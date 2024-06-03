Level Up Your Life

Everything Coming to Netflix, Stan, Prime Video, Disney+, Binge, Apple TV+ and Paramount+ in June

Lauren Rouse Avatar
Lauren Rouse
Everything Coming to Netflix, Stan, Prime Video, Disney+, Binge, Apple TV+ and Paramount+ in June
Would you look at that, it’s a new month yet again. In June, things are absolutely packed for our streaming services as we get a range of new and exciting series as well as more than a few returning favourites.

On Binge we have the fiery second season of House of the Dragon, The Boys are back in town on Prime Video and everyone’s favourite chefs are cooking up something special in Season 3 of The Bear on Disney+.

Here’s everything you can find streaming on Netflix, Stan, Binge, Disney+, Apple TV+, Paramount+, Prime Video and PEDESTRIAN TELEVISION in June 2024.

Table of contents

What’s new on Netflix Australia in June?

hit man netflix streaming june
Image: Netflix

June 1

  • Too Old for Fairy Tales 2

June 3

  • Little Baby Bum: Music Time – Season 2

June 4

  • The Price of Nonna’s Inheritance
  • Jo Koy: Live From Brooklyn

June 5

  • Under Paris
  • Hitler and the Nazis: Evil on Trial
  • How to Rob a Bank

June 6

  • Kübra – Season 2
  • Sweet Tooth – Season 3
  • Basma
  • Nelma Kodama: The Queen of Dirty Money
  • Rafa Marquez: El Capitan
  • Baki Hanma VS Kengan Ashura

June 7

  • Hierarchy
  • Perfect Match – Season 2
  • Hit Man
  • The Greatest Showman

June 11

  • Keith Robinson: Different Strokes
  • Tour de France: Unchained – Season 2

June 12

  • My Next Guest Needs No Introduction with David Letterman – Season 5
  • King of Collectibles: The Golden Touch – Season 2
  • Mysteries of the Terracotta Warriors

June 13

  • Doctor Climax
  • Bridgerton – Season 3 Part 2

June 14

  • Joko Anwar’s Nightmares and Daydreams
  • Ultraman: Rising

June 15

  • Parasite
  • Taken
  • The Fault in Our Stars

June 16

  • Miss Night and Day
  • Agents of Mystery

June 18

  • Outstanding: A Comedy Revolution

June 19

  • Love is Blind: Brazil – Season 4
  • Inheritance
  • Black Barbie
  • Kleks Academy

June 20

  • America’s Sweethearts: Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders
  • The Accidental Twins

June 21

  • Gangs of Galicia
  • The Victims’ Game – Season 2
  • Trigger Warning

June 22

  • Rising Impact

June 25

  • Kaulitz & Kaulitz

June 26

  • Worst Roommate Ever – Season 2

June 27

  • That ’90s Show: Part 2
  • Drawing Closer
  • Unicorn Academy – Chapter 2

June 28

  • Òlòtūre: The Journey
  • Owning Manhattan
  • Savage Beauty – Season 2
  • The Mole – Season 2
  • A Family Affair

Start streaming on Netflix now.

What’s new on Stan in June?

bill the kid streaming june on stan
Streaming June. Image: Stan

June 1

  • Wild Winter – Season 1
  • Blood For Dust
  • Priscilla
  • Drive
  • Cheaper By The Dozen (2003)
  • Easy A
  • End of the Century

June 2

  • The Miseducation of Cameron Post
  • Juno
  • Boyz N’ The Hood
  • Breaking News in Yuba Country

June 3

  • Sullivan’s Crossing – Season 2, Episode 8 (new episodes weekly)
  • Billy the Kid – Season 2, Episode 5 (new episodes weekly)
  • Four Daughters
  • Collide
  • More Than Ever

June 4

  • Trailblazers
  • All American – Season 6, Episode 10 (new episodes weekly)
  • Lost Boys & Fairies – Season 1
  • Good Morning, Vietnam
  • Blackout Love

June 5

  • Sneaky Pete – Seasons 1-3
  • Rob the Mob
  • Groundhog Day
  • Someday We’ll Tell Each Other Everything

June 6

  • Walker – Season 4, Episode 10 (new episodes weekly)
  • Insomnia – Season 1, Episode 4 (new episodes weekly)
  • Capital – Season 1
  • Coyote Ugly
  • Freeman
  • I Am Bolt

June 7

  • Power Book II: Ghost – Season 4, Episode 1 (new episodes weekly)
  • Patti Stranger: The Matchmaker – Season 1, Episode 9 (new episodes weekly)
  • RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars – Season 9, Episode 5 (new episodes weekly)
  • Ru Paul’s Drag Race All Stars Untucked – Season 9, Episode 5 (new episodes weekly)
  • Woman in Gold
  • Fall
  • After Ever Hapy
  • Elmo the Musical – Season 1

June 8

  • Larry Crowne
  • The Devil Wears Prada
  • Dr. Seuss’ Horton Hears a Who! (2008)
  • An Ideal Home

June 9

  • So Undercover
  • Speed (1994)
  • Grandfathers

June 10

  • Standoff

June 11

  • Men in Black: International
  • Superposition

June 12

  • I, Robot
  • Caravaggio’s Shadow
  • Staring at Strangers

June 13

  • Fatal Honeymoon
  • Beecham House – Season 1
  • Sex Tape

June 14

  • Act of Valour
  • Moulin Rouge (2001)

June 15

  • Goon
  • Goon: Last of the Enforcers
  • Joe Bell
  • Copenhagen Does Not Exist

June 16

  • Revealed: Otto by Otto
  • Life on the Line
  • Arctic Justice
  • Kipchoge: The Last Milestone
  • Foreman

June 17

  • Hotel Cocaine – Season 1, Episode 1 (new episodes weekly)
  • A Brighter Tomorrow

June 18

  • With or Without You

June 19

  • Bumblebee
  • Freaky Deaky
  • Naked Ambition

June 20

  • Exposure – Season 1
  • Friends with Money
  • Super

June 21

  • Megamind Rules! – Season 1, Part 2
  • Night Train to Lisbon
  • Far North – Season 1

June 22

  • Begin Again
  • Joey
  • The Beauty Inside

June 23

  • Snow Flower and the Secret Fan
  • Paddles the Huggable Bear – Season 2
  • Rampant

June 24

  • Appropriate Behaviour
  • Jeremy

June 25

  • Chloe & Theo
  • Valley of Love
  • Ten Days Without Mom

June 26

  • All Aussie Adventures – Season 1-3 + Feature Film
  • The Devil’s Violinist
  • McEnroe
  • Bruno v Tyson

June 27

  • Poshumous
  • Dancing Arabs

June 28

  • Instant Family
  • Short Circuit
  • The Country

June 29

  • Before I Fall
  • Jungle Beat – Seasons 6-8
  • Summer 1993

June 30

  • Friends with Kids
  • Luis & the Aliens
  • I Can Quit Whenever I Want

Start streaming on Stan.

What’s new on Disney+ Australia in June?

streaming june the acolyte
Streaming June. Image: Disney+

June 4

  • Clipped

June 5

  • Star Wars: The Acolyte – Episodes 1-2 (new episodes weekly)
  • Disney Jr.’s Ariel: Mermaid Tales
  • Erased: WW2’s Heroes of Colour
  • Life Below Zero: Port Protection
  • Trafficked: Underworlds with Mariana van Zeller

June 7

  • Becoming Karl Lagerfeld
  • Criminal Minds: Evolution – Season 17
  • Queenie
  • Michael Strahan X Bon Jovi: Halfway There
  • For the First Time in Forever: The Making of World of Frozen
  • Big City Greens the Movie: Spacecation
  • The Real Red Tails

June 9

  • Out on a Limb
  • Crazy Over Daisy

June 12

  • Under the Bridge

June 17

  • Cult Massacre: One Day in America – Season 1

June 19

  • Cesar Milan: Better Human Better Dog – Season 4
  • Ice Road Rescue – Season 1-7

June 21

  • Sins of the Parents: The Crumbley Trials

June 25

  • Diane von Furstenberg: Women in Charge

June 26

  • Abbott Elementary – Season 3
  • Tracker
  • Meet Spidey and his Amazing Friends – Season 3
  • Kiya and Kimoja Heroes – Season 1 (new episodes)
  • Rewind the ’90s – Season 1
  • Unknown Waters with Jeremy Wade – Season 1

June 27

  • The Bear – Season 3
  • Lucrecia: A Murder in Madrid

Start streaming on Disney+.

What’s new on Binge in June?

House of the dragon Episode 10
Streaming June. Image: HBO/Binge

June 1

  • The Great South African Bake Off – Season 4, Episode 5 (new episodes weekly)
  • Real Time with Bill Maher – Season 22, Episode 17 (new episodes weekly)
  • The Book of Eli
  • The Craft
  • Guess Who’s Coming to Dinner
  • Aeon Flux
  • Oink
  • I’ll See You in my Dreams
  • Dracula (1979)

June 2

  • The Real Housewives of Johannesburg – Season 3, Episode 11 (new episodes weekly)
  • The Graham Norton Show – Season 31, Episode 11 (new episodes weekly)
  • Coronation Street – Episode 11261 (daily episodes)
  • Emmerdale – Episode 9960 (daily episodes)
  • Animal Crackers
  • Claire Darling
  • Take Me Home Tonight
  • Vanity Fair (2004)

June 3

  • Ren Faire – Season 1
  • Real Housewives of New Jersey – Season 14, Episode 5 (new episodes weekly)
  • Are You Being Served? – Seasons 1-10
  • Fractures – Season 1
  • Murder in Sweden – Season 2
  • Monk – Seasons 5-6
  • Ancient Aliens – Season 13, Episode 11
  • Manipulations – Season 1
  • Young & The Restless – Season 52, Episodes 235 (daily episodes)
  • World’s Most Dangerous Road – Season 5
  • Focke Wulf 190
  • Jeopardy! – Season 39, Episode 221 (daily episodes)
  • Windsor Castle Fire: 30 Years On
  • The War is Over – Season 1
  • Eastenders – Episode 6903 (daily episodes)

June 4

  • Below Deck Mediterranean – Season 9 (new episodes weekly)
  • Real Housewives of Cheshire – Season 17, Episode 8 (new episodes weekly)
  • Justine Schofield Gourmet France – Season 1
  • James Martin’s Spanish Adventure – Season 1
  • The Great Canadian Bake Off – Season 6, Episode 6 (new episodes weekly)
  • Heathrow – Season 16
  • Insight – Season 2024, Episode 6 (new episodes weekly)
  • Secrets of The Queen’s Coronation
  • Emergency – Season 1
  • The Replacement Killers

June 5

  • Afterburn – Season 24, Episode 23 (new episodes weekly)
  • Charles & The Women Who Could’ve Been Queen
  • St. Trinian’s

June 6

  • Uproar
  • Am I OK?
  • Colin From Accounts – Season 2, Episodes 2-3 (new episodes weekly)
  • Pretty Little Liars: Summer School – Season 2, Episode 6 (new episodes weekly)
  • Dynasties II – Season 1
  • Dynasties II: The Making Of – Season 1
  • Mean Girls Murders – Season 2, Episodes 4, 6-9
  • Top Chef – Season 21, Episode 12 (new episodes weekly)
  • Murdered: The Baby on The Beach – Season 1
  • The Playboy Murders – Season 2
  • The Nun II
  • Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem

June 7

  • Ridiculousness – Seasons 30-32
  • Summer House – Season 8, Episode 16 (new episodes weekly)
  • The First 48 – Season 23
  • Say Yes to the Dress: The Big Day – Season 3
  • Gogglebox UK – Season 22, Episode 6 (new episodes weekly)
  • Cruise Ship Killers – Season 1, Episode 11
  • Interior Design Masters With Alan Carr – Season 5, Episode 2 (new episodes weekly)

June 8

  • Nick & Aaron Carter: Fallen Idols
  • Fantasmas – Season 1, Episode 1 (new episodes weekly)

June 10

  • Dumb Money
  • Fergie and Meghan: Inconvenient Royals
  • Celebrity Wheel of Fortune – Season 3, Episode 14 (new episodes weekly)
  • Honey Boy
  • Dumb Money

June 11

  • All American: Homecoming – Season 3, Episode 1 (new episodes weekly)
  • Murder My Sweetheart: The Killing of Dolores McCrea – Season 1
  • Million Pound – Season 4
  • Midweek Tackle
  • The Back Page
  • Cold Case Forensics – Season 1
  • Swamp People: Serpent Invasion – Season 4

June 12

  • Raised on Dance Moms: The Reunion (new episodes weekly)
  • Getting Away With Murder: The Killing of Mar Gough – Season 1

June 13

  • Sam Thompson: Is This ADHD?
  • Hannah Einbinder Comedy Show
  • Blue Beetle

June 14

  • Roux Down The River: The Thames – Season 1
  • The Snow Queen’s Revenge

June 17

  • House of the Dragon – Season 2, Episode 1 (new episodes weekly)
  • FGirl Island – Season 1
  • Junior Bake Off – Season 9 – Episode 1 (new episodes weekly)
  • Freelance

June 18

  • The Real Housewives of Cheshire – Season 17, Episode 1 (new episodes weekly)

June 19

  • Dance Moms Epic Showdown (new episodes weekly)
  • Bumblebee

June 20

  • The Great Pottery Throw Down – Season 7 (new episodes weekly)

June 21

  • Anyone But You
  • Nick Knowles Heritage Rescue – Season 2

June 22

  • Life (1999)

June 24

  • Stevie Van Zandt

June 25

  • The Heroic Quest of the Valiant Prince Ivandoe – Season 5

June 26

  • Mountain Men: Alaska – Season 1
  • One South: Portrait of a Psych – Season 1
  • Fred and Rose West’s Secret Murders – Season 1

June 27

  • Becoming Ian Brady

June 28

  • Saw X
  • Buddy Valestro’s Cake Dynasty – Season 1
  • Hospital – Season 7
  • Police Strike Force – Season 1
  • Bermuda Triangle: Into Cursed Waters – Season 2
  • Emergency – Season 2

June 29

  • Tenor
  • The Tasting

Start streaming on Binge.

What’s new on Prime Video Australia in June?

the boys season 4 streaming june
Streaming June. Image: Prime Video

June 1

  • LEGO Ninjago – Season 1-4
  • Support Your Local Sheriff
  • Two Weeks
  • Koyaanisoatsi
  • Rolling Thunder
  • The Betrayed
  • The Party
  • Taking of Pelham 123
  • Lone Wolf McQuade
  • Law & Order: SVU – Season 21-23
  • Chicago Fire – Seasons 1-7
  • Chicago Med – Seasons 5-7
  • Chicago PD – Seasons 7-8
  • Magnum P.I. – Season 4
  • Major League
  • Stand By Me
  • Jerry Maguire
  • Hannibal – Seasons 1-3
  • Loudermilk – Seasons 1-3
  • The Tudors – Seasons 1-4
  • Mr. Mercedes – Seasons 1-3
  • Masters of Sex – Seasons 1-4
  • A Knight’s Tale
  • A League of Their Own (TV)
  • One Tree Hill – Seasons 1-9
  • Primavera Sound Live – Day 3

June 4

  • Marlon Wayans: Good Grief – Season 1
  • Looking For Alibrandi

June 6

  • WNBA: Chicago Sky at Washington Mystics

June 7

  • Mother’s Instinct
  • Beyond The Veil – Season 2

June 10

  • Dumb Money
  • Mob Land

June 13

  • The Boys – Season 4 (new episodes weekly)

June 14

  • 11:22
  • WNBA: Las Vegas Aces at Phoenix Mercury

June 18

  • Promising Young Woman

June 20

  • Federer: Twelve Final Days
  • WNBA: Los Angeles Sparks at New York Liberty

June 21

  • Anyone But You

June 24

  • The Old Oak

June 25

  • I Am: Celine Dion

June 27

  • My Lady Jane
  • WNBA: Las Vegas Aces at Chicago Sky

June 28

  • Freelance
  • WNBA: Indiana Fever at Seattle Storm

June 29

  • LEGO Friends The Next Chapter – Season 2

Start streaming now on Prime Video.

What’s new on Paramount+ Australia in June?

mayor of kingstown paramount plus streaming june
Streaming June. Image: Paramount+

June 1

  • Teen Mom: The Next Chapter (new episodes weekly)

June 3

  • Mayor of Kingstown – Season 3 (new episodes weekly)
  • Shooting Stars

June 5

  • Let The Canary Sing

June 7

  • The Secret Life of Pets 2
  • My Son Jeffrey: The Dahmer Family Tapes

June 8

  • Transformers EarthSpark – Season 2

June 12

  • How Music Got Free

June 15

  • She Said

June 19

  • The Really Loud House – Season 2
  • The Patrick Star Show – Season 2
  • Rock Paper Scissors – Season 1

June 21

  • Yellowstone: One-Fifty – Season 1

June 28

  • Top Gear UK – Seasons 27-31

Start watching on Paramount+.

What’s new on Apple TV+ Australia in June?

presumed innocent
Streaming June. Image: Apple TV+

June 12

  • Presumed Innocent

June 21

  • Bread & Roses

June 26

  • Land of Women

June 28

  • Fancy Dance
  • WondLa

Start watching on Apple TV+.

What’s new on PEDESTRIAN TELEVISION in June?

Streaming June.

Did you know our parent company, Pedestrian Group, has a TV channel now? Well, it does, and it’s streaming good stuff 24/7 for free on 9Now. Just to give you a taste, here are some of the new things hitting PEDESTRIAN TELEVISION in June.

  • Avocado Toast – Seasons 1-2
  • Woke – Seasons 1-2
  • Marvel Anime: X-Men
  • Brave Wilderness
  • American Down Low

Watch all this and more for free on PEDESTRIAN TELEVISION live or on demand.

Lead Image: Prime Video, Disney+, Binge/HBO, Netflix

