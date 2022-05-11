Westworld Is Back for Season 4, Prepare for More Violent Ends

Friends, it’s time to bring yourself back online. After what seems like an age, HBO’s blockbuster sci-fi series Westworld is back for season 4.

Taking things out of the park and into the real world in season 3 was a big swing for the series, and it looks like it’s continuing that trend in the upcoming season. Will these violent delights have violent ends? Let’s find out.

Westworld: What’s it all about?

For those unfamiliar with Westworld, the series is based on the 1973 film Westworld but updated with an HBO touch.

Set in a futuristic Western theme park, Westworld follows the interactions between the automaton hosts of the park and their human guests. Although, things start to unravel when the robots begin to malfunction and realise what’s happening to them.

Spoilers for Westworld seasons 1-3 ahead.

Before we dig into season 4, let’s recap what happened last time.

Season 3 of Westworld took us out of the park into the real world for the first time. Having escaped with some of her fellow automaton’s ‘cores’, Dolores is seeking an advanced AI system in a futuristic version of Los Angeles. The system, named Rehoboam, is responsible for an algorithm that can shape the future of humanity by controlling individual human lives.

She teams up with a construction worker, Caleb, to infiltrate this system, but Rehoboam’s founder, Serac, manipulates Dolores’ fellow automaton Maeve into helping him stop her.

At the end of the season, after being wired into Rehoboam, Dolores’ memories are seemingly deleted forever by the AI, but one of her last actions is to transfer control of the system over to Caleb.

Meanwhile, there’s also William, (aka the Man in Black) to think about, who spends a lot of the season wrapped up in board meetings for Delos, before being committed to a mental asylum by Charlotte (aka Dolores in disguise). After spending some time reckoning with himself, William emerges from the institution with a new plan: to kill all the hosts.

Yeah, it’s complicated, but that’s Westworld for you.

What’s happening in season 4?

HBO is yet to reveal any plot details about season 4 of Westworld, but we can garner a few things from this first trailer.

Coming into season 4, we see the state of a few of our favourite characters. Maeve is on the road (literally), Caleb seems to be back working in construction, and surprise! Dolores is back, full stop.

There’s also plenty of creepy action. We see Caleb crawling away from a drone host and Maeve’s automaton daughter opening her mouth to release a swarm of flies. The Man in Black also appears to be (alive?) and continuing his path of vengeance.

Bernard is also hanging in there but can be seen looking very bloody, so it’s unclear for how long. Charlotte, meanwhile, is continuing to dominate the corporate world.

Interestingly, a shot at the end of the trailer seems to show New York, so maybe we’ll be going for a cross-country adventure in season 4 of Westworld.

Who is back online?

As always with Westworld, no one ever seems to really die, so that means we’re seeing the return of some of our favourite stars this season.

As confirmed by the trailer, Evan Rachel Wood is back as Dolores (or some version of her) as is Ed Harris as William/The Man in Black. Also reprising their roles are regulars Thandiwe Newton (Maeve), Tessa Thompson (Charlotte), Aaron Paul (Caleb), Jeffrey Wright (Bernard), and Angela Sarafyan (Clementine).

As for newcomers, it’s been confirmed that Oscar-winner Ariana DeBose (West Side Story) will be joining the cast in season 4.

The series is created and produced by Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy for HBO.

When and where can we see Westworld season 4 in Australia?

Along with the surprise trailer drop came a release date for season 4 of Westworld. Luckily, after a two-year break, we don’t have to wait much longer.

Westworld season 4 will be fast-tracked to Binge in Australia and premiere on Monday, June 27, 2022.

There will be eight episodes this season, released weekly.

We’ll keep you posted if any more news about Westworld season 4 is revealed. If you’re still catching up you can find all three previous seasons over on Binge.

If you’re looking for other things to watch, check out our 2022 TV release calendar.