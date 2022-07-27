Here’s What You Need to Know About the Final Episodes of the Walking Dead

Voyeurs of post-apocalyptic catastrophes, listen up. The next portion of the final instalment – season 11 – of The Walking Dead is not far. We’re in the final stretch, and some exciting updates have emerged.

Here’s everything you need to know about The Walking Dead season 11, part 3 of 3.

What is The Walking Dead, again?

If you’re new to the series, The Walking Dead is based on a comic book series written by Robert Kirkman. In the simplest terms, the show covers the wild journey of a Sheriff who wakes from a coma and discovers he’s now living in a post-apocalyptic reality where zombies threaten humankind.

Binge’s synopsis for the final batch of episodes is as follows:

On the heels of the oppressive presence of locusts, the series resumes with an even greater force bearing down on every single member of each community. With Commonwealth flags raised at Hilltop, Alexandria, and Oceanside, there’s no time to strategize for those on the road. It’s a race against the clock to stay alive and extract those still living in the Commonwealth before Hornsby can execute his revenge. The looming pressure is cresting towards a day of reckoning for all. Will the sum of their individual journeys cumulate into one, or divide them forever? The fight for a future continues to be exasperated by the ominous population of walkers. Not all will survive, but for some, the walking dead lives on.

A shiny new trailer has dropped

Binge has just dropped a new trailer for part 3 of the final season of The Walking Dead, so if you’re keen to get your eyeballs across that, check it out below.

The title for this one is ‘Finish the Fight’ and it sure sets things up for a very epic finale.

If you’re yet to catch up on Part 1 or Part 2 of The Walking Dead’s final season, you can see the trailer for those here as well.

Who is in the final season of The Walking Dead?

Returning cast for part 3 of The Walking Dead season 11 includes Daryl (Norman Reedus), Carol (Melissa McBride), Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan), Rosita (Christian Serratos), Father Gabriel (Seth Gilliam) and Maggie (Lauren Cohen).

The Walking Dead season 11, part 3 release date

Fans got their first glimpse of the final chapter for The Walking Dead with season 11 part 1 on August 23, 2021.

The next 8-episode instalment hit screens on February 21, 2022.

The final batch of 8 episodes will land on Binge starting October 3, 2022.

Will there be more of The Walking Dead?

There are a bunch of spinoffs and related series connected to The Walking Dead, so if you’re looking for a meaty binge-worthy universe of content to get into, this is a good option.

To start, Fear The Walking Dead is a six-season-strong series that dives into the events that lead to the zombie apocalypse. Stream that on Binge.

Next, you could move on to The Walking Dead: World Beyond. This series looks at the first generation of kids to grow up during a zombie apocalypse. You can catch this series on Amazon Prime Video.

A new series titled Tales of the Walking Dead has also been announced which will bring an anthology-style series to the zombie universe and stars the likes of Terry Crews, Parker Posey and Olivia Munn.

Oh, and if you’re wondering what happened to ex-leading man, Rick Grimes (Andrew Lincoln), San Diego Comic-Con brought the good news that Rick and Michonne are receiving their own limited series, so this final batch of episodes really isn’t the end for The Walking Dead.

