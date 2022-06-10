Which Aussie Streaming Service Has the Best ‘Cost per Title’ Ranking?

At Lifehacker, we independently select and write about stuff we love and think you'll like too. We have affiliate and advertising partnerships, which means we may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. BTW - prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

Online comparison site Uswitch has provided stats on how “value for money” each streaming service is for Australians. That is, how much it costs you per title on that particular streaming service.

To compile the list, Uswitch looked at the monthly cost of each available streaming service, as well as how many titles each had, to provide a ranking on a ‘cost per title’ basis.

With its super low monthly cost, Prime Video came in first place. In second place, Netflix trailed by a long margin.

Prime Video has 8,815 titles available in Australia. With a monthly cost of $6.99, the cost per title is $0.00079 .

has available in Australia. With a monthly cost of $6.99, the cost per title is . Netflix has 6,135 titles available in Australia. Priced at $10.99 (basic) per month, the cost per title comes in at $0.0017 .

has available in Australia. Priced at $10.99 (basic) per month, the cost per title comes in at . Australian-owned Binge has 2,523 titles available. At $10 (basic) per month, cost per title for Binge is $0.0039 .

has available. At $10 (basic) per month, cost per title for Binge is . Another Aussie service, Stan , has 2,337 titles . With a monthly cost of $10 (basic), the cost per title is $0.0042 .

, has . With a monthly cost of $10 (basic), the cost per title is . Disney+ has 2,317 titles . Setting you back $11.99 a month, you get a cost per title of $0.0051 .

has . Setting you back $11.99 a month, you get a cost per title of . DocPlay has 1,034 titles available in Australia. Priced at $7.99 per month, the cost per title is $0.0077 .

has available in Australia. Priced at $7.99 per month, the cost per title is . Most expensive is Foxtel. Foxtel Now has 4,034 titles available. For a monthly charge of $25, that equals a cost per title of $0.0062.

We actually only used the Uswitch data for how many titles each service has, as the monthly pricing for each service was incorrect. But Uswitch also ranked the best free streaming services available in Australia.

Kanopy came in first, with 117,868 titles available, followed by Tubi TV with 15,498. SBS On Demand has 1,192 titles available, ABC iview has 757, 7 Plus has 517, 9Now has 275 and Ten Play has only 48.

If you’re curious about how much it would cost to sign up for each streaming service in Australia, we’ve done the maths for you. If you’re also looking for a more in-depth comparison of what each streaming service offers, head over here.

Stuck for something to binge? Check out our recommendations for what’s streaming on Amazon Prime, Binge, Disney+, Netflix, Paramount+, Shudder and Stan.