60 TV Shows From 2022 That Deserve to Be On Your Watch List

There’s no denying television is where it’s at these days. Binge-watching TV shows was a saving grace for a lot of us during lockdown, helped immensely by the fact that TV these days is so freaking good. Well, good news, friends, there have been plenty more amazing TV shows in 2022.
From returning favourites to brand-new original series, 2022 has been a huge year for TV. Here are just some of the shows from this year you should be putting on your watch list.
Top TV shows released in 2022
Euphoria – Season 2
Stream it now on Disney+.
Joe vs Carole
The Tiger King feud returns in the new adaptation of the true story starring Kate McKinnon as Carole Baskin and John Cameron Mitchell as Joe Exotic. If you missed multiple podcasts or Netflix docuseries on the story you’re in for a wild ride when Joe vs Carole graces your screen.
Stream it now on Stan
Halo
The incredibly popular Halo games finally made it to the big screen (or small screen, rather) in a new TV series starring Pablo Schreiber as Master Chief. Halo is chock-full of exciting things that fans of the games will recognise.
Stream it now on Paramount+.
Bridgerton – Season 2
Shonda Rhimes’ Bridgerton absolutely took the world by storm when it was released on Netflix thanks to a careful balance of period drama, steamy sex scenes and way too attractive cast members. That continues in season 2.
Stream it now on Netflix
Moon Knight
Marvel Studios kicked off its year of Disney+ releases with a new and unusual superhero, Moon Knight. The series stars Oscar Isaac in the lead role as Steven Grant/Marc Spector, a character who suffers from dissociative identity disorder, and is pulled into the supernatural world by the Gods of Egypt.
Stream it now on Disney+
The Girl From Plainville
Continuing the streak of incredible true crime stories, The Girl From Plainville explores Michelle Carter’s infamous texting-suicide case and the impact technology can have on young people’s mental health.
Stream it now on Stan.
Better Call Saul – Season 6
The Breaking Bad spin-off that could, aka Better Call Saul, had its sixth and final season in 2022. Shifty lawyer Jimmy McGill straddles the worlds of the cartel and the courthouse in the final season that will test his relationships with everyone.
Stream it now on Stan.
Barry – Season 3
Everyone’s favourite(?) hitman is back and in Season 3 Barry (Bill Hader) has even more troubles to deal with as his two worlds of acting and killing begin to collide.
Watch it now on Binge.
Ozark – Season 4
Netflix’s dark drama series Ozark returned in 2022 with Jason Bateman, Laura Linney and all your favourites back for more.
The fourth and final season was split into two parts, the first of which finds Marty and Wendy dealing with the bloody aftermath of the Season 3 finale. Find out who makes it to the end now.
Watch it now on Netflix.
The Staircase
If you’ve ever gone down the true-crime rabbit hole of The Staircase get ready to do it all again with the dramatised version.
Colin Firth and Toni Collette star as Michael and Kathleen Peterson. A perfect family on the outside until Kathleen shows up dead and things start to point to Michael as a suspect.
Watch it now on Binge.
Obi-Wan Kenobi
Hello there! Our friend Obi-Wan Kenobi (Ewan McGregor) returned to the screen this year in a prequel that explored the Jedi Master’s time between Revenge of the Sith and A New Hope. His nemesis and former apprentice Anakin Skywalker (Hayden Christensen) also appeared for the re-match of the year.
Watch it now on Disney+.
The Boys – Season 3
It’s been a long gap between seasons of the raunchy violent superhero satire The Boys. More debauchery is bound in season 3 as the series takes on the iconic ‘Herogasm’ storyline from the comics.
Watch it now on Amazon Prime Video.
Ms Marvel
Ms Marvel is just one of the many new Marvel TV shows hitting Disney+ this year and this time the studio explores the teenage realm. Kamala Khan is a Muslim Pakistani-American teenager located in New Jersey who also happens to be a big fan of superheroes. When she gets powers of her own she has the chance to join the heroes she fangirls over.
Watch it now on Disney+.
Peaky Blinders – Season 6
Peaky Blinders returned for its long-awaited sixth and final season this year. The season hit Australia a little later than the rest of the world but now its well and truly streaming.
Watch it now on Netflix.
The Umbrella Academy – Season 3
The Umbrella Academy gets even weirder in season 3 as the Hargreeves meet their alternate universe selves, The Sparrow Academy.
How will each of the siblings in the Sparrows measure up to the Umbrella Academy? Watch it now and find out.
Stream it now on Netflix.
Westworld – Season 4
After an age, Westworld is back online for season 4. Caleb and Maeve are working together, Dolores is back (somehow?) and William is on a rampage to kill all the hosts. It also looks like we might see a change of location in season 4 to… New York?
Stream it now on Binge
Only Murders in the Building – Season 2
After the shocking ending of season 1, Only Murders in the Building simply had to come back for season 2. The new season had some new faces in Amy Schumer and Cara Delevigne as well as the returning trio of Selena Gomez, Martin Short and Steve Martin.
Stream it now on Disney+
Stranger Things 4
Another TV show that had us all parked on the couch in 2022 was Stranger Things 4. The season took a split approach this time around and both Volumes brought some incredibly tense moments.
Stream it now on Netflix
Paper Girls
If you’re missing Stranger Things which, let’s be honest, we all are, Paper Girls might help fill the void.
The TV show is an adaptation of the successful graphic novel which follows the journey of four paper girls in the 80s who are flung into the future and hunted by a militant time faction.
Stream it now on Prime Video
Drag Race Down Under
RuPaul’s hit Drag Race series is back for a second Aussie-focused season with a crop of new Queens competing for the crown. Michelle Visage and Rhys Nicholson are back as judges this year alongside RuPaul in a series that will surely make herstory.
Stream it now on Stan
The Sandman
Neil Gaiman’s graphic novel series The Sandman was said to be unadaptable. But Netflix has managed to pull it off with a new TV show in 2022 starring Tom Sturridge as everyone’s favourite emo Dream Lord.
If you’ve never taken the dive into the world of The Sandman this is one you can’t miss.
Stream it now on Netflix
A League of Their Own
A League of Their Own is a reboot of the classic movie that was inspired by the real-life female baseball players who fought to play professionally during World War II. The comedy stars Abbi Jacobson, D’Arcy Carden, Nick Offerman and even includes an appearance by original star Rosie O’Donnell.
Stream it now on Prime Video.
She-Hulk: Attorney at Law
The Marvel Disney+ train isn’t slowing down in 2022 and one new TV show hitting our screens is She-Hulk. The series stars Tatiana Maslany as Jennifer Walters, a lawyer who acquires the same condition as Bruce Banner’s Hulk.
Stream it now on Disney+.
House of the Dragon
Game of Thrones is back in 2022 with the first of many Westeros-based TV shows hitting screens. House of the Dragon takes a look at the Targaryens in their prime who ruled with fire and blood. Expect plenty more dragons as well.
Stream it now on Binge.
The Bear
The Bear is taking audiences and critics by storm overseas right now. Australia was a bit late to the party but it is well and truly streaming now.
The Bear follows a young chef from the fine dining world who returns home after a tragedy to help run his family’s sandwich shop and fights to transform both himself and the restaurant’s reputation.
Stream it now on Disney+.
The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power
Tolkien’s fantasy classic is making the rounds once again this year with the release of Prime Video’s The Lord of the Rings TV show. The Rings of Power explores the Second Age which saw the evil Sauron rise to power and forge the One Ring.
Stream it now on Prime Video
Cobra Kai – Season 5
Netflix’s hit sequel to the classic The Karate Kid is kicking on with the fifth season.
Season 5 of Cobra Kai picks up after the shocking results of the All Valley Tournament. Now Terry Silver is hell-bent on expanding his karate empire, but with Kreese and Johnny Lawrence out of the action, Daniel LaRusso has to call on a friend to help.
Stream it now on Netflix
The Handmaid’s Tale – Season 5
The Handmaid’s Tale continues its grim tale of a dystopian future where a woman’s fertility is her most important quality and a large part of the U.S. has become overrun by a fundamentalist government.
Stream it now on SBS On Demand
Heartbreak High (2022)
Netflix’s reboot of Australia’s classic teen drama Heartbreak High has arrived and the first trailer is certainly giving both Sex Education and Euphoria vibes. The series stars a new and diverse cast of up-and-coming young actors whose characters must navigate the worlds of sex, relationships and heartbreak.
Stream it now on Netflix
Vampire Academy
If you’re a millennial you’ll no doubt remember the vampire age which saw Twilight, Vampire Diaries and True Blood all hit screens around the same time.
Amongst all that was Richelle Mead’s Vampire Academy novels, which incited a similar amount of fervour, but a lacklustre movie. That may have been rectified with the makers of the Vampire Diaries tackling a TV show adaptation of Vampire Academy.
Stream it now on Stan.
Dahmer
We’ve seen the story of American serial killer Jeffrey Dahmer told time and time again in modern media, but there are a few reasons Dahmer (aka Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story) might be different.
The series hails from American Horror Story and American Crime Story exec producer Ryan Murphy, who has already given us quite a few chilling true stories. It also stars Murphy’s regular collaborator Evan Peters as Dahmer, in what is sure to be another Emmy-nominated performance. The series also takes place from the POV of Dahmer’s victims, bringing new insight into the terrifying tale.
Stream it now on Netflix.
Andor
Diego Luna’s journey as Cassian Andor wasn’t over after the events of Rogue One, thanks to this new Star Wars prequel series, Andor, which explores his beginnings as part of the rebellion.
Stream it now on Disney+
Bali 2002
Many will remember the tragedy of the Bali bombings in 2002. Two decades later Stan’s new original series Bali 2002 is going to revisit this event and explore the victims as they struggle to rebuild their lives and the heroes who rose out of horror.
Stream it now on Stan
The Walking Dead – Final Episodes
It’s been a long journey but The Walking Dead is coming to an end in season 11 and the last episodes are lumbering closer.
Will your favourite character survive to fight in another potential spin-off? Will they kill all the zombies and end the apocalypse? One of those is more likely than the other but the answer is streaming now.
Stream it now on Binge
Love Triangle
If there’s a hole in your life after the ending of MAFS Australia, Love Triangle might just fill it for you.
The unique concept of this reality dating show is that the singles can only text and call each other but won’t ever have an idea of what the other looks like until the first date. It gets spicy real quick after that.
Stream it now on Stan
The Midnight Club
Mike Flanagan, the master of Netflix’s horror series The Haunting of Hill House and Midnight Mass, is back with another chilling series for the spooky season. The Midnight Club is an adaptation of Christopher Pike’s YA novel and stars a bright young cast as a group of terminally ill teens who come together to share scary stories.
Stream it now on Netflix.
The White Lotus – Season 2
The first season of The White Lotus kept everyone on the edge of their seats as they waited to see which of the show’s terrible characters would bite the bullet.
Now the story continues with a new batch of (horrible) guests at a different White Lotus property. Jennifer Coolidge bridges the two seasons as returning character Tanya who visits the new resort located in Italy.
Watch it on Binge
Blockbuster
Fans of shows like Superstore, Kim’s Convenience and Brookly Nine-Nine will no doubt be big fans of Netflix’s new workplace comedy Blockbuster. Unsurprisingly the series follows a group of employees trying to keep the last Blockbuster video store in America alive.
Watch it now on Netflix
Manifest – Season 4
Manifest fans fought to save the show after the season three cliffhanger, and Netflix swooped in to save the day by renewing it for a fourth season.
Will we finally learn all the secrets about Flight 828? Start streaming and find out.
Watch it now on Netflix
The Crown – Season 5
Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan – Season 3
John Krasinski has gone rogue in Season 3 of Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan. After being wrongly implicated in a conspiracy, Jack finds himself a fugitive, wanted by the CIA and a rogue international faction.
Stream it on Prime Video
The Witcher: Blood Origin
Fans of The Witcher may have to wait a bit longer for Season 3 but Season 2’s post-credits sequence gave us the best look yet at the spin-off show The Witcher: Blood Origin.
The series is set a thousand years before the main show and explores the origin of the first Witcher and the mysterious event known as the Conjunction of the Spheres.
Watch it on Netflix on Christmas Day
As you can see there’s been more than enough to watch in 2022. If you’re after some more recommendations, here are some of the best movies from 2022.
