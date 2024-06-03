Everything Coming to Netflix, Stan, Prime Video, Disney+, Binge, Apple TV+ and Paramount+ in June

At Lifehacker, we independently select and write about stuff we love and think you'll like too. We have affiliate and advertising partnerships, which means we may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. BTW – prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

Would you look at that, it’s a new month yet again. In June, things are absolutely packed for our streaming services as we get a range of new and exciting series as well as more than a few returning favourites.

On Binge we have the fiery second season of House of the Dragon, The Boys are back in town on Prime Video and everyone’s favourite chefs are cooking up something special in Season 3 of The Bear on Disney+.

Here’s everything you can find streaming on Netflix, Stan, Binge, Disney+, Apple TV+, Paramount+, Prime Video and PEDESTRIAN TELEVISION in June 2024.

What’s new on Netflix Australia in June?

Image: Netflix

June 1

Too Old for Fairy Tales 2

June 3

Little Baby Bum: Music Time – Season 2

June 4

The Price of Nonna’s Inheritance

Jo Koy: Live From Brooklyn

June 5

Under Paris

Hitler and the Nazis: Evil on Trial

How to Rob a Bank

June 6

Kübra – Season 2

Sweet Tooth – Season 3

Basma

Nelma Kodama: The Queen of Dirty Money

Rafa Marquez: El Capitan

Baki Hanma VS Kengan Ashura

June 7

Hierarchy

Perfect Match – Season 2

Hit Man

The Greatest Showman

June 11

Keith Robinson: Different Strokes

Tour de France: Unchained – Season 2

June 12

My Next Guest Needs No Introduction with David Letterman – Season 5

King of Collectibles: The Golden Touch – Season 2

Mysteries of the Terracotta Warriors

June 13

Doctor Climax

Bridgerton – Season 3 Part 2

June 14

Joko Anwar’s Nightmares and Daydreams

Ultraman: Rising

June 15

Parasite

Taken

The Fault in Our Stars

June 16

Miss Night and Day

Agents of Mystery

June 18

Outstanding: A Comedy Revolution

June 19

Love is Blind: Brazil – Season 4

Inheritance

Black Barbie

Kleks Academy

June 20

America’s Sweethearts: Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders

The Accidental Twins

June 21

Gangs of Galicia

The Victims’ Game – Season 2

Trigger Warning

June 22

Rising Impact

June 25

Kaulitz & Kaulitz

June 26

Worst Roommate Ever – Season 2

June 27

That ’90s Show: Part 2

Drawing Closer

Unicorn Academy – Chapter 2

June 28

Òlòtūre: The Journey

Owning Manhattan

Savage Beauty – Season 2

The Mole – Season 2

A Family Affair

Start streaming on Netflix now.

What’s new on Stan in June?

Streaming June. Image: Stan

June 1

Wild Winter – Season 1

Blood For Dust

Priscilla

Drive

Cheaper By The Dozen (2003)

Easy A

End of the Century

June 2

The Miseducation of Cameron Post

Juno

Boyz N’ The Hood

Breaking News in Yuba Country

June 3

Sullivan’s Crossing – Season 2, Episode 8 (new episodes weekly)

Billy the Kid – Season 2, Episode 5 (new episodes weekly)

Four Daughters

Collide

More Than Ever

June 4

Trailblazers

All American – Season 6, Episode 10 (new episodes weekly)

Lost Boys & Fairies – Season 1

Good Morning, Vietnam

Blackout Love

June 5

Sneaky Pete – Seasons 1-3

Rob the Mob

Groundhog Day

Someday We’ll Tell Each Other Everything

June 6

Walker – Season 4, Episode 10 (new episodes weekly)

Insomnia – Season 1, Episode 4 (new episodes weekly)

Capital – Season 1

Coyote Ugly

Freeman

I Am Bolt

June 7

Power Book II: Ghost – Season 4, Episode 1 (new episodes weekly)

Patti Stranger: The Matchmaker – Season 1, Episode 9 (new episodes weekly)

RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars – Season 9, Episode 5 (new episodes weekly)

Ru Paul’s Drag Race All Stars Untucked – Season 9, Episode 5 (new episodes weekly)

Woman in Gold

Fall

After Ever Hapy

Elmo the Musical – Season 1

June 8

Larry Crowne

The Devil Wears Prada

Dr. Seuss’ Horton Hears a Who! (2008)

An Ideal Home

June 9

So Undercover

Speed (1994)

Grandfathers

June 10

Standoff

June 11

Men in Black: International

Superposition

June 12

I, Robot

Caravaggio’s Shadow

Staring at Strangers

June 13

Fatal Honeymoon

Beecham House – Season 1

Sex Tape

June 14

Act of Valour

Moulin Rouge (2001)

June 15

Goon

Goon: Last of the Enforcers

Joe Bell

Copenhagen Does Not Exist

June 16

Revealed: Otto by Otto

Life on the Line

Arctic Justice

Kipchoge: The Last Milestone

Foreman

June 17

Hotel Cocaine – Season 1, Episode 1 (new episodes weekly)

A Brighter Tomorrow

June 18

With or Without You

June 19

Bumblebee

Freaky Deaky

Naked Ambition

June 20

Exposure – Season 1

Friends with Money

Super

June 21

Megamind Rules! – Season 1, Part 2

Night Train to Lisbon

Far North – Season 1

June 22

Begin Again

Joey

The Beauty Inside

June 23

Snow Flower and the Secret Fan

Paddles the Huggable Bear – Season 2

Rampant

June 24

Appropriate Behaviour

Jeremy

June 25

Chloe & Theo

Valley of Love

Ten Days Without Mom

June 26

All Aussie Adventures – Season 1-3 + Feature Film

The Devil’s Violinist

McEnroe

Bruno v Tyson

June 27

Poshumous

Dancing Arabs

June 28

Instant Family

Short Circuit

The Country

June 29

Before I Fall

Jungle Beat – Seasons 6-8

Summer 1993

June 30

Friends with Kids

Luis & the Aliens

I Can Quit Whenever I Want

Start streaming on Stan.

What’s new on Disney+ Australia in June?

Streaming June. Image: Disney+

June 4

Clipped

June 5

Star Wars: The Acolyte – Episodes 1-2 (new episodes weekly)

Disney Jr.’s Ariel: Mermaid Tales

Erased: WW2’s Heroes of Colour

Life Below Zero: Port Protection

Trafficked: Underworlds with Mariana van Zeller

June 7

Becoming Karl Lagerfeld

Criminal Minds: Evolution – Season 17

Queenie

Michael Strahan X Bon Jovi: Halfway There

For the First Time in Forever: The Making of World of Frozen

Big City Greens the Movie: Spacecation

The Real Red Tails

June 9

Out on a Limb

Crazy Over Daisy

June 12

Under the Bridge

June 17

Cult Massacre: One Day in America – Season 1

June 19

Cesar Milan: Better Human Better Dog – Season 4

Ice Road Rescue – Season 1-7

June 21

Sins of the Parents: The Crumbley Trials

June 25

Diane von Furstenberg: Women in Charge

June 26

Abbott Elementary – Season 3

Tracker

Meet Spidey and his Amazing Friends – Season 3

Kiya and Kimoja Heroes – Season 1 (new episodes)

Rewind the ’90s – Season 1

Unknown Waters with Jeremy Wade – Season 1

June 27

The Bear – Season 3

Lucrecia: A Murder in Madrid

Start streaming on Disney+.

What’s new on Binge in June?

Streaming June. Image: HBO/Binge

June 1

The Great South African Bake Off – Season 4, Episode 5 (new episodes weekly)

Real Time with Bill Maher – Season 22, Episode 17 (new episodes weekly)

The Book of Eli

The Craft

Guess Who’s Coming to Dinner

Aeon Flux

Oink

I’ll See You in my Dreams

Dracula (1979)

June 2

The Real Housewives of Johannesburg – Season 3, Episode 11 (new episodes weekly)

The Graham Norton Show – Season 31, Episode 11 (new episodes weekly)

Coronation Street – Episode 11261 (daily episodes)

Emmerdale – Episode 9960 (daily episodes)

Animal Crackers

Claire Darling

Take Me Home Tonight

Vanity Fair (2004)

June 3

Ren Faire – Season 1

Real Housewives of New Jersey – Season 14, Episode 5 (new episodes weekly)

Are You Being Served? – Seasons 1-10

Fractures – Season 1

Murder in Sweden – Season 2

Monk – Seasons 5-6

Ancient Aliens – Season 13, Episode 11

Manipulations – Season 1

Young & The Restless – Season 52, Episodes 235 (daily episodes)

World’s Most Dangerous Road – Season 5

Focke Wulf 190

Jeopardy! – Season 39, Episode 221 (daily episodes)

Windsor Castle Fire: 30 Years On

The War is Over – Season 1

Eastenders – Episode 6903 (daily episodes)

June 4

Below Deck Mediterranean – Season 9 (new episodes weekly)

Real Housewives of Cheshire – Season 17, Episode 8 (new episodes weekly)

Justine Schofield Gourmet France – Season 1

James Martin’s Spanish Adventure – Season 1

The Great Canadian Bake Off – Season 6, Episode 6 (new episodes weekly)

Heathrow – Season 16

Insight – Season 2024, Episode 6 (new episodes weekly)

Secrets of The Queen’s Coronation

Emergency – Season 1

The Replacement Killers

June 5

Afterburn – Season 24, Episode 23 (new episodes weekly)

Charles & The Women Who Could’ve Been Queen

St. Trinian’s

June 6

Uproar

Am I OK?

Colin From Accounts – Season 2, Episodes 2-3 (new episodes weekly)

Pretty Little Liars: Summer School – Season 2, Episode 6 (new episodes weekly)

Dynasties II – Season 1

Dynasties II: The Making Of – Season 1

Mean Girls Murders – Season 2, Episodes 4, 6-9

Top Chef – Season 21, Episode 12 (new episodes weekly)

Murdered: The Baby on The Beach – Season 1

The Playboy Murders – Season 2

The Nun II

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem

June 7

Ridiculousness – Seasons 30-32

Summer House – Season 8, Episode 16 (new episodes weekly)

The First 48 – Season 23

Say Yes to the Dress: The Big Day – Season 3

Gogglebox UK – Season 22, Episode 6 (new episodes weekly)

Cruise Ship Killers – Season 1, Episode 11

Interior Design Masters With Alan Carr – Season 5, Episode 2 (new episodes weekly)

June 8

Nick & Aaron Carter: Fallen Idols

Fantasmas – Season 1, Episode 1 (new episodes weekly)

June 10

Dumb Money

Fergie and Meghan: Inconvenient Royals

Celebrity Wheel of Fortune – Season 3, Episode 14 (new episodes weekly)

Honey Boy

Dumb Money

June 11

All American: Homecoming – Season 3, Episode 1 (new episodes weekly)

Murder My Sweetheart: The Killing of Dolores McCrea – Season 1

Million Pound – Season 4

Midweek Tackle

The Back Page

Cold Case Forensics – Season 1

Swamp People: Serpent Invasion – Season 4

June 12

Raised on Dance Moms: The Reunion (new episodes weekly)

Getting Away With Murder: The Killing of Mar Gough – Season 1

June 13

Sam Thompson: Is This ADHD?

Hannah Einbinder Comedy Show

Blue Beetle

June 14

Roux Down The River: The Thames – Season 1

The Snow Queen’s Revenge

June 17

House of the Dragon – Season 2, Episode 1 (new episodes weekly)

FGirl Island – Season 1

Junior Bake Off – Season 9 – Episode 1 (new episodes weekly)

Freelance

June 18

The Real Housewives of Cheshire – Season 17, Episode 1 (new episodes weekly)

June 19

Dance Moms Epic Showdown (new episodes weekly)

Bumblebee

June 20

The Great Pottery Throw Down – Season 7 (new episodes weekly)

June 21

Anyone But You

Nick Knowles Heritage Rescue – Season 2

June 22

Life (1999)

June 24

Stevie Van Zandt

June 25

The Heroic Quest of the Valiant Prince Ivandoe – Season 5

June 26

Mountain Men: Alaska – Season 1

One South: Portrait of a Psych – Season 1

Fred and Rose West’s Secret Murders – Season 1

June 27

Becoming Ian Brady

June 28

Saw X

Buddy Valestro’s Cake Dynasty – Season 1

Hospital – Season 7

Police Strike Force – Season 1

Bermuda Triangle: Into Cursed Waters – Season 2

Emergency – Season 2

June 29

Tenor

The Tasting

Start streaming on Binge.

What’s new on Prime Video Australia in June?

Streaming June. Image: Prime Video

June 1

LEGO Ninjago – Season 1-4

Support Your Local Sheriff

Two Weeks

Koyaanisoatsi

Rolling Thunder

The Betrayed

The Party

Taking of Pelham 123

Lone Wolf McQuade

Law & Order: SVU – Season 21-23

Chicago Fire – Seasons 1-7

Chicago Med – Seasons 5-7

Chicago PD – Seasons 7-8

Magnum P.I. – Season 4

Major League

Stand By Me

Jerry Maguire

Hannibal – Seasons 1-3

Loudermilk – Seasons 1-3

The Tudors – Seasons 1-4

Mr. Mercedes – Seasons 1-3

Masters of Sex – Seasons 1-4

A Knight’s Tale

A League of Their Own (TV)

One Tree Hill – Seasons 1-9

Primavera Sound Live – Day 3

June 4

Marlon Wayans: Good Grief – Season 1

Looking For Alibrandi

June 6

WNBA: Chicago Sky at Washington Mystics

June 7

Mother’s Instinct

Beyond The Veil – Season 2

June 10

Dumb Money

Mob Land

June 13

The Boys – Season 4 (new episodes weekly)

June 14

11:22

WNBA: Las Vegas Aces at Phoenix Mercury

June 18

Promising Young Woman

June 20

Federer: Twelve Final Days

WNBA: Los Angeles Sparks at New York Liberty

June 21

Anyone But You

June 24

The Old Oak

June 25

I Am: Celine Dion

June 27

My Lady Jane

WNBA: Las Vegas Aces at Chicago Sky

June 28

Freelance

WNBA: Indiana Fever at Seattle Storm

June 29

LEGO Friends The Next Chapter – Season 2

Start streaming now on Prime Video.

What’s new on Paramount+ Australia in June?

Streaming June. Image: Paramount+

June 1

Teen Mom: The Next Chapter (new episodes weekly)

June 3

Mayor of Kingstown – Season 3 (new episodes weekly)

Shooting Stars

June 5

Let The Canary Sing

June 7

The Secret Life of Pets 2

My Son Jeffrey: The Dahmer Family Tapes

June 8

Transformers EarthSpark – Season 2

June 12

How Music Got Free

June 15

She Said

June 19

The Really Loud House – Season 2

The Patrick Star Show – Season 2

Rock Paper Scissors – Season 1

June 21

Yellowstone: One-Fifty – Season 1

June 28

Top Gear UK – Seasons 27-31

Start watching on Paramount+.

What’s new on Apple TV+ Australia in June?

Streaming June. Image: Apple TV+

June 12

Presumed Innocent

June 21

Bread & Roses

June 26

Land of Women

June 28

Fancy Dance

WondLa

Start watching on Apple TV+.

What’s new on PEDESTRIAN TELEVISION in June?

Streaming June.

Did you know our parent company, Pedestrian Group, has a TV channel now? Well, it does, and it’s streaming good stuff 24/7 for free on 9Now. Just to give you a taste, here are some of the new things hitting PEDESTRIAN TELEVISION in June.

Avocado Toast – Seasons 1-2

Woke – Seasons 1-2

Marvel Anime: X-Men

Brave Wilderness

American Down Low

Watch all this and more for free on PEDESTRIAN TELEVISION live or on demand.

As you can see, there’s plenty to watch this month. If you need a reminder, here’s what was released in May.

Lead Image: Prime Video, Disney+, Binge/HBO, Netflix