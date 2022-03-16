Bill Hader Is Back to Kill Us With His Acting in Barry Season 3

If there is such a thing as a favourite hitman everyone’s would have to be Barry Berkman. Bill Hader’s dark comedy crime caper Barry is back for season 3 after way too long a hiatus. Here’s what we can expect.

What’s Bill Hader’s hitman up to?

For those who don’t know, Barry stars Hader as a hitman who travels to Los Angeles on a job but instead of killing someone, he winds up in an acting class. There he finds an accepting community of theatre hopefuls and he begins to question his life choices.

Following Barry’s very violent rampage at the end of season 2, it seems his two worlds are about to collide in season 3.

Hader told press at the Television Critics Association that season 3 will show the “ramifications” of Barry’s violence and that “even more bad things happen”.

The synopsis for Barry season 3 seems to support that, saying:

Desperate to leave his violent past behind in favour of his newfound passion, Barry is attempting to untangle himself from the world of contract killing and fully immerse himself in acting. But getting out is messy. While Barry has eliminated many of the external factors that pushed him towards violence, he soon discovers they weren’t the only forces at play. What is it about his own psyche that led him to become a killer in the first place? Season three finds Barry and the other characters trying to make the right choice.

One thing we can take heart in is that no matter how grim season 3 gets the creatives are planning for a season 4.

Collider reported in January 2021 that the scripts for season 4 of Barry had been written during the pandemic, meaning they’re all ready to go as soon as that HBO renewal comes through.

The series has won multiple Emmys, including two for Lead Actor in a Comedy for Hader, so it’s no surprise the executives want the show to go on.

We also have a trailer for Barry season 3 that gives us a hint of what’s going on this time.

It seems like Barry is certainly trapping with the two different halves of his life saying that “I believe you can be the version of yourself that you wanna be.” We’ll see.

Barry season 3: Cast

The show cannot go on without its star and Bill Hader, who co-created the show with Alec Berg, is well and truly back for season 3 as Barry himself.

Regulars Stephen Root (Fuches), Sarah Goldberg (Sally), Anthony Carrigan (NoHo Hank), Henry Winkler (Gene Cousineau), Sarah Burns (Detective Mae Dunn) and D’Arcy Carden (Natalie Greer) will also be returning

When and where can you watch the series in Australia?

After three years off the air, Barry season 3 will return on April 25, 2022.

There will be eight episodes in the season and while a streaming home in Australia is yet to be announced we can presumably find it on Binge where the other seasons of Barry currently reside.

If you want to catch up on those first two seasons you can do that now with a Binge subscription.

If you’re looking for something else to watch in the meantime check out our list of other highly anticipated shows releasing in 2022.