Season 3
- Lucrecia: A Murder in Madrid
What’s new on Binge in June?
June 1
- The Great South African Bake Off – Season 4, Episode 5 (new episodes weekly)
- Real Time with Bill Maher – Season 22, Episode 17 (new episodes weekly)
- The Book of Eli
- The Craft
- Guess Who’s Coming to Dinner
- Aeon Flux
- Oink
- I’ll See You in my Dreams
- Dracula (1979)
June 2
- The Real Housewives of Johannesburg – Season 3, Episode 11 (new episodes weekly)
- The Graham Norton Show – Season 31, Episode 11 (new episodes weekly)
- Coronation Street – Episode 11261 (daily episodes)
- Emmerdale – Episode 9960 (daily episodes)
- Animal Crackers
- Claire Darling
- Take Me Home Tonight
- Vanity Fair (2004)
June 3
- Ren Faire – Season 1
- Real Housewives of New Jersey – Season 14, Episode 5 (new episodes weekly)
- Are You Being Served? – Seasons 1-10
- Fractures – Season 1
- Murder in Sweden – Season 2
- Monk – Seasons 5-6
- Ancient Aliens – Season 13, Episode 11
- Manipulations – Season 1
- Young & The Restless – Season 52, Episodes 235 (daily episodes)
- World’s Most Dangerous Road – Season 5
- Focke Wulf 190
- Jeopardy! – Season 39, Episode 221 (daily episodes)
- Windsor Castle Fire: 30 Years On
- The War is Over – Season 1
- Eastenders – Episode 6903 (daily episodes)
June 4
- Below Deck Mediterranean – Season 9 (new episodes weekly)
- Real Housewives of Cheshire – Season 17, Episode 8 (new episodes weekly)
- Justine Schofield Gourmet France – Season 1
- James Martin’s Spanish Adventure – Season 1
- The Great Canadian Bake Off – Season 6, Episode 6 (new episodes weekly)
- Heathrow – Season 16
- Insight – Season 2024, Episode 6 (new episodes weekly)
- Secrets of The Queen’s Coronation
- Emergency – Season 1
- The Replacement Killers
June 5
- Afterburn – Season 24, Episode 23 (new episodes weekly)
- Charles & The Women Who Could’ve Been Queen
- St. Trinian’s
June 6
- Uproar
- Am I OK?
- Colin From Accounts – Season 2, Episodes 2-3 (new episodes weekly)
- Pretty Little Liars: Summer School – Season 2, Episode 6 (new episodes weekly)
- Dynasties II – Season 1
- Dynasties II: The Making Of – Season 1
- Mean Girls Murders – Season 2, Episodes 4, 6-9
- Top Chef – Season 21, Episode 12 (new episodes weekly)
- Murdered: The Baby on The Beach – Season 1
- The Playboy Murders – Season 2
- The Nun II
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem
June 7
- Ridiculousness – Seasons 30-32
- Summer House – Season 8, Episode 16 (new episodes weekly)
- The First 48 – Season 23
- Say Yes to the Dress: The Big Day – Season 3
- Gogglebox UK – Season 22, Episode 6 (new episodes weekly)
- Cruise Ship Killers – Season 1, Episode 11
- Interior Design Masters With Alan Carr – Season 5, Episode 2 (new episodes weekly)
June 8
- Nick & Aaron Carter: Fallen Idols
- Fantasmas – Season 1, Episode 1 (new episodes weekly)
June 10
- Dumb Money
- Fergie and Meghan: Inconvenient Royals
- Celebrity Wheel of Fortune – Season 3, Episode 14 (new episodes weekly)
- Honey Boy
- Dumb Money
June 11
- All American: Homecoming – Season 3, Episode 1 (new episodes weekly)
- Murder My Sweetheart: The Killing of Dolores McCrea – Season 1
- Million Pound – Season 4
- Midweek Tackle
- The Back Page
- Cold Case Forensics – Season 1
- Swamp People: Serpent Invasion – Season 4
June 12
- Raised on Dance Moms: The Reunion (new episodes weekly)
- Getting Away With Murder: The Killing of Mar Gough – Season 1
June 13
- Sam Thompson: Is This ADHD?
- Hannah Einbinder Comedy Show
- Blue Beetle
June 14
- Roux Down The River: The Thames – Season 1
- The Snow Queen’s Revenge
June 17
- House of the Dragon – Season 2, Episode 1 (new episodes weekly)
- FGirl Island – Season 1
- Junior Bake Off – Season 9 – Episode 1 (new episodes weekly)
- Freelance
June 18
- The Real Housewives of Cheshire – Season 17, Episode 1 (new episodes weekly)
June 19
- Dance Moms Epic Showdown (new episodes weekly)
- Bumblebee
June 20
- The Great Pottery Throw Down – Season 7 (new episodes weekly)
June 21
- Anyone But You
- Nick Knowles Heritage Rescue – Season 2
June 22
- Life (1999)
June 24
- Stevie Van Zandt
June 25
- The Heroic Quest of the Valiant Prince Ivandoe – Season 5
June 26
- Mountain Men: Alaska – Season 1
- One South: Portrait of a Psych – Season 1
- Fred and Rose West’s Secret Murders – Season 1
June 27
- Becoming Ian Brady
June 28
- Saw X
- Buddy Valestro’s Cake Dynasty – Season 1
- Hospital – Season 7
- Police Strike Force – Season 1
- Bermuda Triangle: Into Cursed Waters – Season 2
- Emergency – Season 2
June 29
- Tenor
- The Tasting
What’s new on Prime Video Australia in June?
June 1
- LEGO Ninjago – Season 1-4
- Support Your Local Sheriff
- Two Weeks
- Koyaanisoatsi
- Rolling Thunder
- The Betrayed
- The Party
- Taking of Pelham 123
- Lone Wolf McQuade
- Law & Order: SVU – Season 21-23
- Chicago Fire – Seasons 1-7
- Chicago Med – Seasons 5-7
- Chicago PD – Seasons 7-8
- Magnum P.I. – Season 4
- Major League
- Stand By Me
- Jerry Maguire
- Hannibal – Seasons 1-3
- Loudermilk – Seasons 1-3
- The Tudors – Seasons 1-4
- Mr. Mercedes – Seasons 1-3
- Masters of Sex – Seasons 1-4
- A Knight’s Tale
- A League of Their Own (TV)
- One Tree Hill – Seasons 1-9
- Primavera Sound Live – Day 3
June 4
- Marlon Wayans: Good Grief – Season 1
- Looking For Alibrandi
June 6
- WNBA: Chicago Sky at Washington Mystics
June 7
- Mother’s Instinct
- Beyond The Veil – Season 2
June 10
- Dumb Money
- Mob Land
June 13
- The Boys – Season 4 (new episodes weekly)
June 14
- 11:22
- WNBA: Las Vegas Aces at Phoenix Mercury
June 18
- Promising Young Woman
June 20
- Federer: Twelve Final Days
- WNBA: Los Angeles Sparks at New York Liberty
June 21
- Anyone But You
June 24
- The Old Oak
June 25
- I Am: Celine Dion
June 27
- My Lady Jane
- WNBA: Las Vegas Aces at Chicago Sky
June 28
- Freelance
- WNBA: Indiana Fever at Seattle Storm
June 29
- LEGO Friends The Next Chapter – Season 2
What’s new on Paramount+ Australia in June?
June 1
- Teen Mom: The Next Chapter (new episodes weekly)
June 3
- Mayor of Kingstown – Season 3 (new episodes weekly)
- Shooting Stars
June 5
- Let The Canary Sing
June 7
- The Secret Life of Pets 2
- My Son Jeffrey: The Dahmer Family Tapes
June 8
- Transformers EarthSpark – Season 2
June 12
- How Music Got Free
June 15
- She Said
June 19
- The Really Loud House – Season 2
- The Patrick Star Show – Season 2
- Rock Paper Scissors – Season 1
June 21
- Yellowstone: One-Fifty – Season 1
June 28
- Top Gear UK – Seasons 27-31
What’s new on Apple TV+ Australia in June?
June 12
- Presumed Innocent
June 21
- Bread & Roses
June 26
- Land of Women
June 28
- Fancy Dance
- WondLa
What’s new on PEDESTRIAN TELEVISION in June?
Did you know our parent company, Pedestrian Group, has a TV channel now? Well, it does, and it’s streaming good stuff 24/7 for free on 9Now. Just to give you a taste, here are some of the new things hitting PEDESTRIAN TELEVISION in June.
- Avocado Toast – Seasons 1-2
- Woke – Seasons 1-2
- Marvel Anime: X-Men
- Brave Wilderness
- American Down Low
