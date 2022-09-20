Your Quick and Dirty Guide to Stan’s New Reality Dating Show Love Triangle

The reality dating show space is about to get a little more crowded with the announcement of a spicy new series: Stan’s Love Triangle.

If you’ve been keeping up to date with the latest in the reality TV department, you may have heard that Stan is bringing a new series to tellies, one that has been created by the producers of Married at First Sight (so you can expect some chaotic energy here).

For those eager for some trashy, drama-filled watching, here’s everything we know about Love Triangle so far.

What’s Love Triangle about?

So, by the name alone, one can assume this show is going to be a fiery one. But we don’t have all that much confirmed information about the show’s premise just yet.

From Stan’s description of Love Triangle, we know that the series is based around blind dates and rushing through the dating process to see potential matches in ‘real life’ settings.

The synopsis reads as follows:

Love Triangle challenges a group of singles to relinquish their grasp on what they think their perfect partner should look like, and instead choose someone, sight unseen, based on a deeper connection. They will be able to text and call their potential matches as they get to know each other, but they, along with the audience, won’t discover what the other looks like until they make their choice, and go on their first blind date. Everything hangs on this decision – will they like what they see when they first meet? And if they don’t, can they overcome a lack of attraction to form a genuine connection? It’s after these first dates that things will really fire up when the newly formed couples move in together for a highly unpredictable and explosive relationship journey filled with love, heartbreak and a mind-blowing twist that will rock the couples to their core.

There’s always gotta be a twist, right? Looks like Love Triangle is set to give us a lot to talk about.

Who are the contestants on the series?

For now, the identity of the singles looking for love in this ‘explosive’ setting is being kept under wraps. But we will update this space with more details on Love Triangle‘s cast once we know more.

Can I see a trailer for Love Triangle?

While we don’t yet have a full trailer to dig into, Stan has released an official teaser for Love Triangle, which doesn’t show much – but you know, it’s something.

When and where can I watch Love Triangle?

If you’re convinced Love Triangle is your kind of wild ride, you can catch the reality dating series on Stan. The show will drop two episodes on October 6, with new episodes releasing every Thursday.

There will be eight episodes in total to smash through.

While we wait for Love Triangle’s arrival, here’s a list of reality dating shows that actually teach you a little something about love.