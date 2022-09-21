Andor Is a Mature Spy Thriller Unlike Anything We’ve Seen From Star Wars

No one really expected Cassian Andor to appear in Star Wars again after the culmination of his journey in Rogue One. But thank god he did because Andor is one of the best series to come out of the galaxy far far away since Disney took the reigns.

Now that Star Wars, like the Marvel Cinematic Universe, is expanding across multiple projects and mediums, there’s room for new stories to play with different styles and genres. Andor is perhaps the best example of that, as it takes Star Wars into a gritty, character-driven spy thriller that feels more adult than anything we’ve seen before.

(This review of Andor is spoiler-free.)

The Rogue One prequel is set five years before Cassian and his crew steal the plans for the Death Star. It’s an intricate character study of not just Diego Luna’s hero but the idea of rebellion itself and the grim realities that come with fighting for a cause you believe in.

The first four episodes of Andor introduce us to Cassian in two timelines. One where he is a young boy on Kenari, caring for his younger sister, and another where he is a young man, separated from said sister, straining against the grip of the Empire on an outer rim planet.

Deigo Luna masterfully handles his character’s return. Cassian isn’t yet the selfless rebel leader we’ve seen in Rogue One. He’s a thief, a likeable one, sure, but he makes plenty of mistakes.

Building out the world is an incredible cast of interesting characters that all have their differing views on power and control, freedom and order.

Fiona Shaw and Stellan Skarsgård star as two vital influences in Cassian’s life, one being his adoptive mother and the other his way into the rebellion. Genevieve O’Reilly also rounds out a trio of legends as her legacy Star Wars character, Mon Mothma. All three are powerhouses, constantly stealing the scenes they are in.

On the opposite side is an Imperial security task force, led by Kyle Soller’s Syril. One of the incredible things about the villains in Andor is that they feel real, human and flawed, with understandable motivations and a surprising amount of empathy.

It wouldn’t be Star Wars without a new droid to love and Andor has that with B2EMO. An iconic name for an iconic new friend.

Star Wars has always leaned on the rebels vs imperials dichotomy, but it’s in Andor that we truly understand the intricacies of the rebellion. These are everyday people risking their lives to either enforce or fight an oppressive regime. There are no Jedi mind tricks or force powers to help them. It’s a relatable and fresh point of view into the Star Wars galaxy.

This is reiterated through every element of Andor’s production. The visuals are cinematic but realistic and lack the blockbuster Disney shine of previous Star Wars titles. They show us a slice of street-level life: security officers jammed like sardines into a rattling drop ship, characters eating boxed noodles in an office, the neon lights of a nightclub that feels like it belongs in Blade Runner.

A mix of accents, ethnicities and cultures on show makes the world feel infinitely more diverse and authentic than we’ve seen before. It’s relatable in a way Star Wars normally isn’t.

Andor’s writing is also smarter and more mature. The dialogue is Sorkin-esque in the way conversations rope you into philosophical explorations of politics and morality. It plays out almost like a British crime drama in construction, with tension relying on character dynamics rather than special effects blowouts.

This all works harmoniously to elevate Star Wars into a genre that feels refreshing.

It’s a spy thriller with the same broad appeal of a Captain America movie, but the intelligence of an HBO show. It’s also not the Star Wars style people have come to expect and, therefore, will probably ruffle some feathers.

Andor is also perhaps not something that will grab you right away. The initial two episodes are a slow start with a rather convoluted plot. However, episode 3 really kickstarts the pace, and by the end of episode 4, it’s easy to see the connective tissue between Andor and Rogue One.

While we already know where Cassian ends up in the Star Wars universe, his journey to get there in Andor is easily one of the best we’ve seen.

Rogue One is quite possibly the best Star Wars movie Lucasfilm has released under Disney. Andor has managed to recapture that magic and build on it, making it a worthy successor and possibly the best Star Wars TV series yet.

Andor review: The verdict

Pros: More mature and character-driven, excellent visuals, refreshing genre change for Star Wars.

Cons: First two episodes are a slow start with a convoluted plot.

Watch it if you liked: Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, Captain America: The Winter Soldier, Blade Runner

Andor premieres on Disney+ on September 21.